Yitzi Weiner, Contributor
A "Positive" Influencer

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Nick Thng, Founder of DKG Holdings

10/25/2017 11:26 pm ET

“My life goal is to put Singapore on the global map.”

I had the pleasure to interview Nick Thng from Singapore. He is the founder of DKG Holdings and DKGCOIN “The next BITCOIN”. He is a Young Entrepreneur Award Winner, previously a consultant at Groupon, knows Jack Ma (Alibaba) and Masayoshi Son (Softbank) and has a private Jet.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

The son of a fishmonger, I grew up in a three-bedroom government flat. I completed my education at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. To fund my education, I worked part-time doing odd jobs as a driver and waiter. I graduated with a diploma in accounting and finance and first worked as an accountant at Moore Stephens before going into technology. I was noted by Ministers for being at outstanding entrepreneur despite my young age and served as consultant at Groupon before founding DKGCOIN.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Everyone thought I was crazy to create a new coin to be the next Bitcoin. Some even said that I had contracted Jack Ma's crazy genes after meeting him. There were rumors saying if China has crazy Jack, Singapore has crazy Nick.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

As a private investor, I have interests in sectors from technology to entertainment. I was an early investor in Bitcoin and bought in when Bitcoin was about $1 in 2011. I successfully exited in 2017 at $5000 to focus on Dkgcoin. Dkgcoin is a coin to give high returns via VIP casinos, rooms and car services.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My life goal is to put Singapore on the global map.  I headed a technology entertainment company established by Global Entrepreneurs Club promoting Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation. In 2017 I returned to Singapore to expand DKG, a Global Entrepreneurs Club.The program was expected to improve the Singapore market and perfect a digital platform for investors, especially small and medium investors, to address World Trade Organization (WTO) challenges. I wanted to improve the global investment system and founded DKGCOIN. DKG was finally listed on Stock Exchanges. Nick now serves as chairman of DKG Holdings, which is a holding company with many subsidiaries.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I would like to thank Jack Ma for giving me good advice and mentoring me along the way.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I hope to be able to improve lives with DKGCOIN and make the world a better place. For those that have missed BITCOIN, there is still hope.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why?

  1. Entrepreneurship is never easy
  2. Big plans take time
  3. You cannot please everyone
  4. Meditate
  5. Be positive always

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Elon Musk and Richard Branson. Both are known daredevils for doing the impossible.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Nick Thng, Founder of DKG Holdings

CONVERSATIONS