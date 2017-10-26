5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Jeff Miller, Senior Director of Talent Management at Cornerstone OnDemand

“My mom always said “find a small corner of the world and leave it better than you found it.” I took that to heart.”

Jeff Miller, Ph.D., is the Senior Director of Talent Management at Cornerstone OnDemand, where he oversees employee engagement and motivation, learning and development, career mobility and the company’s executive leadership development program. Prior to Cornerstone, Jeff led training and development for Anna’s Linens and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. He also worked in education for 25 years as a tenured professor of educational psychology, an academic director for Santa Monica College, an owner of a consulting firm that helped struggling urban schools and a teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Jeff has a B.A. in Communications from the University of Southern California, a M.A. in Education from Pepperdine University, and a Ph.D. in Motivation and Learning from the University of Southern California. He is also a published author of two books on motivating adolescents, as well as several articles on workplace trends and corporate learning strategies. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, and enjoys spending time with his two daughters, surfing and exploring California campsites in his trailer.

What is your "backstory"?

My passion is education, first in the classroom as an educator and now in a corporate environment as the Senior Director of Talent Management for Cornerstone OnDemand. But it took a lot of learning and growth before I finally got to where I am today.

Until my graduation from the University of Southern California, I never thought about my “future.” I spent most of my early 20s surfing in Mexico, playing beach volleyball and working random jobs. Nothing really interested me. Shortly after graduation, I had the unique opportunity to invest in a small snowboard venture with my best friend. When that business relationship failed, I ended up lost and needing time to figure life out. After a Grateful Dead weekend concert in Las Vegas, I saw a newspaper ad to “Teach English in Japan.” I quickly sold my car and six weeks later, I was in Anjo, Japan, not knowing a single soul, any Japanese or how to teach. I spent a year there and quickly discovered my love for education and learning.

Upon returning to the United States, I received my Master’s in education and my doctorate in motivational learning. I took my first teaching job in South Los Angeles around the time of the Los Angeles Riots and I taught in that community for eight years, followed by a few years at a community college in Santa Monica and an associate professorship at Cal State. Eventually, I started my own business to help struggling urban schools. But when the financial crisis of 2008 hit, I was faced with a harsh reality: Schools simply didn't have the funds to hire me anymore.

As an expert in education, I was at a loss. When a friend recommended a job in corporate learning and development, I applied thinking it might just be a temporary break from my "real" career path. But it wasn't long before I realized just how much the classroom had prepared me for the corporate world. My employees' need for guidance, support, and encouragement was not so different from my middle schoolers. In fact, when it comes to helping people fulfill their potential, there's a lot the corporate world could learn from the classroom, which is how I ended up at Cornerstone OnDemand.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began working at Cornerstone?

One of the most empowering things happened just a few days after I started working at Cornerstone. Our CEO Adam Miller told me about an idea he had for a “Development Day” – a day dedicated to learning, where people could catch up on mandated training and take eLearning courses. I asked for his permission to expand on this idea and .he told me to go for it, so I did.

I surveyed the organization to see 1) what people wanted to learn, 2) what they were good at or interested in, and 3) if they’d be willing to teach their colleagues. We learned that employees were not just interested but eager to learn from and teach each other. Topics ranged from time management and building a remote team to making cake pops and wine tasting.

Our CEO took a chance on me and, four years later, after hosting Development Days five times every year, we have guided more than 600 employees to teach their own courses totaling over 20,000 hours of peer-to-peer training.

So, what exactly does your company do?

Cornerstone OnDemand was founded on the belief that a lifetime of learning and development is fundamental to growth — for both the employee and the organization. So, we created one of the world’s leading cloud-based learning and human capital management software solutions. From recruitment, onboarding, training, and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is pioneering solutions that help organizations realize the full potential of their workforce.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My mom always said “find a small corner of the world and leave it better than you found it.” I took that to heart and my passion has since been focused on small but meaningful endeavors. Whether it’s a middle school student in a gang-ridden neighborhood or a new hire at work, I have always tried to help individuals do better, be better and, most importantly, want to be and do better. I would never (even on my best day) suggest I have brought goodness to the world, but if, over the course of my life, I can positively impact even one person’s day then I am doing OK.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I Started" and why.

1. Be Yourself. I work with a lot of people who want so hard to fit in to a culture of a company that doesn’t align with who they are. When you are disingenuous, it can be exhausting and eventually causes frustration and the desire to leave an organization. Always be real and honest.

2. Take Risks. If I hadn’t taken a chance on that teaching job in Japan, I never would have fallen in love with teaching and the sharing of knowledge, and my career would have been totally different.

3. Don’t Lose Your Identity Due to Someone Else. In one corporate job, I had an awful boss. She criticized everything from my writing to my presentation skills and even my posture. I started doubting myself and questioning my abilities. I allowed this person to have a damaging impact on me and, consequently, my closest relationships with my wife and children. It’s important to speak up respectfully and never allow anyone to negatively impact your confidence.

4. Find and Follow Your Own Dream. When one of my best friends asked me to invest in his snowboard store, I joined. It was his dream, his passion, but it seemed cool at the time. I invested in his business, and moved to the mountains to help open and run the shop. Within a few months, we were feuding. I sold my portion at a loss and moved home. Even though our relationship has since mended, it was an important lesson I won’t ever forget: don’t let someone else’s dream become yours.

5. Don’t Chase Money. If you love what you are doing, resist leaving just for more money. If you enjoy the people you work with, more money won’t replace them. I have spoken to many people who leave companies for more money and they realize the money they gained by leaving is not as great as the relationships and people they left behind.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?