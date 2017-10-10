5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Amr Shady Co-founder and CEO of Aingel

“If the first thing you are doing is not building your product and acquiring customers then you are wasting your time - even fundraising.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Prior to co-founding and becoming CEO of Aingel.ai I bootstrapped my first startup company at the age of 22, where I drove multi million dollars in annual revenue with only $50,000 in early stage funding. TA Telecom has been recognized as a Deloitte Fast Technology 500 company, a Red Herring Global 100 and dubbed by the Financial Times as a “local hero.” I have 16 years of experience in successfully building, scaling and acquiring companies and I am actively involved in promoting entrepreneurship in Silicon Valley and emerging markets, advising and mentoring startups as a board member of both Endeavor and TechWadi. I earned his MSc degree in Business Analytics from New York University, and BSc in Electrical Engineering from Canada’s Dalhousie University. Our Inception Score™ is the credit score of startups. With over 12 months of research conducted at NYU, we have developed a patent-pending machine learning algorithm that predicts the success of founders and their ability to execute. The output of our algorithm is the Inception Score™. Think of it as the credit score of startups; the likelihood that this team will be able to execute on their idea and navigate through market and business model changes early in the life of the startup. Extensive feature set + proprietary machine learning algorithm. We first build an extensive feature-set on founders, from our data partners and public sources; their work experience, background and we use artificial intelligence to generate more than 50 personality attributes from their digital footprint. Because the standard machine learning fails with such a feature set, we use our patent-pending machine learning algorithm on this dataset to generate the Inception Score™.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

The positive response from VC’s and investors, as well as startups has far exceeded our expectations which is amazing. But the most interesting has been how Aingel Scoring has revealed a set of personality traits of highly successful founders.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Aingel is an analytics platform that allows early stage investors to predict the success of founders. We make sure you, the investor, are not passing on the next big startup. We also arm you with data on your own selection bias and the personality of the founders you are considering investing in. We predict the success of startups with up to:94.8% Overall Accuracy70.0% True Positive Rate

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am actively advising and mentoring startups as a board member of both Endeavor and TechWadi. With the support of an unrivaled network of seasoned business leaders, Endeavor works to catalyze long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide. TechWadi is the leading non-profit (501c3) organization building bridges between Silicon Valley and the MENA region. From its beginnings as the community of top Arab American technology professionals in Silicon Valley, TechWadi has evolved into a powerful platform for collaboration – with members and events spanning across the world.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Your second startup can be harder than your first.

2. Fundraising in Silicon Valley is not as easy as it is hyped up to be.

3. Build connections with VCs early, before you ever need to fundraise.

4. Watch out for creeping legal costs. Reach out to your legal counsel only when necessary.

5. If the first thing you are doing is not

1) building your product and

2) acquiring customers then you are wasting your time (even fundraising).

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.