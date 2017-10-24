5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: Tom Kinisky, President and CEO of Saint-Gobain Corporation

“Listening skills and recognizing our unconscious bias are critical to every leader.”

Tom Kinisky

I had the pleasure of interviewing Tom Kinisky. Tom is president and CEO of Saint-Gobain Corporation, the North American holding company of Saint-Gobain. As one of the world’s largest building materials companies and manufacturer of innovative solutions, Saint-Gobain helps create great living spaces by combining comfort and sustainability to enhance the well-being of people all over the world.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

When I was young, I was fascinated by how machines and tools worked – I constantly took things apart and put them back together to see what was inside. My parents recognized this interest and bought me a chemistry set for Christmas when I was 10 years old. I loved it – not so much from the pure chemistry standpoint but more from the outcomes of mixing things together to see what happened. This was really the genesis of my lifelong interest in seeing how science and innovation impact our physical world.

That passion for innovation spawned a longtime career in R&D. My R&D career led me to Saint-Gobain through the company’s acquisition of Norton to eventually becoming responsible for the R&D and technology for one of Saint-Gobain’s business units. I was fully vested in becoming the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), so when a new manager was brought in to consolidate a few of the main business units, I assumed that I would be named the new Sector CTO – but that didn’t happen. The new manager told me I’d make a good leader of one of the business units within the new Sector, but I was disappointed. I had spent my career getting ready to take a top R&D leadership role, and instead I was being asked to run a business unit. It was a promotion, but I didn’t see it that way. I took the job, and I have never looked back – as it has given me a chance to be impactful in different ways and has given me an entirely new point of view. That in itself was a big learning for me – be open to new and different opportunities because they will open unexpected doors.

Because of that lesson and my background in R&D, I’ve come to realize good ideas are not linear – just like Saint-Gobain’s products, they can be found everywhere. When I took the role as CEO of Saint-Gobain in North America, I saw it as an opportunity to help the company grow in this region by creating a workplace environment that has innovation embedded in everything we do. I’m very focused on unlocking the innovation potential of the company in order to keep up with the current and future needs of our customers.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Early in my career as a junior engineer, I worked for Dann Passoja at the Union Carbide in New York. There is no better way to describe Dann than that he was different. His curiosity and interests were very broad at a time when people were praised and promoted for their expertise in narrow fields. He was a maverick – at lunchtime out on the lawn doing martial arts and meditating, during the day working on fracture mechanics, fractal mathematics, or surface science. He was always connecting science to the arts, and he had an infectious passion for what was interesting to him in that moment. He also championed diversity. While working for him, I was exposed to people with eclectic, deep, and diverse interests, and he listened to everyone – including me, the most junior member of his group – because he was constantly looking for diverse ideas. As I’ve grown as a leader, I have found myself looking back at that time as one of the most formative chapters of my career. Dann was a strong believer that innovation is the result of the intersection of diverse, and many times, unrelated connections. In that spirit, I am always thinking about how to replicate that type of environment not only in my own team but also across the enterprise I am leading.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Most organizations are a reflection of their leaders, so I try to foster what I like to call a “jerk-free” environment. I want leaders who care about people and who are passionate about their work because there is a greater purpose in serving our customers and end-users beyond just the financial aspects. At Saint-Gobain, we’re lucky because our focus is on creating products and materials that have an impact on enhancing people’s well-being. I don’t know about “goodness to the world,” but I know that if we are focused on and passionate about our purpose and caring about people that we can make a difference in the well-being of people and that business success will follow. Saint-Gobain has been around for more than 350 years – my job is to embed this into this generation of leaders so that our future is ensured.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1. Work with people who are different than you.

It took me a while to figure out that what I really wanted on my management team was not a group of people like me but instead people who were different from me. The first time this crystallized was when I worked in R&D and was given a team that I had not hired. Traditionally, you hire people like yourself – it’s human nature. But when you’re put in a position for the first time and have a great team that you didn’t hire, you realize just how important it is to be open to diversity. When you’re open to working with people who differ from you, you benefit from different perspectives.

2. Listening skills and recognizing our unconscious bias are critical to every leader.

This lesson is more recent, and it’s still a work in progress, but it’s an important one – engaging people and active listening are skills that we talk a lot about but rarely do well as leaders. This is especially true when working in a global environment. Part of this ties into the fact that different cultures value different attributes, and sometimes corporate culture can conflict with national cultures and all of this is important in establishing our unconscious bias. I really noticed this when I started a book club at Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics to provoke conversations that went beyond the technical and specific business questions in front of us. Some books that we read, like Emotional Intelligence 2.0 by Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves, were outside people’s comfort zones, but hearing their perspectives and listening to their takeaways was incredibly eye-opening. And while emotional intelligence was outside of the context of some people’s comfort zones, engaging in this way made us acknowledge that people think differently and see the value in it.

3. As a leader, you don’t have to have the answers – but you do have to know how to draw them out.

At Saint-Gobain, management makes a regular practice of going on listening tours to get a feel for what’s going on at different sites around the country. About a week after visiting a plant recently, I received an email from one of the shop floor employees who participated in the tour. He said that something I mentioned had been sitting with him, and he wanted to send over some information that could possibly help. It ended up being valuable information that I would have never known had it not been for this employee. It didn’t happen because of what I said while I was at the facility, it happened because he thought I would listen to him – I wanted to hear the perspectives of our employees and take away knowledge they could share with me. There are some contexts where it’s harder to do that, especially at the executive level, and leaders sometimes have a tendency to isolate themselves or people isolate them. I try not to do that – I want to be out there, walking around, talking to employees, and learning from them, whether it’s speaking with workers on the plant floor or sitting with groups in the cafeteria or even gaining some keen insight from an employee by email.

4. Not everyone wants to see an alternative point of view.

I’m curious by nature, so I often work pretty hard not to agree with someone just to illustrate an opposing viewpoint. But just because I’m interested in seeing things from all sides does not mean others share in that curiosity – and it has gotten me into some trouble. I was recently having a discussion with someone who has a strong take on an issue, and my goal during that conversation was to make him see that there is another way to look at it and help him get better at his job. He thought I was taking the “other side” because it was my opinion (it wasn’t), and he got upset. While my style was problematic, my striving to get him to open up to other points of view and ideas was genuine, albeit misunderstood.

5. Have an open mind when it comes to how you unlock your potential.

I was the first member of my family that went to college – first for chemistry and then for materials science. When I first started out in R&D, I didn’t know that I’d someday be leading the North American arm of a global manufacturing industry leader. But over the course of my experience at Saint-Gobain, I’ve found that a career in manufacturing is not just about making a living, it’s about making a life. The possibilities are endless when you work for a company that has left its mark on important innovations for more than 350 years. It’s a great feeling knowing that wherever you are in the world, chances are there’s a Saint-Gobain product around you that is enhancing your well-being – whether it's in the form of a building material that reduces noise, unique materials used in medical diagnostic equipment to detect early stage cancer, or even components that allow NASA to seek out life on another planet.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S. whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

It’s tough to say! Some people have one or two things they’re highly interested in, but I’m not one of those people. It stems from my background in innovation and a desire to find good ideas in different places. I don’t see an author or a company or a CEO. I see what they’re doing and how they’re doing it – because to me, it’s not about fixating on the person behind an idea, it’s about the idea itself.

That being said, I recently followed “The Vietnam War.” In the series, filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick dissect one of the most controversial events in history by sharing the human dimension of the war through the points of view of those who experienced it from all sides – soldiers, protestors, civilians. About 80 people share their unique perspectives, so our view of this one event changes as we see and experience the war through each person’s eyes.