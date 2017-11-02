5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Jeff Smith Founder and CEO of Smule

“Focus on retaining customers, not acquiring customers. If you are good at retaining customers, you will find more new customers.”

I had the pleasure to interview Smule Founder/CEO Jeff Smith. Smith has co-authored 27 patents and earned a Ph.D in Computer Music from Stanford after selling the third company he founded to Google. He is also an associate consulting professor in Stanford’s Department of Music, a father of three and classically trained musician.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I went back to school at age 40 to get a PhD in music. I didn't plan on starting a company during the PhD but here I am.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Singing “I’m on a Boat …” with T-Pain using Smule while wearing a “Big Ass Chain”.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

We allow people to create music together on their mobile phones. We have 50 million monthly users who will sing or play around 25 million songs each day, often together.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are bringing people from diverse cultures and places across the world together through music. On a typical day, for example, people on Smule will perform 3 million duets. I was recently inspired by one such duet featuring a woman from Indonesia in traditional Muslim clothing singing “Endless Love” with a man from Kentucky.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1) Don’t do it. You are out of your mind.

2) Trust your gut on management decisions. On everything else, don’t trust your gut, and instead trust your team.

3) Culture requires more than vision and values: it requires complete alignment on your team to those values.

4) Focus on retaining customers, not acquiring customers. If you are good at retaining customers, you will find more new customers. Put another way, your value as a company will be measured, primarily, by the duration of the relationship you develop with your customers, not the number of customer, nor the amount of money they each pay you.

5) Don’t forget to smile.

