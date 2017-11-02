5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Chris White, the CEO and Co-Founder of Shinesty

“We think we bring goodness to the world by filling each package with deep, guttural belly laughs. Our products, content, and experience are all designed to make people take themselves a little less seriously.”

I had the pleasure to interview Chris White, the CEO and co-founder of Shinesty. They are an irreverent retail brand that forces the world to not take itself so seriously. The merchandise they sell is designed for all of life’s social events. Their product mix includes everything from ugly Christmas sweater suits, to American flag overalls, to ball pouch boxers with alpha predators printed on the crotch. They focus on what they call event-driven commerce. Essentially they help people who want to look awesome find unique products for all of life’s social events. Everything from the Fourth of July to the Kentucky Derby to music festivals and weddings.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My parents were going to use savings to help me pay for college but when I was 18 some bad stuff happened (divorce, stroke, failing business) and I had to become financially independent. There aren’t a ton of jobs an inexperienced 18-year-old can do that will allow him to make enough money to afford his own tuition. That said, after a little searching I realized that if I took a job as a commission-only salesperson, I wasn’t guaranteed any pay but if I was successful my earnings would be uncapped. So, I went for it. I sold everything you can imagine. I sold kitchen knives, vacation packages, t-shirts, etc. I’m not sure if I was good at it or just outrageously persistent but I sold enough stuff to pay for the next three years of college.

One of the products that I was fairly successful in hawking was screen printed apparel. I’d sell these to fraternities, sports teams, charity organizations, and anyone else who needed shirts. I realized really early on that if I injected humor into the designs that these organizations were giving me, more group members would purchase. I’d include sexual innuendos and sarcasm, basically things that school administrators would hate. They sold really well. My experience designing and selling snarky, sarcastic products was largely responsible for inspiring many aspects of the Shinesty brand. By the time I graduated, I had sold more product than anyone in the history of the company (I believe I’ve since been dethroned to the tune of 10x or so).

I graduated from college and moved to Boulder for the JD/MBA program at CU. During my final year of school we decided to start Shinesty. The original idea was to create a highly curated shopping experience for all of life’s social events, combined with a somewhat ridiculous, humor-centric brand. Over the last three years we’ve grown incredibly quickly. We now have 35 employees, have eight-figures in revenue, and filmed an MTV show about the company that premiered this past summer.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Our first Christmas we were featured on the Today Show and a variety of big blogs, it was a boon our Excel-based inventory system was woefully unprepared for. We oversold every product on the site and had to contact roughly 1000 people to tell them they weren’t going to get what they ordered. We also had to fly our moms in from out-of-town to help us package boxes (thanks Janice and Adrienne). The next year we had an unfortunate delay in production that was so bad that three of us had to fly to LA to spend a week literally picking orders off the sewing line and putting them straight into the mail. We’ve had some tough holidays but I think we’ve got it under control this year.

Yitzi: What makes your business stand out? Can you share a story?

We drive most of our business using content marketing. We include on-brand content in every aspect of the customer experience. From the first time you browse the website to the time you get a text message shipping notification indicating that your order has been delivered, every touch point you have with Shinesty is designed to make you laugh. By focusing on entertaining first and selling second, we’ve been able to grow very quickly and build a loyal customer base. We get pretty ridiculous with our, often R-rated, branding. It’s not for everyone. Some hate it, some love it, but as long as you have an opinion it’s good with us.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Three of our employees are young cancer survivors so there is one charity in particular that we work closely with by sponsoring events, helping raise awareness, and raising money for them. More broadly we think we bring goodness to the world by filling each package with deep, guttural belly laughs. Our products, content, and experience are all designed to make people take themselves a little less seriously. There’s enough serious shit in the world, we try to provide some comic relief. Our products enhance our people's social lives, and we think that’s good for humanity.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I Started my Business" and why.

Spend most of your time working on the big things. The 80/20 rule is real and in most businesses there are only a few activities have the ability to truly move the needle for your company. Be laser focused on your customers, hire smart people, and keep them happy. The rest will work itself out. Don’t waste time exploring every inbound opportunity. Don’t take that cold sales call. The bigger your business grows the more people will reach out to you about various products, opportunities, and asks. I used to take every call until I realized these calls were usually time wasters. Spend your precious time with your team and customers instead. Make sure your systems can scale before they need to. We had two distinctly stressful moments in time where the demand outgrew our ability to service it. This happened first with our customer service team and then with our fulfilment team. It might seem like a big expense when you are first starting but investing in the right software will save you literally thousands of hours of manual work down the road. Just do it. Get a solid group of peers who are in the same boat as you. It can be pretty lonely starting a business. There will be high highs but there will also be low lows. Sometimes there are certain things, feelings, and problems you can’t talk to your team about, your family won’t understand, and your dog won’t empathize with. Having a few people who are in your shoes just to call and vent to is good for your mental health. You will probably work harder and make less money than you ever have before but you won’t care. You will learn more than you ever thought humanly possible in an incredibly short period of time. You might succeed, you might fail, either way the learning is worth it.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I’d love to meet Mike Dubin from Dollar Shave Club. I’d love to pick his brain and hear the stories that aren’t appropriate for public interviews.