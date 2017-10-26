5 Things I wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Grant Geiger, Founder of EIR Healthcare

“Never ever underestimate the importance of your website and all customer facing material.”

I had the pleasure to interview Grant Geiger. Grant is a Healthcare Executive with over 10 years experience in the Healthcare Industry. Formerly with Siemens AG, and Cerner Corporation, Grant served in a variety of executive roles for both companies. With Siemens, Grant was most recently the Global Business Manager for syngo Lab Inventory Manager a 1.0 product which was released under his leadership. Grant was responsible for country expansion strategy, development, marketing, and communications for the product. Additional roles included Director, Data Center Operations – PMO and Product Management, Senior Consultant and also Financial Analyst. Grant was also recognized as a Siemens Corporate Top Talent, a designation reserved for the top 1% of employees in the company. Grant has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration dual degree, International Business and Marketing, and German Minor from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. He is now the founder of EIR Healthcare , the world’s first pre-assembled modular hospital room. They're trying to create the "hospital of the future" with smart rooms built to be more patient-centric in 1/8th of the time and at a fraction of the cost.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Our story really starts around the patient experience of my father, Gunter Geiger. He was at an eye hospital in a patient room post-surgery recovering. Having just had an eye surgery to improve his vision and his doctor ordered him to 7 days horizontal bed rest. Instead of resting like most patients do, he decided to wander and look around the facility. Now this might sound a bit strange but my father had a 40+ year career as one of the best industrial engineers in the world; introducing and implementing 6 Sigma, and Lean Manufacturing to some of the largest companies throughout the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and 00’s.

So, here’s a 75 year old patient shuffling around the halls of an eye hospital, asking questions, watching clinical staff and speaking with the administration. Definitely an unusual thing. However, what my father quickly realized was that the facility was old, it was poorly designed, inefficient, and clinical staff especially nurses and doctors were walking 4,5,6 miles or more a day just doing their rounds.

Determined to use his industrial knowhow and workflow expertise he wanted to make a better hospital. Instead of staying only 7 days, he stayed 3 months and became best friends with the hospital CEO and together went over every inch of the hospital until finally my father came up with an ideal plan.

Today our company and our flagship product – MedModular – is all based on this patient experience and his expertise. My father passed away at 77 years old and I decided to leave my corporate job and risk it all to continue on with his project and to bring it to the market. Not only because of his legacy but also because I felt that this is something that could have a profound impact on healthcare and should be offered to improve the lives of as many people as possible.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Early on we were eager to connect with customers and pitch to them our product. We had a few instances where admittedly we were not yet prime time. In one of those instances we met with a hospital CEO regarding MedModular at a conference. We pitched and he was very interested and asked us to reach out to his VP of Facilities to set up a meeting.

Fast forward two weeks, my business partner and COO was accidentally left on an internal e-mail discussion from the health system. Apparently, they had looked at our website, were not impressed, and decided we couldn’t possibly be legit.

This was a huge embarrassment and nonetheless we continued to try to engage them but ultimately we learned two things:

1. No matter how eager you are to make a sale, make sure you are ready and have product either ready to go or very close

2. Never ever underestimate the importance of your website and all customer facing material.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

So EIR Healthcare is focused on Healthcare Innovation. I realized that a pretty broad topic but we like to think of ourselves as contrarian innovators. MedTech and Biotech are where the usual suspects are and where the most money is raised and most product produced. This however has been going on for some time and we realized there are a lot of underserved areas within Healthcare and so for our initial focus we decided to bring a product to market that focuses on healthcare infrastructure.

I like to think of it this way: One time I was speaking with one of the founders of a prominent Healthcare incubator based in New York. I had recently pitched to join their group and was rejected. The founder reached out to me afterwards anyway and asked if we could get a cup of coffee. When he spoke he said to me “…I really like your idea and concept. We get thousands of applications a year and 100% of them are focused on MedTech or BioTech. And 99% of all the companies that pass through our doors fail. You are the only company we’ve seen that is focused on construction. It’s almost like everyone else is digital and you are analog and I love it, I support it and I want to help…”

So while everyone else is looking off in one corner of the market we are taking our interest and development to underserved but needed areas of Healthcare.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are still very much an early stage company and so our work is cut out for us to bring goodness into this world. We have lots to give so we are ready. However I think we have already used our success to educate people, to challenge pre-conceived notions and to give healthcare options.

When we finally make that connection with a hospital administrator, a clinican, a patient, or a disaster response worker; their eyes light up. They make the connection, they understand modular and they realize the potential. They realize that this means money can be spent on patient care, clinical trials, and more to help the patient. They realize that the patient will actually have a better experience. They realize that their workflows will be improved and they realize that those in critical need and access to medical care can get it. This has left the biggest impression on me so far and we have much more goodness to bring to the world.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

a. You can never have enough business cards - I have had too many times where I’ve written on scraps of paper, borrowed others, don’t let that happen to you.

b. Be ready to tell your story to anyone at anytime - You never know who you will meet; perhaps even the CEO of one of the largest health systems in the country, but BE READY

c. Less is usually more - A good general rule of thumb for most things – presentations, emails, etc

d. As a startup you can usually work from anywhere but that doesn’t mean you should - Took a 6 week roadtrip and thought “Hey I can work from anywhere!” Not only was that not true but it ended up taking away from the experience

e. You are going to get flooded with e-mails; learn to break thru the noise - Check your inbox, don’t worry about that red bubble on your phone showing 500+ emails. Find the right ones and move on

