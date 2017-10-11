5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Opened Some of NYC's Most Popular Comedy Clubs: Al Martin

“Be careful about encouraging family to be in a family business...Aahh. Hurt feelings all the way around...And sometimes family members feel entitled to get away with stuff like being lazy, or not on time...Hard to fire a mother in law or child.”

I had the privilege to interview Al Martin. Al’s name is synonymous with comedy in New York City, and is responsible for launching the careers of many top comedians working today. Martin’s first venture in the comedy club business was in 1988 when he established the New York Comedy Club out of a need to help and showcase talented comedians. An accomplished comedian himself, Al was a National Headliner with numerous television credits such as The Joan Rivers Show, Geraldo and Evening At The Improv. Al was always more than just a comedian; he was an activist for the comedy community serving as Vice President of the Professional Comedians Association, and was instrumental in the organization dedicated to bringing health insurance and improving working conditions for comics. Although performing was a love for Martin he found his niche as a comedy club owner. He soon found himself helping his fellow comedians that he had once worked beside. Sarah Silverman, Lisa Lampanelli, Brett Butler, Tracy Morgan and Wanda Sykes are just a few comedians who have graced his stages over the years. New York Comedy Club became the first comedy club with two showrooms in 1997. Al was one of the first club owners to embrace diversity in the comedy world by establishing the first Latino Comedy Night at New York Comedy Club. He’s also facilitated and welcomed to his stage shows featuring gay, urban and Asian communities. In 2000 Martin opened New York Comedy Club in Boca Raton, which he ran successfully until late 2006. With the success of two clubs Al decided to expand his brand and in 2003 opened Broadway Comedy Club, located in the heart of Times Square. Martin again took a risk in opening Broadway Comedy, the only bi- level entertainment complex with three showrooms in NYC, serving over 600 comedy lovers from around the world nightly. In 2005 he partnered with Barry Katz, executive producer of NBC’s Last Comic Standing to run Boston Comedy Club, giving Martin the bragging rights to being the first person to run three comedy clubs in New York City. In the Summer of 2012 Martin expanded his comedy ventures into Greenwich Village, in New York City with the opening of Greenwich Village Comedy Club, from day one the club has been filled every night with a lively downtown crowd and top comedians making them laugh! Martin’s clubs attract comedy fans from around the world including some of the biggest celebrities from Jay-Z & Beyonce, Andre Aggasi, Jimmy Fallon, Montel Williams, and Harry Connick Jr. On stage or behind the scenes, Al Martin will go down in history as the King of New York Comedy. Martin is a brilliant thinker and innovator of his time, and has made New York City the World’s Capital of Comedy.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your comedy club?

Starting as a comedian, (25 years ago)! I was waiting on line for 3 hours to audition for the then legendary Improv Comedy Club in Manhattan...It was a cold rainy afternoon...I did not do well at the audition ...Fast forward 25 years later (by then I was operating another club,) I opened another Comedy Club which at the time was the relaunch of the Improv, I had licensed the name from its owner at the time...At the opening party, a comedian came over to me and says do you remember me? I said I'm sorry, please refresh my memory....Well we met about 15 years ago waiting to audition at the Original Improv on a cold rainy afternoon, when at the 2 hour mark you yelled *+*€>% this line , I am going to own this club one day....And I did..

What do you think makes your comedy club stand out? Can you share a story?

We accomplish two goals simultaneously...One is to have some of the best talent in the world ...Day in and day out are lineups are stocked with the best NY has to offer...Besides that we have had great celebrity walk ins through the years...Andrew Dice Clay, Robert Klein , Richard Belzer, Jim Gaffigan, Dave Attel, David Spade, Paula Shore, have all graced the Broadway Comedy Club stage....But at the same time we have the most extensive new talent development program , opening up opportunities for young comedians to get stage time...We pioneered the intern program which gives out about 15 spots a week to Up and comers...Our Industryroom Stand Up Showcase gives a residency to our most promising young comics...We have nightly Open Mics and lastly we give comics an opportunity to produce their own shows as well..

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I have always been blessed with considerate landlords, and my wife is my greatest hero , in a world of crazy she keeps me very grounded...I would be in an insane asylum without her..

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We do a number of fundraisers every year, we donate thousands of tickets each year to charities ranging from Little Leagues to cancer awareness to include in tricky trays and raffles.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Opened One of New York City's most popular comedy clubs”

1) How to deal with Government red tape and bureaucracy ....

When I first started in comedy it was basically Open the doors and you are in business....Now you have to deal with things like community board outreach, the buildings dept, the health Dept, ridiculous insurance regulations...For instance, my insurance company asked me to take a picture outside of my venue, so they know for sure there are no drunks laying in front...My question, they are asking me to take the picture, even if there were drunks laying outside. Would I include them in my picture?

2) How to deal with the egos in comedy...

Many of the better comics don't want the check Spot (The Spot where customers have to deal with checks) ...This is New York, people sometimes walk out on a check...Or are so preoccupied that they " forget" to pay the check...Then there is the balancing act of not wanting to refrain a customer from laughing but when they get to worked up to control them so they do not interrupt the show

3) Be careful about encouraging family to be in a family business...Aahh.

Hurt feelings all the way around...And sometimes family members feel entitled to get away with stuff like being lazy, or not on time...Hard to fire a mother in law or child.

4) That there was going to be something invented called Yelp

Aahh the home of every disgruntled comedian , former employee or competitor who feels they can take pot shots at you ...And there is nothing you really can do about it...It always seems like the good reviews get pushed back and the bad ones are right up front for all to see...Unless of course you advertise with Yelp...

5) How to deal with everyone being late because NY's infrastructure is stretched to the max..

This really plays havoc with a business...Customers are late. To arrive which on a night like Saturday can be very tough with tight showtimes...Comics arrive late which disjoint the show...And it screws up business meetings

