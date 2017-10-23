5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Dr. Philip Miller

“I often find that the process of an individual seizing control of their destiny and correcting scars and fractures from past incidents that are associated with horrible acts of domestic violence plays as much a role in healing their emotional wounds as the scar revisions heal the physical ones.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Philip J. Miller. Dr. Miller is widely acclaimed as one of New York City’s premier cosmetic and facial plastic surgeons. With more than 20 years experience, he enjoys a well-deserved reputation as a leading expert in rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. Dr. Miller is double board certified in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Otolaryngology/Head & Neck Surgery. He is consistently voted one of the Best Doctors in America, as well as a Top Doctor of New York.

What is your "backstory"?

I’m happy to share with you my backstory. I was someone who always loved to fix things and work with my hands. I was fascinated with how anything moved or worked and that includes how the human body functions. Several factors played a role in ultimately choosing the profession I did which is facial plastic surgery. The first and perhaps the most influential was my mother who saw an inquisitive son who enjoyed working with his hands and could fix anything that was broken or sculpt and express his creativity. As an artist herself, she was an immense influence on my aesthetic and creative side. She was the first one to suggest the field of plastic surgery if I ever I considered medicine which I already was considering because of my love of the television show MASH. Alan Alda played a lovable character by the name of Hawkeye Pierce, who was a combination of a James Bond playboy, irreverent rebel that hated bureaucracy and a compassionate and committed doctor to his patients. He was also a technically gifted surgeon whose supremacy in the operating room was respected, acknowledged and admired even by ardent foes. Those two significant events as a child, as well as my future passion with photography, technology, and business were all wonderfully incorporated into this terrific field of facial plastic surgery that I have enjoyed now for over 22 years.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

In regards to the most interesting story that has ever happened to me, I would say it was the successful pursuit of a private practice outside of the safe hospital setting. That’s quite a formidable project to begin with, but I did it within the context that my practice was for some reason starting to slow down. I was noticing a decrease in overall revenue while undergoing a project that was about to triple my expenses. However, I had faith. I had looked at the business plan, accounted for reasonable growth and trusted that the dip in the practice and revenue was simply a result of being consumed if not distracted with the transition. Once that was complete, I could turn my full attention back to patient care, the patient flow and revenue would increase and exceed the prior year. As someone that respects data and the conclusions that careful analysis of that data can provide, it was difficult to go against the evidence presented by the quickbook reports and thinning appointment schedules. Boldly continuing to follow the planned departure despite these daunting statistics was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Being a physician is a luxury that affords not only the ability to do what I love to do on a day-to-day basis, earn a living from it, but also give back to patients. Performing pro bono surgery for severe reconstructive cases is one of my most rewarding experiences. I often find that the process of an individual seizing control of their destiny and correcting scars and fractures from past incidents that are associated with horrible acts of domestic violence plays as much a role in healing their emotional wounds as the scar revisions heal the physical ones.

Another advantage of a private practice is that I can mold the company culture to reflect my values and aspirations. We strive to empower our staff to grow, learn and become better at what they do. That’s resulted in our fair share of seeing excellent talent leave our office for a promotion at other practices, but we are genuinely proud of their accomplishments, success and growth and keep in touch with them.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I started" and why?

The five things I wish someone told me before launch my start up:

1)People are as much if not more than product or service. Who you work with and who you hire have as much a role in your success as the product you sell or the services that you offer. Having an excellent support system with a common vision and commitment to the business as well as to the customers/patient experience is irreplaceable. What can be achieved with one person is multiplied exponentially by surrounding yourself with several exceptional people.

2) Invest in yourself. You know yourself better than you know the inner workings of any public company. If you have a choice between taking some extra money and putting it into the stock market or investing it into your own business, choose the latter. You know what you’ll do with it. You trust yourself. It’s wiser choice.

3) Delegation, Delegation, Delegation. One of the hardest things to do and one of the most important skills any leader must acquire is to surround themselves with exceptional people that can perform as equal if not better than you. Delegating activities, tasks, responsibilities, projects frees you up to focus on those matters that are most pressing and provide the greatest return.

4) Commit to an iterative process of fixing your customers (patients) problems. If you focus your efforts to continuously improving your solutions to your clients problems you will find ever increasing rewards both personally and professionally as well as an ever successful business. Do not ever become complacent. Do not ever think that you have solved the problem that can never be improved upon. Never take anything for granted.

5) The staff that takes you to your first milestone often is not the one that can take you to your 10th. It is sad but the truth is the need for the multitasker Jack-of-all trades individual that was invaluable to get you from first milestone to the third decreases. Once the company expands and each of those tasks are assigned to an individual with extraordinarily capable skills for just that one role, the individual is sadly no longer needed. Letting go of them or anyone that has contributed to the growth of the company is the most difficult thing to do. However, the corollary of this is that firing individuals does become easier when they’re not performing at the level that you now expect individuals to perform. You hire for talent and your fire as an example to everyone else that your expectations remain high and will not be compromised.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Who would I like to meet? I would love to speak to the philosopher and neuroscientist Sam Harris, MIT Cosmologist and author Max Tegmark, or author, entrepreneur and futurist Peter Diamandis or anyone that can speak at a lay person’s level on the subjects of quantum mechanics, subatomic particles, string theory, black holes, cosmology artificial intelligence or the future of tech and implications in our society.