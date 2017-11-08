5 Things I Wish Someone Told me Before I Started: Olin Hyde, CEO and Founder of LeadCrunch.ai

By Yitzi Weiner

“It warms our heart that our product reduces the number of irrelevant cold call and emails that businesspeople get.”

I had the pleasure to interview Olin Hyde, CEO and founder of LeadCrunch.ai. Leadcrunch grown by more than 30% per month since launching in Sept 2016. Olin is a role model for companies seeking to grow fast outside of the Bay Area. He has done 8 startups and his investors have more than $20 billion in exits.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

LeadCrunch is the collision of two backstories. My co-founder Sanjit Singh and I met as angel investors in Spritzr. We are both serial entrepreneurs. We wanted to start a business together because have very different strengths and admire each other’s ability to overcome adversity. That said, we have very different backgrounds.

I will admit to starting 8 companies. The actual number is much higher but I only count the ones where I had customers. Now at age 52, I’m a lot older than most startup CEOs so I have the benefit of many lessons learned.

Like many in my generation, I grew up in a family defined by divorce and remarriage. My biological sister and I have 9 stepsiblings. I bounced between homes during my childhood; mostly between Latrobe Pennsylvania, a small steel town near Pittsburgh, and Richmond, Virginia. During the summers I worked for my father in his three-man shop making conveyor belts. During the school year I was a “discipline problem” and barely graduated from high-school. My hometown had 40% unemployment. Going to college was my “Plan C” after I failed to get a job in steel mills and the merchant marine. Fortunately, I was good at taking tests. I was able to get into Miami University in Ohio based solely on my SAT scores. My intellectual curiosity flourished in an interdisciplinary program that combined philosophy with mathematics, economics and marketing with a dose of computer programming. My senior research thesis was a harbinger of things to come more than two decades later. It was a “Mathematical Model of Organizational Buying Behavior.”

My first job was at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) where I was one of only two undergraduates hired as strategy analysts. About 2 years into the job, I worked on Bridgestone’s acquisition of Firestone where I discovered fraud in the real estate group. It was a problem that software could have easily prevented. I presented my idea to my bosses who told me it was impossible. So I went back to my desk and started my first company, National Facilities Group. My employer was our first customer. The company was so big that I was able to sell to Andersen’s headquarters at the same time I was still working at the consulting subsidiary. No one bothered to ask how I got through security or always knew who to call to move the deal forward. We went on to sell 50 of the Fortune 100 within a couple years. I sold my share of the company after 3 years. The company went on to be acquired by Accruent which is now doing more than $100M per year in revenue.

My career took a lot of ups and downs since then. In 2008 I found myself near broke and unemployed after the financial crisis. I started an analytics company where we used artificial intelligence to monitor social media feeds. That company was quickly acquired by a group based in Zurich Switzerland. It set the stage for me to go to graduate school at UC San Diego where I studied systems engineering with a focus on artificial intelligence applications. Sanjit and I met during this time and started the our company that would eventually become what we know know as LeadCrunch.

Sanjit grew up in Palo Alto, a child of immigrant parents from the UK and India. He was surrounded by future tech luminaries who would define our future. Icons Vint Cerf and Andy Grove were family friends. He regularly saw Steve Jobs around town. However, Sanjit was also a “discipline problem” and too afflicted with ADD to take advantage of the resources around him. Though his parents forced him, nearly at gunpoint, into studying science, he quickly jumped off that track and into sales. He became a top sales producer at two Fortune 500 companies before earning his MBA at UCLA and starting a series of businesses.

Sanjit and I started our company initially trying to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve problems in the medical and military spaces. We found technical success but neither space lent itself to the large scale business we were seeking. We did a study of several more use cases and found AI-driven lead generation to have the greatest interest from prospective clients. We went to market with LeadCrunch in September 2016 and are now in our fourteenth month of hyper-growth. Since then we have grown to an annualized run-rate of almost $5 million; growing at about 30% per month.

LeadCrunch[ai] is a lookalike B2B marketing platform. It is designed to help today’s B2B marketer who has few good tools at her disposal to identify the ideal audience and engage that audience properly. We data mine a sample of your best customers and find common attributes to create a data model and distill audience insights. We then use this data model to assemble an audience of lookalike companies. Finally, we engage and nurture key contacts at target companies using your thought leadership content. What you end up with is a list of engaged contacts that are a good fit for your company. Armed with these contacts and company insights, you are well equipped to drive your funnel at a higher velocity and level of efficiency.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company.

