5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Sunil Madhu, CEO of Socure

Today I had a chance to interview Sunil Madhu, CEO of Socure, a leader in digital identity verification technology space. Socurehelps businesses digitally verify that their customers are who they say they are or not, in order to combat fraud, increase acceptance of good customers and reduce the reliance on cumbersome manual work for risk management and compliance.

What is your "backstory"?

As an immigrant who came to the US from the UK, I wondered why I had to start my credit profile over again when I had already established credit history in the UK. As we explored the market opportunity, my cofounder who is a millennial, Johnny Ayers, and I realized that identity verification using credit bureaus is ineffective because the bureaus are essentially monetizing stolen data as their business model due to the frequency and scale of data breaches.

More importantly we realized that credit data is unable to cover for millennials who are living in a rental economy and is also unable to cover roughly 5 billion people living on cash in the world (credit is only available in 14 countries and even then many people dislike debt). So we decided to create a predictive analytics based digital identity verification solution that employs machine learning and offline as well as online and social information to give businesses the assurance that their customers are who they say they are, and thusly improve frictionless acceptance of customers while reducing fraud.

Socure does this using advanced machine learning, applying predictive analytics on a variety of offline, online and social data that forms the digital exhaust for people today, in real-time, to predict if an identity is accurate and risk free or if it's a stolen or fake identity being used to commit fraud.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Attending Burning Man for the fifth time, only to meet customers and partners at the event, then returning to see the same people in their normal lives, but with a different lens.

Also, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

What makes your business stand out? Can you share a story?

With little to no marketing, we managed to convert some of the biggest financial institutions in the world into customers while displacing the major credit bureaus and point solution providers, growing our revenues 700% in a single year.

A robust digital footprint has become a key predictor of fraud, with direct correlations between the legitimacy of an individual and other characteristics of email, phone, addresses, and various online profiles. Our approach to build the first artificially intelligent identity verification expert system that is able to accurately verify consumer identities at scale and that is able to deliver 10X ROI to businesses on average, is our differentiator.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started My Business"?

Socure is my fifth startup company and my cofounder's second. The things that are important to start a successful business are: (1) building a culture of mindfulness, initiative and empathy; not everyone is suited for the stresses that startups entail, (2) having a thorough understanding of the market dynamics and ensuring that there is a very large market for the problem you are solving that allows for more than one winner over time (3) picking your co-founder(s) wisely, (4) not worrying about perfection but solving real problems in quick iteration and then creating processes around that for scale and (5) understanding that disruption can work in consumer markets but for the enterprise markets, incremental improvements that allow for people and process change to happen at a manageable pace and cost around the technology change is a better strategy.

