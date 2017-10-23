5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Startup: Mohan Ramchandani, Founder of Mohan's Custom Tailors

“I could have saved myself a lot of time – and effort – if I could have gotten behind the wheel and not have had to run everywhere.”

Mohan “Mike” Ramchandani

I had the pleasure of interviewing Mohan “Mike” Ramchandani, the founder of Mohan’s Custom Tailors, a leading worldwide custom tailor in Manhattan. The company boasts a client roster nearing 59,000, including stars like Walt Frazier, Mario Manningham, Patrick Ewing, Bernie Williams, Jose Reyes, and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Guiliani. With 150,000 suits and 300,000 shirts sold, the brand’s meticulous hand craftsmanship and production process sets it apart from competitors.

Yitzi: What is your your “backstory”?

I grew up in the cotton-growing city, Ahmadabad, India, where I learned and mastered my tailoring skills. In 1969, I went to Hong Kong to work at my brother’s tailoring factory. While there I realized that many Americans were looking for custom tailored suits. I began my own business in 1972 setting up shop at New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel and eventually opening a showroom at our current location near Grand Central Station.

Yitzi: What is the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Many years ago, a homeless man came to me requesting I make him the same suit he had seen basketball great Patrick Ewing wearing. He wanted the same cuffs, same pleats, same pockets, same lining – everything! I remember being surprised that in one of his bags, he was carrying around a lot of cash, which he used to pay for his suit. I asked him how to reach him when the suit was done in six weeks. He told me he had no address, no telephone number and that he lived at Grand Central Station but would remember to come in. As soon as the six weeks passed, he came back and was very excited when he saw the finished product – especially his name embroidered in the jacket, which we do for all of our customers. Another thing that made this customer interesting was that he didn’t try the suit on. He just carefully folded it up, put it into one of his bags, said goodbye and left.

Yitzi: So, what exactly does your company do?

Mohan’s Custom Tailors designs and makes beautifully crafted and fitted made-to-order men’s suits, shirts, formalwear and top coats. Using the same materials as famous designers the company’s customers can select from more than 14,000 of the finest fabrics from England and Italy, 40 suit styles, 16 shirt cuff styles and 20 collar styles to create a garment that is unique for their body and personal style.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Every year we give thousands of suits to homeless men who want to get back on their feet and reenter the workforce. In 2017, we anticipate that we will provide more than 52,000 suits and shirts to help these men be more confident when they go into an interview.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Founded My Own Company"?

These may sound basic, but as an immigrant I wish someone told me:

To get an education

Growing up in India when I did, I never got a proper education. Even learning more of the basics would have a majorly helped in running a business.

Learn how to drive

I could have saved myself a lot of time – and effort – if I could have gotten behind the wheel and not have had to run everywhere.

To open my office on the street level

Over the years, I think we would have had more foot traffic because people would have been able to see our work without having to come into the building.

To learn how to use a computer

Technology has become essential to every aspect in business and helps everything run more efficiently -- communication, tracking measurements for clients, billing, orders from my customer and to my vendors, etc.

The American Dream is still going strong

Where else in the world can an immigrant hang out a shingle and go from nothing to dressing athletes, politicians, businessmen, celebrities and more.

