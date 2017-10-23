5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started my Online Business: Chris Folayan, CEO, MallfortheWorld

“Do not build relationships only in the business sector you are in now. No one knows what the future holds.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Folayan, CEO, MallfortheWorld and MallforAfrica. A few accomplishments include award-winning software developer, global serial entrepreneur, developed and sold first indie online music label while still in college, has developed and sold various software platforms, angel investor, speaker, business educator, and global business strategist.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

By the time I was seven years old, I already started running my first business in a small town called Ilorin, in Kwara State, Nigeria where I grew up. My first business venture was reclaiming and recycling tires from the side of the road. I knew there was a business and money in it because I always noticed old tires were used for various purposes. So I organized my friends to collect old tires, giving each of them specific locations in my small town to scavenge and find. They brought the tires back to my house, which I later sold in bulk. That was my first taste of the entrepreneurial bug. Starting at such a young age has helped me develop an appetite to keep finding, developing, and creating new ideas that fill real needs. I have founded several companies, most of which I later sold or were acquired. I have also failed and learnt a ton from my failures.

Fast forward, my journey through the eCommerce world would later be triggered by a botched trip back to Nigeria from the USA. The airline turned me away because I was way over my luggage limit. I guess 10 suitcases is more than 1 person is allowed. But it got me thinking, 95% of everything I had packed were items people had asked me to bring. Since I couldn’t get on my flight I started thinking on my drive back home about the problem I just encountered. MallforAfrica was born during my drive home, and I started working on building the foundation of the software about 3 hours from the moment I left the airport where I was unable to board my flight with my 10 suitcases in tow. The first app was built and I started getting orders and placing them in my spare room at home. Today, we have expanded into a 14,000 square foot warehouse just in the US and are in multiple countries across the continent.

With my previous software development background and having started several other companies, I used my experience in business, technology and software development to set up MallforAfrica, an online platform that linked US merchants with the largely untapped African market. But the desire for the product needed to be set free as more and more people asked for the platform outside Africa.

The birth of MallfortheWorld soon emerged. We now ship to all the GCC countries and are adding more countries soon. Giving global eCommerce its true meaning by enabling people to buy products they want with local means of payments, great shipping rates and service that puts them directly in the driving seat with over 8.5 billion items to choose from over 150 stores.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

I think the most interesting stories are the ones that inspire us to keep going. This is a story from the very early part of the company when I was customer service, technical support, shipper, packer and basically a one-man show. A customer contacted us via email wanting to know if we could buy a sewing machine. Back then we were mainly focused on shipping clothes and nothing else. Our first response was, “Sorry, we don’t ship large items at this time.” She then proceeded to send an email asking us to please reconsider.

She was a single mom and wanted to make something better of herself in her small town. She then proceeded to let me know that she had saved about 6 months to buy a $375 sewing machine and sent me the link to the item on Amazon. She had tried asking friends and family but no one wanted to carry a big sewing machine back to Nigeria from the US. It was evident from the tone of her email she had no choice, if she wanted this particular sewing machine I was her only hope. She had reached the end of the road. After thinking long and hard about it, I sent her an email and let her know that she can place the order for the sewing machine on our app and gave her a coupon code for free shipping to help reduce the financial burden. We shipped out the sewing machine with a toy for her then 3-year-old daughter.

She sent a picture of the first dress she made and a thank you note that said we changed her life forever. I was so moved and touched by the impact my company had on her that a policy change was made that day I received the email. From that day on we started shipping larger items and small electronics. A year later, she purchased another sewing machine and got a hold of me and let me know she had hired someone to work with her because business was doing so well she couldn’t manage the workload. These are the stories that keep us motivated and highly engaged with our customers. They truly inspire us to become better people and provide the best service possible to each customer.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

MallfortheWorld is a global ecommerce platform which enables customers to shop directly on more than 150 US retailers stores from outside the US. We fixed a problem of accessibility. Many people outside the US and UK are unable to buy items from international e-commerce sites. Many of these sites don’t accept foreign credit cards, they don’t ship to countries outside the US or UK, and if they do their shipping costs are extremely high. But I don’t feel that’s acceptable. People should be able to buy products they want without traveling or without owning a US/UK credit card. At MallfortheWorld, we believe in global retail product access. In order to do that you can download our mobile or desktop app and start to shop as if you lived in the US/UK and enjoy an e-commerce experience without worries of declined credit cards, shipping issues, etc. We developed a patented product that allows people to shop on those amazing e-commerce sites in the US and UK and get the items delivered directly to their doorsteps with no worries.

Yitzi: What makes your business stand out? Can you share a story?

MallfortheWorld’s unique nature comes from our patented platform which differentiates us from all e-commerce platforms and that’s exactly what people like about us. Let’s start with inventory and product selection. Over 8 billion items. The largest online e-commerce platform in the world, larger than Amazon. How is that possible? Our app connects directly to e-commerce stores. On our app, the customer goes directly to the store they want to buy items, selects the item, adds it to the cart, then clicks our pay button so they can pay with their local credit card or local mobile money or cash payments.

