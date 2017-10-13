“I wish someone would have told me, “It’s ok to have fun.” I wish someone would have reminded me to have more fun while in the thick of it all. I love working, but I need to remember to play a little more.”

Tucker Ferwerda

I had the pleasure of Tucker Ferwerda, CEO of PRE-Launch Profit. Tucker is a Facebook Ads Expert, Digital Marketer, and Business Consultant for Millionaires and Multi-million dollar companies. He's been featured in major publications, interviewed during online summits with 22 Facebook ads experts, has been asked to speak at a mastermind with over 20 national and international business owners, has hosted his own paid marketing mastermind in Las Vegas, and has a student base of over 3100 to whom he teaches digital marketing.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

As a kid I always had the entrepreneurial spirit. My parents would pay me $5 to mow our acre lot with a push lawn mower and I enjoyed putting in the work. I would also take my neighbor’s garbage cans to the side of the road in our community for $0.25 every Wednesday. You’re not going to believe this, but I found a note of mine that I wrote when I was around 6 years old that said I wanted to be a millionaire when I grew up. My we didn’t have a lot of money growing up, and I thank my parents for teaching me how to work hard and take care of what we had. This meant waking up at 5 a.m. during the cold winter months to feed the pigs and rabbits, make the fire in our front room, and help get the other kids ready (currently the oldest of 8 kids) before I went to school.

I was the class clown in school. Everyone knew me. I just loved people and loved seeing smiles on people’s faces when I helped. I got decent grades, always strived for the best, and continued to work hard for the things I wanted. I hardly had a care in the world, however. The only thing I cared about was who I was going to hang out with that night and the girl I was going to date next. My dad had always talked about ideas, invention, and entrepreneurial ventures he wanted to take, but I just wanted to enjoy life.

I graduated high school and decided to see the world a little bit. I spent 2 years in Bulgaria helping and serving the people there, and since then my life took a turn for the better. I had never been outside of the country, nor had I ever seen six year old homeless boys digging out of garbage cans for their next meal until I was there. I had never seen 6 year old girls smoking before. Something struck a chord inside me and I knew their was a better way to live. I decided then and there to figure out how to make more by doing less and pursue my entrepreneurial spirit even more.

I came back and sadly took the first job I found in a warehouse. I did this for a few years as I let fear control me. I bounced between warehouse job to warehouse job, while accepting the social norms of going to college. I did myself a disservice while being there. I was so bored, and was not pursuing what I knew I loved. While working at Frito-lay as a material handler making great money, I knew I didn’t want to work manual labor for the rest of my life. I was inside of a 53’ semi truck loading boxes of Cheetos and Fritos while listening to my iPod touch. I had one earbud in while the other was hanging out so I could hear the boxes of chips come down the conveyor belt. I wasn’t listening to music. I was listening to podcasts on business and leadership, trying to escape the manual labor. All of a sudden I fell upon some podcasts, and not only did I hear people were making six-figures a year, but six-figures a month! My life has never been the same since.

During this time my girlfriend (who is now my wife) asked me one day, “why are you going into mechanical engineering? All you talk about is business and marketing.” This confirmed my decision to leave Frito-lay. I quit and got the first marketing position I could find. It wasn’t easy, the pay wasn’t great, but I worked my way up to get promoted and open up a sales office in Minnesota with my newly wed wife. Things ended up taking a toll on our marriage as the people we were staying with changed completely from the people who we thought we knew, and to make things worse we got in two car accidents in two weeks that totaled our one car and wrecked out other. After piecing together our other car, we towed it behind the Budget truck we rented with all of our stuff. We were so broke at this point we slept inside of the back of the truck at a gas station overnight because we couldn’t afford a hotel. We had to pay for gas with quarters we saved up.

We ended up staying with my in-laws to rebuild for a while. I took another warehouse position, this time as an independent contractor for Office Depot. I was running my own route and had my own business. During this time I learned great customer service and how to handle problems that came up. I also wanted to learn digital marketing so I would work an 8-10 hour day driving my route and come home and learn digital marketing skills. I started getting really good. And I mean really good. I got so good at it that people were coming out of nowhere asking me for help. I then was asked to speak at a marketing mastermind to help 20+ national and international business owners in Las Vegas. I also hosted my own event, was asked to be featured on a Facebook Ads Summit with 22 other Facebook Ads Experts, get hired and interviewed by millionaires and multi-million dollar companies, was hired by a large real estate brand (over 340,000 followers) to teach their Inner Circle of over 3100 members how to do Facebook ads, and I’m even part of a very active and local meet-up group on how to grow businesses with digital marketing. I now run my agency with special trainings and done-for-you services, speak at events, teach my students, consult for businesses, and enjoy my life with my wife and newborn baby girl.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

People are funny in general! :) The most interesting thing that has happened to my company has gotta be when I had my first child. My biggest month financially happened within the same 30 days of having my baby girl. I’d like to call that the baby effect, where you’ll do anything for your child.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

We build businesses using digital marketing. We increase the bottom line for our partners, allowing them to focus on the more important things that pertain to their business. We have done-for-you packages where we’ll go in with a digital marketing audit, find out what’s working great, find out what isn’t, and get you the appropriate tools and systems needed to succeed. This can be anything from Facebook advertising, to email marketing, to website and funnel optimization to get more leads and sales, and many other digital marketing services.

We also have a lot of trainings that we white label and license to businesses that they can use for themselves and their employees. We also do PR, Social Media Management, and search. We consult for businesses, speak at events, do live one-on-one trainings and groups trainings, and take care of all the dirty work for our clients and students to make their lives easier.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I truly enjoy helping people. I love bringing results to the table and helping my partners and students achieve success.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

Tucker Ferwerda

I wish someone would have told me, “Remember to be patient.” I can not emphasize enough on how important it is to be patient. There were times that, for a lack of better term but to hit the full effect, hated where I was in life because I wasn’t where I wanted to be. I Not only do I wish that someone would have told me, but I wish someone would have lead me to the front room, took me to the couch, sat me down, gently grabbed me by both shoulders, looked me in both eyes, and told me, "be patient." This would have solved many of my unforeseen challenges that were about to come. I suffered with bouts of depression during hard times and I wish I would have had someone there, in person, who understood where I was at. But with each bout of depression, came a bounty of new thoughts and wisdom that we've now leveraged into helping our partners and student base.

I wish someone would have told me, “We’re all on the same path.” Sometimes I get discourages or frustrated. Whether it’s with something happening or myself making a mistake. I wish someone would have told me that we’re all on the same path and people are human. Let’s all make mistakes together towards a bigger and better cause.

I wish someone would have told me, “You’re one step closer.” I kept forgetting that I wasn’t where I wanted to be because I forgot the wisdom that I need to attain to achieve my goals. Most people go broke when they’re given large sums of money because they don’t know how to earn it or take care of it.

I wish someone would have told me, “It’s ok to have fun.” I wish someone would have reminded me to have more fun while in the thick of it all. I love working, but I need to remember to play a little more.

I wish someone would have told me, “Take some time to smell the flowers.” It’s not about the destination. What matters is the journey. Set your goals so high that you learn a lot along the way.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?