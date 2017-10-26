5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Rebecca Frankel, Founder and CEO of Hello Peers

“Don’t feel that you must accept every recommendation that comes your way.”

Rebecca Frankel

I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Frankel. Rebecca is the Founder and CEO of hello peers, an app that is Team-building for the Millennial Age. She got her start as a PhD student in Mathematics at Yale University, where she was awarded a fellowship. Rebecca has been sponsored at numerous math conferences, in places as far-reaching as the Institut Henri Poincaré in Paris, the Isaac Newton Institute in Cambridge in the UK, the Fields Institute in Toronto, the Norbert Wiener Institute in Maryland, and others. It was at a Workshop on Differentiable Structures on Finite Sets in Palo Alto sponsored by the American Institute of Mathematics where she learned of a specific branch of machine learning that set her on the path to hello peers. Rebecca has been quoted in Forbes about her startup journey.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

After I completed all but one of the courses required for the doctorate at Yale, unfortunately both my father and my PhD advisor passed away. I seized that moment to focus on university lecturing, temporarily suspending the completion of my doctorate. As a graduate student in mathematics I was struck by how few women are in the field, and this was further exacerbated when I became a university lecturer and one of a minority of women lecturers in mathematics. I was very glad to serve as a role model for women and inspire them to enter the field. I found that all too often students were intimidated by, instead of rising to, challenges and I founded hello peers to combat this. I became aware of the essential isolation of students, both from an academic and a business point of view. I saw first-hand that while students often had ideas to solve academic or real-world problems, they didn’t have the right peers with whom to do projects or form startups. Hello peers addresses this by finding people for the students to work with, on teams, to carry out their vision and build their self-confidence.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

We started applying to pitch competitions, and, amazingly, even at the early stage that we’re in - we were selected to pitch - at Silicon Dragon Ventures, at an AI pitch competition in NY, at a Dolphin Tank sponsored by Springboard in DC, and one that I’m most proud of - we were thank G-d selected as one of 6 international companies in the global pitch competition of the Uprise Festival Europe to be held in Dublin on October 26th, a festival that’s sponsored by Google, Microsoft, Oracle. It’s been an extraordinary validation for us - to achieve a spot in a highly-respected global competition.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

University students often have compelling ideas, ideas with the potential to solve real-world problems.` However, often their ideas don’t get off the ground because they can’t find the right partners to work with - their searches are invariably localized and limited in scope.

As Jeff Burton, a founding member of Electronic Arts (EA Sports), said in a recommendation for hello peers: “One of the most vexing problems that has always existed is finding the right kind of people with whom one can create a great company. In the past it has always involved a bit of magic. And yet the magic can wear off before the task is complete. Today's technology allows us all to side-step most of the magic, and use correlational algorithms - not just to find dates, but also to find great team members. One can select for personality, tenacity, intelligence, and creativity in addition to specific skill sets. Why not build a team for a school project or for a work environment using the latest technologies?”

We do exactly that - we use machine learning algorithms to match university students to teams of peers to do projects or startups, not just on the basis of core skills but also on the basis of soft, behavioral skills.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We’re bringing about a transformation of how university students position themselves. Instead of being limited to whatever internal network they’ve formed, we expand their class to include the world. If you’re a student, all you need to do is: create a project, generate your team, and execute on your vision. We give you the opportunity to realize your idea, working with your counterparts across campuses and across disciplines.

Have an idea to curb glacial retreat in Iceland? Or optimize growth conditions for vineyards in Napa Valley? Or a novel way to manage funds? You create the project, and we will help you find the right peers with whom to carry it out.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

You can self-educate. Viewing Steve Blank and Eric Ries videos - hearing the greats lecture - was extremely useful. I began reading their books, viewing panel discussions of the top business schools that focused on entrepreneurship, and I became knowledgeable about the lean startup method, the business model canvas, and not just the ABC’s of startups but more advanced concepts as well. Don’t feel that you must accept every recommendation that comes your way. As a novice startup entrepreneur, I was bombarded with advice from many different people. It’s not wise to follow everyone’s advice, however well-meaning each person may be. As I stated in my interview for Forbes, “Don’t think that people who are already experienced in the field know more than you do about your business.” Following your instincts is more important than someone’s unwarranted opinion. As a business owner, you have direct access to data and people. Pair this with your gut feeling and call the shots. Life is unpredictable. When we started, we had a wonderful idea - it hasn’t stayed the same, it’s been dynamic and has grown beyond our initial vision. Develop your network. I can’t emphasize how important it has been to have the support of family and friends. Aside from the initial capital that they provided, their moral support has been invaluable. Never underestimate who might be able to put you in touch with the next person who can help propel your startup forward. As a female founder, I have been discouraged from pursuing my dream. I was told outright to be a “chief scientist” or some role to that effect, and to cede the CEO position to a male. There were times when it took all I could muster to stay in the game, and not give up. According to Valentina Zarya writing in Fortune this past March, “It’s a well-documented fact that female founders receive less venture capital funding than their male counterparts . . . “ Venture capitalists invested $58.2 billion in companies with all-male founders last year. Meanwhile, women received just $1.46 billion in VC money last year . . .

However, “A study by McKinsey & Company indicates that organizations with gender-balanced leadership post financial returns above the national industry median. Organizations with women in leadership also attract and retain top talent, have stronger customer relationships and make better business decisions.[1]

My advice: Persevere. Be tenacious. Don’t give up when people needlessly discourage you.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Bill and Melinda Gates are role models for me. They are wholly invested in giving back, and in making the world a better place. In particular their efforts are strongly focused on education. We believe that hello peers, by generating optimal teams uniting students globally across different cultures and disciplines will enhance educational outcomes and also help bring about peace. I believe meeting them would be inspirational and I would also be able to learn from them how to build a great company.