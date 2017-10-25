5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Victor Santos, Co-founder and CEO of AirFox

“Start-up success is not linear.”

Victor Santos

I had the pleasure of interviewing Victor Santos, co-founder and CEO of AirFox, a TechStars portfolio company and venture-backed startup bringing mobile internet access to emerging markets across the globe.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I emigrated to this country from Brazil when I was 12 years old. My parents were small business owners and hard working entrepreneurs looking for a better life in the United States. After selling everything our family had, they bought a one-way ticket to pursue the American dream. Although my parents didn’t have a dime to their name, their optimism and work ethic carried them through the darkest of days. I witnessed it all, admiring their struggles, their victories, but most importantly their positive attitude and resilience. My parents’ boldness, like that of many immigrants, is what inspires me every day.

I was in the U.S. illegally for three years. During that time I had to drop out of university because I could not afford tuition. I lived off credit-cards and was homeless. My first company grew to millions in revenue but failed. I’ve gotten rejected tens of thousands of times, but I’ve gotten a few wins, and these wins catapulted me into even bigger victories. The people who believed in me felt the hunger; they saw how deep the fire burned, and for myself and them, I will not disappoint. This journey is all I have, and like many other immigrants out there, failure is not an option, it is all or nothing.

The immigrant grit is a motivational force driving me to keep striving to be the best person that I can be regardless of the limitations and disadvantages set in front of me. After all, you can’t fail if you never stop trying. My socioeconomic upbringing is the catalyst that drove me to start companies that create social impact and double bottom-lines instead of just pure profits. I want to create solutions for the forgotten and the underserved masses.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Probably not the most interesting but the funniest story since starting my company was when I was pitching an international partner in Brazil. I had not met them in-person and had discussed for months over conference calls about the partnership. When I finally met this them in-person, he was shocked by how young I was and politely asked if my mom knew I was skipping school to run a company. The young tech CEO type is very common in Silicon Valley, but it is far from the norm in other countries. But at the end of the day, in start-up world, it is all about meritocracy not seniority.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

AirFox is on a mission to make mobile access more affordable for users in emerging markets. The free AirFox Browser app replaces ads you’d traditionally see while surfing the web with some from its own network. As users browse the internet, they are rewarded for each ad impression in AirTokens, a new cryptocurrency. AirTokens are then redeemable for additional mobile data on a user’s prepaid plan (via any of 500 wireless carriers worldwide).

In the developing world, most people are unbanked, so mobile airtime functions as a currency: users can cash out their prepaid balance, use that balance to pay their utilities, buy groceries or transfer money to family and friends. By enabling these users to earn more mobile data by simply browsing the internet and viewing ads, AirFox grants them access to more capital and gives them more economic mobility.

Taking this revolutionary model one step further, AirFox is currently planning an ICO on October 5 to raise $15 million for the development of a peer-to-peer micro loans program. Many users in the developing world do not have access to credit; AirFox will analyze tens of thousands of data points on its users to assign them a unique credit score. Users can then apply for a microloan (up to $50) in AirTokens via the AirFox Browser app. Anyone with AirTokens can lend to other users with the benefit of receiving a small interest rate in return.

With this approach, AirFox hopes to empower emerging markets with access to mobile internet and additional capital.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

With AirFox, I hope to bring impact to the masses by helping low-income mobile subscribers get more affordable mobile access at scale. In my community, I hope to impact individual lives through mentorship and serving as a role-model for young Latino tech entrepreneurs. I aspire to be a trailblazer for poor Latino immigrants in the United States. Less than 1% of Latino entrepreneurs are VC backed, even though 12% of small businesses are owned by Latino entrepreneurs.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

● It is ok to not know everything. As an entrepreneur, you should be an expert in your field, constantly studying the market, your customer, your competition, product, etc. However, no matter how smart you are or how much you work, sometimes you won’t have all the answers, and that is ok. Being aware of this fact will keep you from having biases and making mistakes. In a start-up, it is all about being flexible and adaptable; most of the answers will come through the process of starting your company. As the company grows, you will hire experts in sales, engineering, etc. to help bring your vision to fruition. If you think you are the smartest person in the room, you are already doing it wrong.

● Start-up success is not linear. AirFox had about 2 “death” moments and about 2 pivots, but what kept us going was the team and our deeply instilled and unchanged belief in our vision - to bring mobile access to the underserved. We are not alone on this journey, even when you read the stories of more successful companies like Kabam, Walt Disney, Tesla, SpaceX, you will see that there were moments of doubt, close-calls, moments where everything was going wrong and days when all things failed. I think it’s important to understand that success is often not linear in the startup world; sometimes you have to take a few steps back to leap forward. Don’t give up too easily.

● Do not compromise on Culture. I’ve done this a couple of times and both times it nearly jeopardized the entire organization. I hired the smart asshole who just didn’t fit with the team because I was obsessed with the output they would bring. But compromising on culture never works and ends up cutting into your team’s entire productivity. Don’t tolerate smart assholes. Thankfully, I learned from my mistakes. Now I have a pretty in-depth process to analyze and filter candidates on culture. I don’t always get it right but it has gotten much better, especially for key hires.

● Not all Investors are equal. I could write a book about this one. I’ve had investors blackmail me, block funding and threaten to sue me personally. These were all bad investors that I should’ve never done business with. My current investors have been a tremendous help in the development of our company, but in the past, I’ve been guilty of taking money early on from people that would create more damage than good because I was desperate. If you’re young and a first time entrepreneur, fundraising can be hard, especially when you’re running on fumes, sleeping on your friend’s couch and living on credit cards. When you’re first starting your company, remember: don’t just take money from anyone that offers it to you, especially if you feel like an investor is taking advantage, is not sophisticated or is hoping for a quick profit.

● Fail fast and iterate even faster. “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face” is one of my favorite quotes. Don’t assume you know what your customers want, or the best pricing model, etc. Make assumptions, test them and iterate as fast as possible. You will make mistakes and fail but these mistakes are a competitive advantage, an internal knowledge bank of what works and what doesn’t. Reid Hoffman put it best - he said “if you’re not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.”

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?