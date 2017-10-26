5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Startup: Vivek Ravisankar, Co-founder & CEO of HackerRank

“The journey will have high swings of ups and downs. Expect that and focus on solutions to manage.”

Vivek Ravisankar

HackerRank is a technical skills assessment platform that helps companies like BNY Mellon, Walmart Labs, VMware, Twitter, Airbnb, Zappos and 1,000 other enterprises evaluate and hire millions of talented software developers. Their mission is to match every developer to the right job based on skills, regardless of connections, resume or pedigree. And with 3.2 million developers, it's one of the largest communities of software developers in the world. Every thirty seconds, there is a new technical assessment taken around the world. As every company becomes a tech company, businesses across all industries (from oil and gas financial services to healthcare) are increasing their investment in new recruiting methods for technical talent — the opportunity for HackerRank is massive.

Yitzi: What is your backstory? Tell us about your background, what made you decide to start HackerRank and your experience founding the company.

I was born and raised in Bangalore and Chennai, India. I’ve been interested in computer programming most of my life. In college, I studied computer science. India has one of the highest populations of developers. It’s incredibly competitive, and there are just too many candidates to sift through. So the best tech companies tend to look for students with a high GPA at top colleges.

The problem is that grades aren’t an accurate reflection of true ability. That was certainly the case for me. During college, my friend and eventual co-founder Hari and I spent hours programming and competing in (and winning!) online coding challenges for fun. We had solid fundamentals and were really strong coders, but we didn’t necessarily have the pedigree that recruiters were looking for, especially in such a competitive candidate pool.

After graduation, I landed a job as an engineer at Amazon. I honestly got really lucky that Amazon recognized my potential and gave me a chance despite the incredibly tough competition. I didn’t go to a top-tier college, but some Amazon recruiters happened to come to my campus for a coding competition that I was competing in. I benefitted from the fact that I was able to demonstrate my skills first-hand.

During my time at Amazon, I spent a lot of time, hours every week, interviewing technical candidates only to find out later that some of them didn’t even pass the baseline skill requirements. What’s more, for every one position we’d fill, we’d interview roughly 50 candidates. These interviews took up a ton of my time that would have been better spent building products. In fact, it’s Amazon’s CTO Werner Vogels said engineers tend to spend 30% of their time just recruiting.

Meanwhile, I was thinking back to my own experience and the experiences of so many others -- including Hari. People who are more than qualified for a job, but get overlooked because they didn’t go to a top school, don’t have a fancy degree or a high GPA or don’t have the connections to get their foot in the door. It became clear that hiring is broken. So Hari and I set out to fix it.

Our original idea was around job prep and mock interviews -- we called it InterviewStreet -- but it didn’t work since students didn’t want to pay for mock interview assistance. Our second idea was a tool to help match Indian students to master's programs in the U.S. That one didn’t work out either. We realized that in order to create a viable business, we needed to rethink our revenue stream while still aiming to match every developer to the right job.

Eventually we landed on the idea of HackerRank in 2011 and were accepted to Y Combinator that year. In fact, we were the first Indian founders to go through YC. It was our third attempt -- we applied with the other two ideas, but weren’t accepted. In the final round of the application process, we were invited for a 10-minute interview in Silicon Valley. I got an expedited business visa, but Hari’s was denied. Three days later, I jumped on a plane to the U.S. for the first time in my life. I landed on Thursday and my interview was on Friday. That trip paid off -- we were chosen for the YC Summer 2011 batch. But since Hari didn’t get an H1-B visa, we co-founded the company from Silicon Valley and Bangalore. Six years later, we still run the company from dual headquarters.

Yitzi: So what does HackerRank do?

HackerRank is a skill assessment platform for software engineers with a community of 3.2 million developers and over 1,000 customers.

We help enterprises transform into technology companies by changing the way they hire. Instead of using traditional tactics, like resumes or phone interviews, companies, like Capital One, Zappos, VMware and Bloomberg, use automated HackerRank skill assessments to objectively evaluate developers. This helps create opportunities for engineers who many be overlooked simply because they don’t look good on paper or don’t have the right connections. Our developer community has grown to over 3.2 million active users around the world, who come to the platform to practice coding and land jobs based on skill.

Yitzi: What's a funny, interesting or memorable story that happened to you after founding HackerRank?

Last year, I was invited to speak at a coding bootcamp called Zip Code Wilmington in Delaware, which uses HackerRank to assess students. Many of the students also use HackerRank to practice and improve their skills.

After my talk, one student came up to me. She told me that she didn’t know much about coding a few months ago, but she learned how to solve difficult problems on HackerRank, worked really hard to practice coding on our site and ended up getting a job at TD Bank, which has been her lifelong dream. It was a great feeling! In fact, Christopher Mims of The Wall Street Journal wrote a great piece on her story here.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We’ve made it a point to make sure that our platform is completely free for universities. Education has to change in order to keep up with the explosion of software. People are going to start getting their education for technical skills online, and countless universities have thanked HackerRank for creating a more innovative platform to assess, practice and improve coding skills for their classrooms.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my startup" and why?

1) Persistence > IQ. While there’s of course some level of intelligence needed to build a company, after a certain point, I’ve learned that my persistence is tested way more often than my IQ. People underestimate the effort it takes to build a company. I remember Biz Stone (co-founder of Twitter) tweeting when they went public: "Our overnight success took 10 years.” And if you are looking at a 10 year period to get to that point, there are hundreds of things that can go wrong. Finding good solutions to those obstacles repeatedly, consistently over a sustained period of time requires more persistence than IQ.

2) Your first 10 hires have a disproportionately higher weightage on the outcome of your company than anyone else. Each of our first hires have set the stage for the core values that we’ve determined for our company. We got very lucky in that we found people who are true owners, relentlessly resourceful, obsessed with customers and givers. One of our initial hires ended up learning a brand new programming language to help us build a new app. Another one of our first hires sold our first invite-based deal to a major Indian IT company on the phone. He wasn't in sales but we needed the deal, so he stepped up. I can name thousands of these examples across our organization.

3) Customer love is the most important piece to scale. Never lose this. One of HackerRank’s core pillars is customer delight. From the very beginning, we’ve always made it a priority to go above and beyond for our customers. I remember a few years ago during one of our first years as a company, there was one teammate who won a deal by promising to address every support ticket for the customer within 24 hours. They became one of our biggest customers.

Another example of how this comes to life is how customers become advocates. We’ve had champions move from one Fortune 100 company to another, bringing HackerRank to their new teams. This is one of the key ways we’ve been able to grow and expand.

4) Choose your board members carefully. They are key. Mentorship is huge. I’ve found it invaluable to have a board of advisors with experience scaling companies who can provide valuable, actionable advice. One of our board members, Jeetu Patel, for instance, is someone I can go to for anything related to go-to-market at scale as he runs the entire platform division at Box and is the former GM of Syncplicity (EMC division).

5) The journey will have high swings of ups and downs. Expect that and focus on solutions to manage. It can be tempting to sit and revel in your success when you close a major Fortune 10 conglomerate company or get a lot of buzz from a new product release. In the same vein, it can be easy to crumble when a major push goes wrong. But every wave crashes. It’s crucial to learn how to balance the emotions as opposed to going too high or too low.

Yitzi: If you could have lunch with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

Jeff Bezos. I would love to sit down with him and understand how he built such a strong operational culture and continues to drive innovation at a rapid pace at such a large company.