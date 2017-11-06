5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Isaac J. Kassin, Co-Founder at Exeq

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Isaac J. Kassin, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing at Exeq. Under Isaac’s leadership the company built a 40,000-person national waitlist for their product, a Brand Ambassador program with 100 students from 15 NYC campuses, and partnerships with 5 NYC schools.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

When my friends and I were in college, we noticed that young people were being neglected when it came to their money. Banking products are clunky and expensive, and the personal finance apps out there are not practically helpful. Automated savings and investing apps set aside money for me without teaching me how to manage it, and budgeting tools treat money the way banks do, as pie charts and numbers on a spreadsheet. So we set out to create a life-practical platform that starts with helping us better our spending, so we could live the lifestyles we want with financial health in the picture.

Exeq ultimately wants to bring the everyday economy into the digital age, changing where, how, and what consumers spend, directly connecting consumers and merchants. Our first product is a mobile app targeting consumers that helps them monitor daily spending, establish weekly goals, and find awesome places within their location, lifestyle and budget. We’re live in NYC only right now.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

I once trolled DJ Khaled. I’m a huge fan of his - shoutout to “Grateful,” a favorite album of mine. Basically he was doing an album promo across the street from the Exeq office doing photo opportunities. I walked in while my buddy filmed and I told Khaled, “Hey man, my brother Exeq couldn’t make it today and he’s a huge fan. Can you give him a shout-out to the camera?” And he did it. It was hysterical at the time.

Yitzi: What makes your business stand out? Can you share a story?

Exeq definitely stands out because of our team: we are perfectly built to solve the issues we’re tackling. On the marketing side, the average age is 22, so we greatly identify with our users. As millennials, we know the types of products the market enjoys using and the specific pain-points we need solved. And then on the engineering side, we have super experienced people from companies like Jane Street and LinkedIn who have built complex systems like this as a living.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Thank God in many ways. I am super grateful for the journey of Exeq and the goodness its success has brought. A recent one, super personal to me, is the beautiful relationships I’ve built through the Brand Ambassador program this past summer. For about 4 months, my entire day, every day, was working with 45 high school and college students, not that much younger than me. They immediately became like siblings to me, and we shared in many struggles and successes, both personal and professional. I felt so fortunate to be in the position to grow with them in such a critical time in their lives, and to have both meaningful conversations and fun adventures all towards an epic cause.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I Started my Business" and why.

1. Reverse Engineering

In order to continue earning runway as a company, we at Exeq had to continuously gain trust from our investors, our users, and our employees. Many times this meant hitting certain benchmarks like funding, user growth, and other challenging goals to which stakeholders held us accountable. From time to time when the goals were sizable, like our goal of a 40,000 person national waitlist, the overwhelming pressure was discouraging. However, when you reverse engineer your goal and break your action steps down to the day, all you have to do is focus on winning that day. And if you win every day, you capture the week, then the month, and then the ultimate goal. So all we did was calculate how many signups we each had to get each day and then executed.

2. Scaling yourself

Although reverse engineering works, you can only accomplish so much as one person. In order to hit incredible scale in any department at any company, you must learn to both trust yourself and to trust others. Without delegation and automation, your efforts will plateau, and you will be unable to focus on the bigger things your maturing company needs. For me, this meant trusting dozens of brand ambassadors to help with user acquisition and brand awareness. We hit dozens of parks, malls, and campuses , to share what we were building with the world. On the automated side, we built mechanisms to interact with the thousands of individuals that engaged with me and Exeq digitally as we started to market at scale.

3. Integrity and intuition is just as important as intelligence

A resume can tell you a bit about a person, but not much about the human being he/she is. Having started Exeq at 19 with my best friends, I’ve come to understand the importance of having a team of people you trust and admire. Startup life, and all of business for the matter, is a fast-moving, super intense experience. You want to make sure that you’re working with people that learn quick, make good decisions, and that you can trust wholeheartedly. That way all the bullshit is aside and you could focus on the prize.

4. Write your own story. And focus on it.

Many times it’s easy to both daydream about and dishearten yourself with attempting to become like the massive companies that fill your news feed. For a period we were comparing ourselves to other startups in our sector that were killing it, and it clouded our judgement about what was best for Exeq at the time. What I’ve come to learn is that every company, every success, and every failure has its own story with its specific circumstances and path. So while it’s good to learn from the good and to avoid the bad of others, it’s even better to focus on yourself and learn how to maximize your own reality. You must internalize that Rome wasn’t built overnight. You must conquer one thing at a time. Don't chase two rabbits.

5. Stay in your lane

When there are many people emotionally and physically invested at an early stage company, it is very easy to step into the roles and create overlap in the departments of others. Yes, there are times where assisting teammates and project collaboration are positive. However, in the day-to-day, stepping into other people’s “shoes,” through worrying about their work or doing it for them, means you’re abandoning focus from the critical work that you’re needed for, and that you don’t trust your teammates to learn, grow, and execute themselves. We had this on the business side at Exeq for a while, when my partners and I would give each other our “two-cents” on what we think the next marketing play should be, or how to pitch an investor, or how to close a partner. Over time and with discipline, we learned that if everyone focuses on what they’re trusted to do, then the entire ship moves forward!

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. :-)

This is a recent one, but I’d love to get breakfast with Lebron James. I don’t even watch sports - I just believe he’s an incredible leader. His ability to be the best at what he does while also extracting greatness from his teammates is remarkable. It’s one thing to practice relentlessly until you master something. It’s another to do that, and also inspire a complex group of people to become the best that they could be, all through the ups and downs of winning, losing, and facing competition.

Yitzi: This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!