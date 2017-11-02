5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Jessica Ross, Lead Cast of Fashion Dolls

“Be ready to take the blame even when it isn’t your fault.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Ross, an actress, Publicist, real estate agent, and the LA Correspondent for Livein Style Magazine. Born in Los Angeles and into the entertainment industry, she has worn a variety of hats. From hosting local and Internet television shows, to acting in Independent films, wardrobe styling, promotional modeling, real estate, and PR work, Jessica considers herself a slashee in the best sense of the word. Currently, she the LA Correspondent for Livein-Style Magazine and one of the lead cast members of Fashion Dolls premiering soon on the Fashion One network. Her eclectic background makes it nearly impossible to be put in a box, however, she’s generally viewed as a hybrid of upbeat and outspoken.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time. I know that you are a very busy person. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was grew up 45 minutes north of Los Angeles. Raised in entertainment, the early immersion in Hollywood served as the launchpad for my fascination with multiple facets of the industry from fashion and publicity to acting and journalism .

In high school, I interned with Interscope. While in college I interned at premier event company SBE, landed supporting roles in several independent films including the winner of Best Ensemble Cast at the Los Angeles Film Festival and ultimately received a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. After graduation, I was hired as a temporary assistant at a top talent agency, where I regularly pulled 10 hour days.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in the PR industry

I found my first job in the pr industry on Facebook. It was assisting celebrities at a gifting suite for the EMMYs. Next, I became the publicist for the TV home of the Kardashians and have now secured over a 100 media media placements including Entertainment Tonight.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I was filming Fashion Dolls the same day I was taking the red eye to Miami for Art Basel.I was supposed to have a 3 hour break after the shoot before catching my flight. Just my luck, we were delayed by two hours so I had to go home, get my luggage and head to the airport leaving no time to take of my make up It was close to 12 am and I was going through security wearing bright fuscia glitter eyeshadow (and lipstick to match). I could sense stares and people even commented!

A few months ago, I was exiting a red carpet and Terri Hatcher went up to me and complimented my dress.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I along with Pamela Qunizi , the Fashion Editor of Livein Style Magazine will be appearing on KTLA for a segment on fall fashion this Wednesday (11/1). On November 12th, I will be one of the special guests at the Flicks 4 Change Festival in Downtown Los Angeles and November 17th is the launch party for Livein Style Magazine, which I am the LA Correspondent for.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

After working with a client for only two weeks, I was able to secure them a segment on Entertainment Tonight. Most recently, I am proud of expanding Livein Style Magazine to Hollywood, my role as an Ambassador for the Women Like Us foundation.

Yitzi: I know your job is not easy. What drives you?

I am driven by results and the ability to change the world. Whether it's securing a placement in a top outlet, booking an acting role, or helping a charity.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in PR?

Intern at at least one or PR two agencies during college.

Yitzi: You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Create and update at least one social media page for networking. While at an event, ask people questions about themselves in order to get to know them and make sure to get their contact info before leaving the conversation.

Yitzi: Which skills do you think are most important to becoming a successful PR professional?

Most media outlets receive thousands of emails so you must remember to follow-up often in order able to reach someone. The ability to multi-task is also important. On any given day, I may be pitching to media, meeting with clients, scouting locations for an upcoming event and attending a red carpet.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

I am an ambassador for the Women Like Us foundation which promotes gender equality and social justice through women’s leadership. Additionally, I am part of the “It Can Be You” campaign and book whose goal is to humanize homelessness. I have also volunteered for Farm Sanctuary, Mercy For Animals, and the Dream Builders Foundation.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most high profile clients you have helped?

DIscovery Channel is one although I would probably be violating confidentiality agreements if I mentioned others.

Yitzi: What was that like? Do you have any stories?

There are many, a story that stands out is when the cast of one of Discovery Channel’s reality shows were in the studio at a major news network waiting for their interview. While they were in hair and make up, their segment was abruptly cancelled because of another major news story. This was after they had flown to New York specifically for that interview.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Influential women inspire me the most. Susan B Anthony because she paved the way for giving women the right to vote and own land which wasn’t allowed in the 19th century, JK Rowling because she sold over 400 million books and went from living in poverty to becoming a self-made billionaire. Stella McCartney because she does not use leather or fur in clothing line which unheard of for a major fashion house.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started" and why.

-Expected the unexpected.

-Be ready to take the blame even when it isn’t your fault

-Make sure your phone is always charged, be prepared for emails and phone calls anytime even during nights or weekends

-Learn the amenities that major cities have to offer.I have scheduled photoshoots in Sweden, tables at nightclubs in Dubai, and even wine tasting tour during my client's trip to Italy.

-PR is 24/7