The system then orders the items automatically from the site they were on to our warehouse in the US or UK. We then ship it out to the customer. We make the purchase our customers want automatically and make sure they get it. So the customer gets what they want from the store they want at the price they want.

Another unique selling proposition we have is that we allow payments with local mediums. You know that local mobile payment platform that no one in the US or UK accepts but you use all the time? Well why not buy something using that mobile wallet or locally issued credit card or if you don’t have a bank account we can show you how to easily still make purchases on our app? We give our customers local payment options unique to their country.

We are truly a mall filled with over 150 stores which you can shop at. From our app customers can purchase items many e-commerce sites in their local markets don’t have. Moreover, from our app customers gain access to shops as if they lived in the US/UK and had no restrictions.

For example, when you purchase an item from ebags.com through our site, we take care of the transaction with ebags, then they ship the item to our warehouse, then we send it to the shopper. We also provide customer service for all our shoppers, taking the weight off merchants. But even better, we give our local buyers a physical address in case they have any questions or concerns. Not a phone number or email address. We are local and in their neighborhood.

The next general comparison is “Are you a PayPal since you collect money to purchase products?” Big No. We accept local currency payments, local wires, mobile payments, all forms of credit cards, and much more. We don’t just take care of payments, we also take care of shipping, clearing, and delivery of the product to the customer.

We are an app. Remember when you used to hear the comment, “There is an app for that.” Well, want to buy something in emerging markets such as UAE from a site that doesn’t ship there and pay in the local currency, plus get a guarantee you will get the item and never worry about fraud? MallfortheWorld is that app. We are so unique in how we do business. We can easily connect any eCommerce site to our platform in about 24 hours without any IT support from the merchant. And we do it for free. We believe in the difference we make in helping eCommerce thrive.

Story: We help many people buy many things from individuals to corporations. But the coolest stories come with amazing emotional times. One of our shoppers was about to get married and wanted a wedding dress but she couldn’t find it locally and checked online and found the dress she wanted from David’s Bridal. She selected it and purchased it and we shipped it out to her. That particular dress was unavailable in her country. But it was available in America. She used our app, purchased the item, and wore it on her wedding day. We love being a big part of our customers’ lives. She also purchased her shoes and bridesmaid dresses from another store on our app. But, it was all about the bride and she looked stunning.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are determined to consistently do what we can to improve the lives of the people and markets we serve in. MallfortheWorld provides schools with books, provide shop owners a platform to stock their new stores, and businesses of all sorts the ability to purchase products to start a small business. Our goal is to keep on enabling, educating, and serving emerging markets with high quality products needed to grow and produce benefits to their immediate family and empower people around them.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I Started my Business" and why.

· Plan A is just the path to the final plan G, K or Z. Be open to change. – Your idea is only as good as it is for a brief moment. Be ready to change your plan over and over again based on the markets response to your idea. MallforAfrica was primarily focused on getting people clothing items. But things happened and now we ship much more than just clothes. We have morphed into working with corporations and having a whole team for corporate clients. We order items and supply hospitals, schools etc., much more than I had expected when we started. But I kept my mind open and was always willing to add new roads to success.

· Leaders are led by coworkers who are empowered to lead – Being a great leader doesn’t mean you must be in charge of everything. In fact, in most cases it means you have to manage people who are in charge of everything. Giving employees the ability to be the CEO of whatever they are good at for the company provides an unprecedent amount of work related satisfaction and drive that is evident and addictive. I used to be a micromanager, but the results were poor employee satisfaction and that was evident in their work and attitude. That all changed when I learned that my employees, if given the chance to drive and lead in what they did, were amazing and felt much more engaged and responsible for everything they touched.

· Do not build relationships only in the business sector you are in now. No one knows what the future holds – Ok let’s be real here I am a Nigerian. It’s not that easy to get people to listen to your business idea without saying to themselves “Is this a new type of email scam?” If I had worked harder on building some relationships in the retail sector it would not have been as hard as it was getting people to take my calls or meet with me.

· Never pitch what you do to a client. Pitch what you can do for the client. – It may not seem logical at first but trust me, it is and it works. I remember pitching to the CEO of a major retail company and I did it wrong. I told our story and how we integrate with stores within 24 hours with our patented software, how we ship, collect local payments etc. But that didn’t matter I got the ‘come back in a month and let’s chat’ response which means I failed. I went back one month later and pitched how we could help them sell into new markets without any risk and how our market share and user base would be accepting of their products. We closed on that deal soon after and the rest is history.

· When starting, hire to be inspired not to inspire – A tough one because with this one you are simply saying ‘I don’t know it all.’ A hard pill for some entrepreneurs to swallow but it’s a required lesson to learn. I recall hiring someone who I thought I could help grow. He was young, had a ton of motivation, but I didn’t learn a thing from him. He kept asking me questions and I kept giving him answers I thought were right. But I needed someone who could inspire me with ideas. Someone who would question some thoughts, or bring their own ideas to the table. I truly believe in mentoring and do it today. But when starting a business hire someone who knows more than you do about certain things you know you need to improve on.

