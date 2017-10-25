5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Nick Thng, Founder of DKG Holdings

“My life goal is to put Singapore on the global map.”

I had the pleasure to interview Nick Thng from Singapore. He is the founder of DKG Holdings and DKGCOIN “The next BITCOIN”. He is a Young Entrepreneur Award Winner, previously a consultant at Groupon, knows Jack Ma (Alibaba) and Masayoshi Son (Softbank) and has a private Jet.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

The son of a fishmonger, I grew up in a three-bedroom government flat. I completed my education at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. To fund my education, I worked part-time doing odd jobs as a driver and waiter. I graduated with a diploma in accounting and finance and first worked as an accountant at Moore Stephens before going into technology. I was noted by Ministers for being at outstanding entrepreneur despite my young age and served as consultant at Groupon before founding DKGCOIN.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Everyone thought I was crazy to create a new coin to be the next Bitcoin. Some even said that I had contracted Jack Ma's crazy genes after meeting him. There were rumors saying if China has crazy Jack, Singapore has crazy Nick.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

As a private investor, I have interests in sectors from technology to entertainment. I was an early investor in Bitcoin and bought in when Bitcoin was about $1 in 2011. I successfully exited in 2017 at $5000 to focus on Dkgcoin. Dkgcoin is a coin to give high returns via VIP casinos, rooms and car services.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My life goal is to put Singapore on the global map. I headed a technology entertainment company established by Global Entrepreneurs Club promoting Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation. In 2017 I returned to Singapore to expand DKG, a Global Entrepreneurs Club.The program was expected to improve the Singapore market and perfect a digital platform for investors, especially small and medium investors, to address World Trade Organization (WTO) challenges. I wanted to improve the global investment system and founded DKGCOIN. DKG was finally listed on Stock Exchanges. Nick now serves as chairman of DKG Holdings, which is a holding company with many subsidiaries.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I would like to thank Jack Ma for giving me good advice and mentoring me along the way.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I hope to be able to improve lives with DKGCOIN and make the world a better place. For those that have missed BITCOIN, there is still hope.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why?

Entrepreneurship is never easy Big plans take time You cannot please everyone Meditate Be positive always

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.