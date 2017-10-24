5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Phil Laboon Co-founder of Growth Hackers

“Constantly find ways to reduce your workload… Many entrepreneurs get “stuck” in their own day to day tasks and never grow their businesses. If you are not constantly working to take yourself out of your business you will never be where you want to be. “

I had the pleasure of interviewing Phil Laboon Co-founder of Growth Hackers. Phil is a serial entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and has taken a very unconventional path to success. Raised in a blue collar working class family and no formal business training Phil has managed to build several successful companies in totally different verticals. He might be the definition of the American dream and that with enough persistence and grit, anything is possible.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

This is an easy one and it happened pretty recently. I was in Vegas at a conference when I get a call NO business owner wants to hear - Someone broke into my office… I called the police station and they patched me through to an officer who already caught the burglar… My heart was racing and I frantically asked what was happening and the Officer told me some drunk guy kicked in our front door, took some pizza out of the refrigerator, and then fell asleep in a “fortress of pillow” on the floor while charging his cell phone. What made it crazier was it was a professional baseball player who also happened to be related to Tim Allen. After I posted the story on my Facebook the story went viral and ended up all over the news and was even featured nationally in publications like the Daily Mail.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

My company is essentially a digital marketing agency that focuses mainly on the technique called Growth Hacking which simply means testing unconventional ways to generate sales. While most digital marketing companies have a very cookie cutter approach to digital marketing campaigns we have learned how to quickly test and pivot marketing campaigns using “marketing funnels” that typically generate sales for a fraction of the price of a normal campaign.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I feel there are a few things that really set us apart from the competition. First and foremost I started my first digital marketing company back in 2001 which was really the birth of the industry. Back then most of the techniques revolved around tricking the algorithm to generate traffic. I’ve seen many and fads come and go and had the opportunity to build campaigns with hundreds of companies in different verticals from bootstrapped startups to fortune 500’s. Another thing I feel really makes us stand out is my partner and I build our own businesses outside of Growth Stackers. I’ve invested in several businesses over the years ranging from breathalyzer keychains to investment real estate to affinity buying groups. My partner and I actually met after starting an ecom company (ShopWudn.com) that was recently acquired.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I would say the best support structure I have had in this entrepreneurial roller coaster has been my parents. They knew the 9-5 life wasn’t for me and supported every decision I’ve made to take the entrepreneur route. My company actually started in their basement and my Mom has been my CFO since she retired from the Air National Guard almost a decade ago.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Most people that know me know that my passion is helping others. I’ve used what I’ve learned in marketing to organize fundraisers, events, and online auctions for various charities.

2014 - I organized a last minute fundraiser that raised more than $40,000 for Surgicorps which is a non-profit that gives life changing surgeries to children in developing countries.

2015 - I organized an outdoor festival with dozens bands, food trucks, and auction items to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis

2017 - I helped organize an online auction to raise money for Costa Rican families that were devastated by the recent tropical storms in central america. Most recently I’ve housed families leaving southern Florida from Hurricane Irma in my luxury vacation homes outside of Disney.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

That whether I was wildly successful or failed miserably that whatever happened is solely because of me actions. I think most people like to think that when something goes right it’s because of their hard work and when something goes wrong it’s because of someone else... If you don’t surround yourself with positive people you will be miserable… I hate to say it but most people don’t want to see you succeed and relish in your failures. It took a while for me to realize I had to cut off “friends” that didn’t bring anything to the table. Constantly find ways to reduce your workload… Many entrepreneurs get “stuck” in their own day to day tasks and never grow their businesses. If you are not constantly working to take yourself out of your business you will never be where you want to be. Take time to enjoy the fruits of your labor while they are still ripe… The longer you are in business you will notice many of the people you idealized are the most miserable human beings you will ever meet. They work insane hours, eat terribly, and don’t take the time to enjoy anything they’ve built. If you don’t have a good personal / work balance you will burn yourself out. Find ways to incorporate things you love into your company… If you try to build your company based solely off of models someone else has built you are missing out on creating something that you can really take pride in. I constantly think of fun ways I can make my company my own including things like hiring a chris walken impersonater to record our welcome message, Hiring a pianist to play the mario brothers seem song for our on-hold music, organizing fun events where the team can be themselves and get to know each other outside of work.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

One person that I have looked to my entire adult life is Ron Paul. I think he is what a politician should be and using facts instead of emotion to make his arguments. Sadly most Americans prefer to vote with their emotions so the chances of seeing a common sense politician probably won’t happen in my lifetime.