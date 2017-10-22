5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Artur Sousa, Founder of Adopets

“Being an entrepreneur impacts your life and the ones around you, the long hours and constant pressure you have (or put on yourself) can, and most likely will, affect the closest people to you.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Artur Sousa, a proud winner of a United Nations MDG Award and Member of the Royal Academy of Arts & Music, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was a human rights activist in and joined the startup world almost a decade ago when he founded his first business. He has lived and worked with inspiring people in different countries, such as Japan, Brazil, Sweden and the United States.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Thank you, Yitzi, for having me here. I’m originally from Brazil, born in Rio but due to my mom’s financial challenges, we always moved a lot (yearly or twice a year sometimes). My father works to eradicate leprosy from Brazil since I was a little kid and that led me to work with non-profits in Brazil since the age of fourteen where I had the opportunity to take a leadership role quickly.

I’ve always worked quite a bit, at some point in college I had two jobs, and I was starting a venture, developing solutions for nonprofit management. I’ve sold the assets of that company and was able to pursue my master's degree here in the U.S. A lot has happened in between, like Sweden and Japan, but I finally decided to settle in Boston, with my wife.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

When I started building adopets, I was driving Lyft for an extra boost in income. In one of those rides I had a passenger that was very rude, finishing his masters and while we were chatting he was consistently bragging about himself and trying to show how amazing he was in contrast to myself, I patiently let him talk and continued to entertain the conversation. Several months later I was checking the applicants for a role we had posted and invited people for interviews, one of them was that guy I drove. He couldn’t remember me at all, but he was surprised that I knew things about him (I have a good memory). In the end, I told him how did I know about all of that and reminded him of that distant ride he took and the tone of our conversation back then.

That reminded me that you never know the people you are crossing and meeting, one of them might be able to change your life someday. Ever since that moment, I’ve been trying to be more conscious of the needs of people around me and simple things like paying attention to someone when they need you goes a long way.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

adopets is a platform and app that aims to reinvent the pet adoption process, utilizing a patent-pending SaaS serving shelters and adopters. We make it easier for people all over the country to find their next adoptable pet (you name it, dogs, cats, horses, goats, birds and much more).

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

That is the beauty of a business with a clear social impact, like adopets, the more we grow, the more people use the app and share with their friends, the larger our impact is. Our business model is attached to the number of pet adoptions happening through the platform, which means that helping save more lives makes us bigger and growing as a business helps us to save more lives.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why?

Well, the very first one is for the couples out there. The entrepreneurial journey is not for everyone, and for anyone that is married it is not an individual decision to be made. Being an entrepreneur impacts your life and the ones around you, the long hours and constant pressure you have (or put on yourself) can, and most likely will, affect the closest people to you. As I decided to leave Brazil, a few years ago, my first wife and I started distancing ourselves amongst other reasons there was the fact that she did not choose that life. I wanted to go to places and build things out of scrappiness and lack of resources while she wanted to stay where she grew up, have a calm, stable life. Now you do the math (hint: She was my wife).

Another important factor that many will not consider: you will be busy. The more obsessed you are to build your business the lonely it gets because you are busy, very busy. If you are like the majority of the population you probably can’t afford to build your business without any income; if that is the case for you, you probably will have two jobs..

Which leads me to the third thing I wish I knew: You will doubt yourself, a lot. The main reason is the uncertainty of the journey, but also the fact that for a long time all you get is NO! That points you to question if you should be doing that in the first place, and it happens quite frequently. The difference is that it happens fast and for a quick moment, before you adjust yourself to that learning and regains the energy to continue on it

One of the last things I wish I knew is how lonely it gets. You need to focus, and sometimes that means saying NO (lots of it) to invitations to parties, social or activities with friends.. I can’t count the number of times that I heard from friends that I never go to things, and I that I was always working.

Finally, I wish I knew that, despite all of the challenges and difficulties, the victory is just around the corner. The journey itself is bumpy, but I’ve had given up on companies that ultimately would have worked if I had worked a bit more and waited a bit longer. It is about the work you put in, the mentors that you bring onboard and the learnings you can have in this process, they shape you as an entrepreneur, but that process isn’t easy or painless.

