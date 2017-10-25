5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Craig Schmeizer, Co-Founder of NECTAR Sleep and the DreamCloud Company

“Don’t over hire and make sure your founding team is the right group of talent and personalities. People are amazed at how effective a small group of aligned talented people can be. I’ve seen small tiger teams decimate large corporations over and over again. Run fast and hard.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Craig Schmeizer, Co-Founder of NECTAR Sleep and the DreamCloud Company, a mattress startup which in less than a year from founding has become possibly the fastest growing company in the US, with a revenue trajectory approaching $70 Million and expectation of surpassing a $100 Million by the end of the year. More so, the business has been profitable since day one, and was launched with no Venture Capital. NECTAR Sleep passed it’s 50,000th customer recently and has grown to have teams on three continents.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Hi Yitzi, it’s a pleasure to speak with you today. It is very exciting as such a new company to be attracting all this attention. We are truly humbled! Really, my own and my co-founders’ journey to the mattress business was not something we would have ever predicted. We all like finding ways to create better products and value for large groups of customers. Previously, we founded an insurance company which protected down payments and equity (often a family’s greatest asset) from declines of the housing market. We felt consumers needed this sort of protective offering and there was a noble intersection between performing a social good and building a big business. As you can imagine, going from Insurance to Mattresses is quite the leap, but we saw the same types of large scale opportunity to help customers. Everyone sleeps, but unfortunately, not everyone sleeps well, and we thought we could help improve that situation. DreamCloud’s first brand, NECTAR brings what many customers call, “The Most Comfortable” mattress to sleepers at a fantastic value compared to most mattresses available in stores. The skills I developed over 20 years in corporate leadership roles and with a prior startup, and the experiences my co-founders have developed in their careers just all seem to come together very powerfully to grow the leading sleep brand.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Well Yitzi, with a mattress as our focus you can imagine how many good stories there must be! Maybe the most interesting was during one phase of our growth when we had far more sales than inventory. We were literally trying to slow sales by doing things like announcing delays. Each time we announced a delay, we just sold more NECTARs. This sounds like a first world problem, but at the time we were still staffing up customer service, which is now a 35 person team. So you can imagine how happy our families must have been with our founding group taking customer service calls from 5am to midnight in our homes, our beds, in the bathroom even! Plus people tell you a lot about their bedroom habits!! Another funny event was the first time I actually gained the courage to tell someone my job was as a mattress salesman! That’s when I knew the company was for real.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

We make dreams better. We focus on bringing the highest quality mattress directly to homes at the best possible value to consumers, and we provide customers with a 365 night no risk sleep trial and a Forever warranty, because we feel mattress shopping should be easy and never about trying a mattress for 5 rushed minutes in a store. Our customers can try a NECTAR for all four seasons. Because we do not pay for retail space or salespeople, we can offer a superior product at a much lower price than generally found in stores. While the product and value is important, the other thing we do that is outrageously important is work to help people who want a better sleep find one. It is amazing how many people suffer from poor sleep due to a variety of factors.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yitzi, this is a great question! Our team feels privileged to help families sleep better and save more. We are driving a real change in how people purchase mattresses. As a fairly senior group of Entrepreneurs and recovering corporate professionals (I’m 44 years old, which is about 100 year old in Silicon Valley), my co-founders and I also dedicate considerable time to mentoring and helping young founders so they can avoid some of the early pitfalls which are common to early founding teams.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why?

Do I need to limit myself to 5?!

1. First – Have a revenue model, a profit model and avoid early fundraising as long as possible. So many brilliant founders believe fundraising from Venture Capital is the path to glory, only to be shocked at how quickly they have lost control and most of the equity in their company.

2. Second – When you do have capital, whether from operations or investment, sip it slowwwwly. Never ever trust a Venture Capitalist telling you to spend more faster. That approach rarely makes anyone but the Venture Capitalist rich. Treat capital and equity as precious. Invest for measurable Return on Investment.

3. Third – Don’t over hire and make sure your founding team is the right group of talent and personalities. People are amazed at how effective a small group of aligned talented people can be. I’ve seen small tiger teams decimate large corporations over and over again. Run fast and hard.

4. Fourth – Think twice before trying to create a new market. You are far more likely to be successful developing powerful new ways to intersect existing markets. Creating markets from scratch, particularly with new products, is almost always expensive and unrealistic.

5. Fifth – Have fun! Remember that while most of your friends are working in a traditional job, you are taking control of your own destiny and your upside is uncapped. Being an entrepreneur can be very hard work, but you are definitely working hard to live your dream and not someone else’s.

6. Let me add a sixth item of advice to people contemplating launching a business – Stay adaptive and design everything to provide optionality. You will confront more unknowns and unplannable situations than you can know, and your chances for success are highest when nimble and adaptive, and even opportunistic to changes. Remember, Fortune favors the brave (and the foolish).

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.