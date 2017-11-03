5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Rokas Medonis, COO of CarVertical

“Pivot, pivot and pivot. Don’t be afraid to change your primary idea.”

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure to interview Rokas Medonis, carVertical’s COO and business developer. CarVertical is a blockchain-based solution that gathers as much information as possible about the car history from different sources and puts it into the blockchain registry. All data that is in the blockchain cannot be changed, faked, rewritten, or manipulated. Since 2015 he was the managing director and co-founder of infamous fast food chain Keule Ruke. Currently they own 4 branches in two cities and aim to grow to 13 restaurants in Lithuania & Poland. This company is responsible infamous Putin Kissing Trump mural artwork which gone viral in 2016 and other PR stunts. He is also a board member in a privately held venture capital fund Startup Highway.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Rokas: It’s really frustrating story why my partner and me started carVertical company. My partner Audrius (full stack developer) bought a used Land Rover, he checked that car before buying it but it wasn’t enough. In reality that car’s odometer was clocked by 60.000 kilometers and it also had plenty of major hidden bugs. He told me that story and we started digging into car’s history logging and registries sector. He approached that sector as a full stack developer and me as a bizz dev. We found that used cars history registries, has three big problems: First –You own a used car. But who owns its data? Car history is stored in various centralized and private databases, which tend to monopolize or even hide the data. An average buyer doesn’t have enough lives to piece this jigsaw together.

Second - Even if they are honest, aftermarket car sellers can’t tell you an entire history of the car anyway. If a vehicle has changed two or three owners or even a few countries, you can bet you’ll never find out all the details.

Third - There is no ability to share data in-between centralized databases. Private and centralized national registers are hardly sharing data with each other. And it is crucially important in fragmented regions, such as the Europe or Asia.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company.

Rokas: One of the funniest things was when we started our preparation for MVP and started coding our product, we found out that there are Russian company who are trying to make quite similar product and raise money via Initial Coin Offering. We started investigating their project, product, documentations and white-paper and it was few steps for us to enter the panic mode. We wanted to be a first company in the world which will take such approach to the problem and they seemed step ahead of us. But in a few days after founding those Russians it appeared that their product was just an another ICO scam and they didn’t succeeded.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Rokas: Our company and it’s solution stands out because we are taking a blockchain solution for such nasty thing as registry. It’s a hard way, because we are creating new standard in car history registry. And it’s really hard to establish to standard. But we will succeed. I told about our products and companies story in other questions.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Rokas: Business developers always have a bad perception that most of business can be made only by using their skills. This is very dangerous mindset. We could never built this company and this product without our great and dedicated technical guys.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Rokas: With this solution we are at robin hood’s role. We are taking data from various sources, validating it’s authenticity and putting into public blockchain registry. It’s definitely a great job and favor for all automotive industry.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

Rokas:

1. Always challenge your primary idea. Do it many times.

2. When you stop challenging idea by yourself let others to do it.

3. If your idea can be easily challenged and you lack of arguments – just kill it.

4. Pivot, pivot and pivot. Don’t be afraid to change your primary idea.

5. Attack, attack never defend.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. :-)

Rokas: I would really love to pitch this business for VC superstar Tim Draper (it’s a cliché answer but that guy knows his stuff).

Yitzi: This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!