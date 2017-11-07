5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Phil Hanson, VP of Queue-it

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure to interview Phil Hanson, Queue-it's VP of North America. Phil brings nearly ten years of marketing experience within the technology sector to the Queue-it team. Previously Phil filled the role of VP of Marketing at Queue-it headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. Now, Phil heads up the US market expansion of Queue-it, focusing on making and keeping customers happy at the company's satellite office in Minneapolis, MN. Phil holds a Bachelor's degree from St. Olaf College and a Master's in business administration from Copenhagen Business School.

What is your "backstory"?

To get to the core of my backstory, I am the product of a single mother and a small town community that shaped me. This upbringing has driven a level of commitment, loyalty and pride in my work and business relationships. Three-hundred days a year, probably, I still wear boots from my hometown’s Red Wing Shoes; I like to think they literally and figuratively help me stay grounded and serve as a reminder of where I came from.

I’ve had a job since I was thirteen years old, and combining this small-town, blue-collar start to my working life, I have always liked to be close to what a business is actually doing, and I’ve always been inspired by entrepreneurial stories and gravitated towards entrepreneurs who are rolling up their sleeves and making things happen. This has resulted in me working in small groups, tech startups and specifically one thing that keeps me inspired since joining-- the Queue-it team. It’s now developed into a very entrepreneurial role at Queue-it in launching our company’s first U.S. office, which is easily the most exciting challenge of my career to date.

Which person or company do you most admire and why?

There are a few people who I believe are turning conventional or traditional ways of thinking of and treating people and employees on its proverbial head.

In the tech space, I find the ideology of the guys at 37Signals/Basecamp, Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson, to be quite inspiring. These guys are fearless, active in challenging the complexity of the status quo, and most importantly, relentless advocates and believers in their people (aka their employees).

While it may not always be 100% in accord and consistent in every facet as the Basecamp guys’ ideology, I also find Netflix and its culture deck, published by its CEO Reed Hastings, as incredibly inspirational and motivational in terms of building a people-first organization that performs. This was first published around eight years ago, before Netflix was the behemoth it is now, and you can see that what they have achieved in those eight years can be largely credited to getting the right people in the door and working under the key tenants communicated in that deck.

How have you used your success to positively impact the world?

I hesitate to use the word ‘success’ casually – plenty of failures have informed my worldview and perspective on how I can positively impact the world.

One observation is that in technology, we tend to focus on really great innovations that are moving society forward at such a faster speed than ever before - so fast we might forget some of the bi-products of our efforts, innovations and productivity. Despite the man versus machine debate, growing a business typically results in creating net-new jobs, and the way we can positively impact the world is by giving the people working in those jobs a great place to work.

At Queue-it, we get to have a hand in helping save the day and perhaps saving people’s jobs when their major project, campaign, event or sale must be a success. We pride ourselves in constructing a tool that promotes online fairness during popular online events. We do this by placing the website visitor traffic in first in, first out order, and our tool also has a few fraud protection features that counter the attempts by bots and malicious users on these events.

What are "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

We all have the same amount of time. We don’t all have the same amount of energy and focus. – As a senior member of a growing technology firm, you could feasibly spend all of the time you are awake at work. Some choose that road, but for the rest of us that also want to keep a spouse happy, see kids grow, and maintain enriching relationships not of the professional nature, you can still compete if your energy and focus is properly maintained.

People can see how you feel. – This goes beyond one of the best TED Talks out there regarding body language. As someone who could shovel manure for a living as long as I was working alongside the right people, interacting with people, customers, and teammates has always been valuable. This works in two directions, and when you “aren’t feeling it,” people can easily pick up on this. To have in perspective how you affect others, but also how you are affecting yourself, is key.

Kill the “where do you see yourself in five years?” question. – This is something multiple mentors shared with me early in my career and has created a sense of freedom along my journey. So, more of a “glad someone told me when I first started.” This was a popular question in interviews when I started my career, and maybe is still a question for some organizations, but honestly, if I look back five years, I would have never predicted that I would be where I am, doing what I am doing, alongside the people I am surrounded by. Having shorter term targets and aspirations, and applying your personal compass will get you to where you need to be.

Tune in to tendencies; be aware of biases. Some may pick this up right out off the bat, but for the rest of us, honing in on these “listening” skills can help us read situations, collaborate with peers, and also solve problems better. I have always felt that I have a decent level of self-awareness, but it took me a while to precisely identify my own tendencies, biases and preferences. Gaining a clearer vision of these things has helped me tune into those around me and communicate, connect and collaborate with them better than when I was less aware of my own biases and that others had theirs.

If it’s really important for you to shine, leadership might not be for you. If you want to help others shine, leadership is a good path for you to pursue. I learned this at a crossroads in my career where I had a track record of being a great individual performer, but had not yet had any formal leadership responsibilities. This phrasing contributed to reframing some traditional views of leadership, like leadership by example, or being the best/most skilled and therefore being the de facto “leader.” So often great individual performers get pushed into leadership or management roles as a part of their career progression path. Many of these great individual performers have no business managing other human beings.” Just like the inspiration to be a great individual contributor and hit personal goals drives some, the determination to help others shine and realize their full potential drives others.

What is it like to be an international tech executive? Are there distinct advantages or challenges you've identified in working with multinational companies?

Being an American working for a Danish tech firm provides a unique chance to apply the benefits of both cultures, which actually meld quite nicely. The line of thought is, “If you can apply the American work ethic and knack for sales and marketing that we are known for, you can get a lot accomplished in a workplace that is Danish in its characteristics in terms of openness, positive intent, flat hierarchy and a low mount of politicking.”

The advantages you gain by being forced to set aside cultural norms and assumptions force you to tune into the customer and individuals in question, and you quickly learn that there are similarities and uniqueness across each individual regardless of cultural background. We all have our tendencies, and in some ways, our nationality may inform those tendencies, but you really can’t generalize when it comes to relationships.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?