5 Things I Wish Someone Told me Before I Started: Andrew Jenks, Award-Winning Filmmaker, TV Producer, and Author

“Journalism is a rough draft of history, as the quote goes. And we should be open to always adjusting the history books so long as we can remain grounded in facts.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Jenks, an award-winning filmmaker, TV producer, and author who explores people’s stories which are oftentimes overlooked or misunderstood. Just this month, Jenks has launched his latest project, “What Really Happened?”, with executive producers Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. In the new podcast series Jenks applies extensive research skills he has honed as a documentary filmmaker, to better understand, dispute, and tell the deeper story behind six real-life narratives from modern history. The initial six real-life, epic dramas include Muhammad Ali, Chris Christie, Princess Diana, Michael Jordan, Britney Spears and Winston Churchill. After six iconic stories are released, they will be followed by six corresponding “reaction episodes” that will include additional insights from eyewitnesses or figures who have never before come forward, playing a crucial role in the exploration of each topic.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started researching the subjects for “What Really Happened”?

I’ve been surprised by the excitement over the Britney Spears episode that we’ll be doing in a couple of weeks and how invested I’ve become in it. It focuses on what has been labeled as her “meltdown” about 10 years ago. I think that isn’t a fair word to use. Regardless, the depth and layers involved in unpacking what was at heart of her story and why the public cared so much is really worth noting. One, just her age alone. More recent research shows how the mind is developing in much more profound ways throughout mid 20’s than previously thought. Now imagine going through that level of scrutiny like she did. Additionally, the role the media played in all of this, from Dr. Phil going to visit Spears and putting out a press statement afterwards, to Spears herself spending personal time with the paparazzi. There’s an interesting comparison with Dave Chappelle and how he has dealt with his own challenges, and has stood up for Spears, particularly in a GQ article about how awful people freely discussed her as a mother. In the article he says, “I mean, look at Britney Spears, like, having a kid. She’s a new mom, and I don’t know if you have kids or not, but it’s a very sensitive time in a woman’s life when they’re a new mom. And the way the media was criticizing her mothering, I was like, That shit is ice-cold. ’Cause even if you’re super-strong, that shit will fuck with you. Whereas if they were like, ‘Dave Chappelle’s a bad father,’ I’d be like, ‘So what?’”

There’s also historical context by which I mean, for hundreds of years there has been women like Spears that the public at large has witnessed - and oftentimes rooted - for their demise. I’d encourage anyone to read a book that was fairly recently published, titled “Trainwreck”.

What makes the stories you tell in “What Really Happened” different from what we’ve already heard about these subjects?

There have been an endless number of great biographies and documentaries on Muhammad Ali. Our first episode covers a time he saved a guy from committing suicide but really questions what happened and, in some ways, if it happened the way the news media reported it. It’s not conspiracy theory, it’s sticking to facts. Turns out The Champ may be greater than could we have imagined.

What do you hope people get out of the podcast?

That journalism is a rough draft of history, as the quote goes. And we should be open to always adjusting the history books so long as we can remain grounded in facts. Also, I hope people get enjoyment out of it, have some fun. It’s meant to be a really interesting ride for listeners.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Kaylin Andres who I spent time with for a doc-series I did a few years ago. She was an incredible writer and artist and less than a year ago passed away from cancer at 31 years old. She spent about a decade staring cancer - and truly death - in the face, knowing she had a tough fight and the odds were not in her favor. And starting at a very young age. But she didn't have self-pity, she didn't care for people looking at her differently. She worked hard at her craft, and let the rest happen as they may. She was so brave. Look up her work. It’s great.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

When I was 17 I stared a local high school film festival and it's turned into - now about 12 years later - the All American High School Film Festival which is the biggest film festival in the world for high school students. Thousands of submissions from around the world, we give over $400,000 in scholarships and prizes. And we could use more support at HSFilmFest.com!

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I embarked on this podcast" and why.

1) Clear my calendar of everything. When you’re talking about history, there is no shortage of books, articles, etc. to read. With Ali, I could have spent three years just understanding him as a person, reading all of the great material out there.

2) Get on an Amtrak train and read and write across the country. My home office and coffee shops and the recording studio is getting a bit stale. (Good problems to have I will say.)

3) Drink more tea.

4) Listen to other podcasts.

5) Don’t count on a social life. I don’t have any examples of one.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.

Graham Pendrill. Apparently, when he was 56, and worth many, many millions of dollars he gave it all up, went to Kenya, stayed there for quite a bit of time, wore the Masai tribe clothing and became an elected elder of the tribe.

Yitzi: How can readers learn more about your new podcast?

“What Really Happened?” is available to subscribe and listen to on-demand now here.

Yitzi: This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!