5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Laura Kasbar, Founder of Gemiini

“There is no such thing as auto-pilot. Even a web-based scalable product requires a tremendous amount of customer service.”

I had the pleasure to interview Laura Kasbar. Laura is becoming a household name in the field of special education. Through the web-based therapy platform she developed called Gemiini, she has treated more people with autism, Down syndrome, and apraxia than perhaps any other person in the world. She is also the mother of 7 children, several of whom have learning differences and served as her private laboratory to discover the cutting edge methods of instruction that make Gemiini so powerful. Both she, and Gemiini have been featured in MSNBC, CNN, HLN, ABC, and CBS news.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

17 years ago, my twins were diagnosed with autism. After months of therapy, my daughter began to speak, but my son wasn’t getting it. After months and months of therapy for over 40 hours per week he still didn’t know even one word. Out of desperation to hear my son’s voice, I sought out as many adults on the spectrum as I could to understand how they perceive the world. From those conversations, I created an entire new method of therapy called Discrete Video Modeling. Using this method both twins caught up to peers in language by the time they were 8 years old and both entered college at 16. At 20 years old they both now have jobs, are independent and live the lives of any typical young adult.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

I think the most interesting thing is how we have found that so many different neurological differences are being helped through Gemiini. We have seen people with Cerebral Palsy, Alzheimer's, Aphasia from stroke, Apraxia of Speech and even Dyslexia have significant improvement using Gemiini.

One of the most remarkable of these stories is a young lady who, at 13 years old, could not read even at a preschool level due to her severe dyslexia. Her parents had spent hundreds of thousands trying to get her to read. UCLA’s brain scans said that due to there not being any semantic overlap of her visual and auditory plains, that she would never be able to read no matter what they tried.

The teen decided to try Gemiini despite the great odds against it working and in 6 weeks she was able to go up 4 grade levels in reading. At 16 years old she is now mainstreamed into a typical high school and reading at grade level. This is truly one of the most astounding recoveries in dyslexia I have ever seen, particularly because she had had so much therapy previously to starting Gemiini.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Gemiini has become known for its “miracles.” Just to be clear, not everyone as an immediate response to Gemiini and some children can take several months to respond. That being said, we did see children that have breakthroughs in language even the first time they see the videos. One of my favorite stories happened years ago, when Gemiini was just new, a very funny thing happened. A child’s father had left for a business trip on Mondaymorning, the same day the mother started Gemiini, and without telling her husband about it. Now, when Dad left, this boy was completely non-verbal. The father was gone for 3 days and came home Wednesday late in the evening after the child was asleep. On Thursday morning, imagine the father’s surprise when the little boy walked right up to him and said, “What sound does an elephant make?” And then proceeded to raise his arm and make a trumpeting sound! The father nearly fell over.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My eldest son, Nicholas, put his entire life on hold when he was just 20 years old to help me start Gemiini. His involvement has been crucial on just about every level of our success from financial to design. He never complains despite all of the hurdles, long hours and roadblocks any endeavor of this magnitude experiences.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

I had fantastic advisors and was well warned of all of the potential pitfalls. The problem wasn’t in being warned. I just didn’t believe them at the time.

No matter how much time you put into the design of the platform, you are going to want to change it almost immediately. You need your own development team that works in your office, on your project only. There is no such thing as auto-pilot. Even a web-based scalable product requires a tremendous amount of customer service. This company will consume your family life Makes sure you raise twice as much capital as you think you need to start.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. :-)

I would love to sit with Andy Slavitt, who is the Acting Administrator for the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services in the US. With autism diagnoses increasing 17% per year, we are facing a crisis of lack of therapy of global proportions. Everyone in science and medicine acknowledges that early intervention is crucial to best-case outcomes. There is currently a 2 year lag between the time when a parent suspects a delay with their child, until the child receives therapy. And, in many places, the wait is even longer as there are no services within hundreds of miles.

Video modeling has been established as effective therapy in hundreds of studies going back decades. Gemiini’s Discrete Video Modeling has been shown to be 300% more effective than even standard video modeling in a randomized comparative study by Portland State University. In a study published by profs. from three universities, it has shown to be effective in teaching language and articulation to young adults on the spectrum who didn’t respond well to other therapy. The Department of Health for the State of Wisconsin reviewed Gemiini and determined it to be a Level 1 therapy, which is on the same level of speech or behavior therapy in general.