Sanjit was in the middle of a trip out of town and had to drive a 6 hour round trip to our office and back to pitch one investor. The investor, in the middle of a long bike ride, showed up in his cycling gear. We pitched our hearts out but the investor seemed nonplussed. We concluded that the pitch went poorly since it didn’t seem like our ideas were connecting. The person who introduced us confirmed that the investor appeared to have little interest. However, to our surprise, the investor came into the round. Not only that, but this investor, Steve Biafore, became more and more interested in and involved with our business. Today, he is not only our full-time Chief Data Scientist but also a dear friend. It’s amazing how you can turn people around over time. Steve holds 12 issues patents in artificial intelligence and was the co-inventor the famous FICO Falcon algorithm that protects more than 2 billion credit cards from fraud.

Early team at LeadCrunch (L to R): Sean Dwyer, Jeff Chang, Alex Quintero, Steve Biafore, Olin Hyde, Sanjit Singh.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It warms our heart that our product reduces the number of irrelevant cold call and emails that businesspeople get. And since Sanjit and I have both carried a sales bag, we love the idea of increasing the number of productive conversations for B2B salespeople. This is a two-sided victory. Besides that, we both have a passion to create fulfilling work for everyone in this country. This means helping retrain or relocate people to match them to available jobs. In order to help with this process, we have partnered with Alex Becker at the San Diego Workforce Partnership to recruit talent from this pool. Also, we are in the process of exploring other opportunities to grow talent so everyone, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, can thrive in the coming age of artificial intelligence. It makes sense and it is good for everyone.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up” and why.

Learn how to raise money before you start a capital intensive business. Neither Sanjit or I had any experience raising money. We had both bootstrapped all 12 of our previous businesses. We made the mistake of taking advice from people who had never built a big tech startup and who were writing small checks of only $25,000. We learned that 100 people, though smart, will still give you 100 conflicting opinions. We learned to listen only to people who were knowledgeable about our customers and business model. Fortunately, we were able to raise $2 million from a group of investors who were mostly located in the Bay Area. Our investors have had more than $20 billion from the sale of more than 50 of their seed-stage investments. They ar are a tremendous source of wisdom and advice. We are learning that fundraising never ends for a fast growth startup. Also, it’s very helpful to have “smart money” investors who can actually help raise cash, get customers, and open distribution channels. Nothing gets easier with experience. Everything will always be 10x harder than you think it will be. This does not change with age, experience or expertise because markets are changing faster than ever. What changes is that you get less emotional about failing, especially since most startups have one or more near-death experiences. This makes it easier to keep up the irrational enthusiasm that is essential to power through insurmountable obstacles. Hire people better than you. We decided it was important to create a “founder’s” culture with commitment and trust as our cornerstones. This enables us to attract, engage and retain the best possible team members; many of whom choose us over higher profile, better paying jobs at more prestigious tech companies. This approach means that we must hire people that are have at least one skill set critical to our mission and that they are better than anyone else on our team in this skill set. We transitioned from hiring generalists to specialists when we reached about 15 people. Now we hire two to six people per month and we expect this rate to accelerate given our revenue growth rate. We ensure that the values of new team members are similar to our own and that they contribute something valuable to the culture. But not every person that wants to join a startup is capable of completing the journey. This means that startups need to terminate people swiftly to preserve cash and find a more suitable candidate to keep productivity high. Product-market fit is difficult and doesn’t always happen once. Finding product-market fit starts by talking to prospective customers who are increasingly hard to reach. Then you have to find out how to extract their strongest needs without asking leading questions. You can’t simply find things they like or want since they have to be willing to actually pay for the product. Then you need their help to shape your product and, if you are successful, your business will take off. Later, you might need to morph the product or introduce another product. So you may find yourself again searching for product-market fit. Avoid two fatal mistakes: not pivoting and pivoting too early. These are tough because most of us start a business because we have passion for an idea. It’s our baby so who wants to kill their own baby? But if your market doesn’t like your product, you must aggressively uncover their true needs and pivot. It takes a tough person to do this since it feels like you failed. Equally important is to avoid pivoting before you have enough data to really be certain. Make sure you have enough data and if they data tells you to pivot, bite the bullet and do it.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.