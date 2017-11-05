5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Ade Hassan, Founder of Nubian Skin

“I think just by being, the brand is incredibly empowering for women because it’s telling them that they matter.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ade Hassan, founder of Nubian Skin, the lingerie and hosiery brand for women of colour. To quote Ade, "My nude isn’t the nude I see in shops. Despite the reality that women of colour have the same needs as all women when it comes to lingerie and hosiery, the industry simply doesn’t cater to us. So, I thought, it’s time to rethink the definition of nude". Ade brought an innovative product to the market with her brand Nubian Skin, and has managed to start a movement of ‘redefining nude’ in the fashion industry and beyond. Nubian Skin has achieved many milestones including providing the underpinnings for Beyoncé and her dancers on the Formation World Tour, supplying wardrobes of major West End and Broadway shows as well as Ade being named on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to fashion!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My background is actually very un-fashiony! I studied English and Economics. My career prior to Nubian Skin has been very finance focused, although I did take a 15 month break from work several years ago when I took sewing and pattern cutting classes. I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur and I have always wanted my business to be fashion related, so when I first thought of the concept out of my own frustration of not being able to find my own ‘nude’ – I knew that had to be it! Nubian Skin is a lingerie and hosiery brand for women of colour. For many women of colour, finding skin-tone hosiery and lingerie has not been an option, so I decided to create it – I knew I couldn’t be the only one who felt this way! We’re all about empowering women and embracing our colour, so we want women to feel empowered in something that has been specifically created for them. Since we launched, we’ve been incredibly popular with theatres and dancers as the stylists were previously unable to provide nude garments for their actresses and dancers of colour, and would sometimes end up dyeing underwear in tea and coffee! We’re proud to have supplied the wardrobes of major West End and Broadway shows, Hollywood films, and even for the Beyoncé Formation World Tour!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When we first received the email about using Nubian Skin for the Beyoncé Formation Tour, I thought it was a scam! I’m very, very happy I checked it out.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

It’s a company that is by a woman of colour, for women of colour. For us this isn’t just “marketing” or a “trend”. It comes from a genuine place, and I think that speaks to people. Our imagery is also incredibly strong. I think it’s the reason why the photo we posted on Instagram of the initial campaign went viral, we ended up going from 20 to 50k followers in just two weeks! I had actually posted the photo and then went on holiday. I wasn’t big on social media at the time, and was really pleased to have 50 followers – 50 people were actually interested in what I was doing… Then my phone kept buzzing and the numbers kept going up!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I have an incredibly supportive family and I have always been inspired by my parents, who are entrepreneurs. Having honest and encouraging voices around help me to keep perspective. Now, I also lean on an amazing tribe of fellow female entrepreneurs in the industry. We help each other stay sane.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think just by being, the brand is incredibly empowering for women because it’s telling them that they matter. In my head, I still feel like I have a long way to go until “success”, but I do try to help budding entrepreneurs who have questions, because I wish I had that help when I was starting up.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1) It’s going to be a lot harder than you ever could have imagined, so be prepared to work really hard! – This is particularly true if you’re an entrepreneur or a business owner. Everything depends on you – so you need to be prepared to work really, really hard. I can remember once I was speaking to my mum and I was tired, exhausted and was questioning how I do this she asked me what I wanted to do. Without necessarily telling me what to do, she sort of gave me this knowledge that your dreams and hopes lie within you, and the only person who can drive them forward or end them is you! Whenever I’m having a hard time, I always remember that.

2) Don’t be afraid to ask for help

You can’t do everything alone, sometimes it’s best to ask for help! Once you’ve identified your strengths and weaknesses you can take steps to make sure you’ve got it covered.

3) But don’t underestimate yourself

We tend to underestimate how much we can do, but if we challenge ourselves and take responsibility, we can sometimes be surprised by how much we can achieve.

4) Take your time.

All of the best ideas are well planned and have taken time to execute. Don’t rush into things that aren’t well-thought out, otherwise it will end up costing you in other ways!

5) Make sure you have a good support system around you

I am incredibly thankful for my supportive family.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)