5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Sandra Foley, Founder of Fashion Haunts Magazine

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sandra Foley founder of Fashion Haunts Magazine. Fashion Haunts Focuses on Fashion, Art, Music and Culture with a Haunting touch. They are accepted as Press for NYFW, LAFW, Cannes Film Festival, MTV, The Met, The MOMA, OSCARS, and the Grammys.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up in Old Bridge, NJ and to say the strange and unusual was a part of our family is an understatement. My mother Mary was a clairvoyant as far as dreams and my grandmother Agnes also had told my mom how many kids she would have and all their separate characteristics and talents.

My middle brother Jimmy was born with veils over his eyes, (small skin webbed over eyesockets) which at that time was told to give the power of seeing the future, but alas my mom had them burned to protect him.

I became interested in the paranormal at a young age listening to my moms stories and so I started ghosthunting with friends and family. As I grew up I had the basic teenage childhood with great friends, parties, part time work, but dropped out of high school and got a job to get my own place and car at 18. We were a family of 6 so money was hard to come by.

I have always been a creative and started doing crafts and selling at fairs and auctions at a young age. As an adult I married a wonderful man Anthony Foley and had two children, Mary and Anthony. I enrolled my daughter Mary into modeling school and she was scouted by Ford Models. That is where all my abilities came together. I started making friends with designers and making masks and headpieces for them for their photoshoots and runways shows thus establishing Flair Designs LLC, and eventually leading to representing designers such as Oscar Red Carpet Designer Shekhar Rahate and Sumbul’s Collection in NYC and LA.

About four years ago I put together a great Paranormal team titled Twilight Passages with special episodes on youtube and a facebook.com/TwilightPassages page.

So about 10 months ago I decided to put it all together in one magazine, which lead to Fashion Haunts Magazine. It had a niche I could say, catering to the high fashion, paranormal, gamers, geeks and all facets of personalities and genres. Six years in the making, lol and it’s finally coming together. Patience, being kind and humble goes with all my hard work and that’s whats makes a business successful!

We started local in NJ, we cover events and do photoshoots on haunting stories and for businesses and ourselves. But each story has to have a haunting touch, not gory or goth, just a high fashion haunting touch. Example, we shoot at a haunted or historical places with local models, everyday models or high fashion models. We are a free bi-monthly publication so advertisers is what keeps us alive in print and online! We love our advertisers!! We run great prices to keep our advertisers happy and offer the magazine for free to get them out there to the public more.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Oh geez, there are many!! But the funniest and the most interesting that stands out is when I had my official launch party in 2011 for Flair Designs in NYC, we had a chartered Greyhound bus filled with snakes, a juggler, silly string, ghosthunters, psychics, Artists, musicians, Dancers, vendors it was just so amazing to have everyone of my supporters in one big bus. When we got there the venue wasn’t ready so we all got together and pulled it off by gathering everything into the basement and making room for the crew . Its challenging times like that , that makes life memorable!!

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think why people like us so much, is we cater to all types, We can cover stories on fashion, art, local businesses and we do press for places as big as the Grammy’s or NYFW. We are very versatile.

We recently covered 3 nights for Art Hearts Fashion NYFW, they travel all over and do Fashion week supporting Aids Healthcare Awareness, founded by Erik Rosette and directed by Didi Roberts.

It was epic, I also volunteered backstage and met wonderful people such as Madeline Stuart, the first Downsyndrome Fashion Model, making a great change in the industry. We cant wait to feature her in one of our issues! She had huge snakes on her models who wore her own fashion brand 21 Reasons Why, and it was wonderful seeing that on the runway!!

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My family of course! My husband Anthony, my daughter Mary and my son Anthony Jr. They have been putting up with my constant whining and worrying if it will all work out!! Lol

My husband is so opposite of me, he is my venting block, he is calm and cool and brings me back to earth!

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have had a lot of hardships this past several years, wanting to give up, a lot of roadblocks and disappointments and untimely sadness.

But, if you remain true, kind to your self and others, humble to those around you it will come back to you threefold, it truly does.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why?

1. You must breathe and live for your passion, you truly have to put your all into it. Think about it everyday.

2. It doesn’t happen overnight never, time is of the essence start small and grow.

3. Choose your supporters wisely. Make sure they are passionate about your goals as you are.

4. Money makes the world go around, have a little something saved and spend wisely.

5. Do it legit and don’t sell yourself short, you are worth every penny!

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. :-)

Stevie Nicks, a strong woman, I have admired her career and kindness for years. She still and will always stand strong.

Yitzi:This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!