5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Was CEO: Anna Crowe, CEO of Crowe PR

“Be prepared to wear every single hat, but have a game plan in place.”

Anna Crowe

I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Crowe, founder & CEO of Crowe PR. In addition to leading the team at the bi-coastal public relations agency, Anna has been teaching undergraduate marketing courses at University of San Diego’s School of Business for the past six years and is an active member of the San Diego community, where she now resides. She sits of the Accelerator board of the Entrepreneurs Organization and is a city co-manager for Changemaker Chats, a female-focused professional women’s event series. She pivoted her career from public accounting 15 years ago to now leading a PR firm. Anna holds an accounting degree from Rutgers College and an International MBA from the University of San Diego.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I suppose it depends on what you mean by ‘backstory.’ On a personal note, my family immigrated to the United States when I was 11-years-old for my father’s job, leaving the Soviet Union for New York City just before the dissolution of the Soviet Union. I was brought up as a Russian kid even in the States and learned English primarily from Beatles albums and Bazooka comics. I spent my teenage years in the Bronx, followed by a small pristine town in New Jersey, and moved into the city shortly after graduating college. I believe these moves and major cultural changes had a huge influence on the person I am today and, while it took me years to figure out who I really was, they gave me resiliency, strength and appreciation for life and relationships.

On a professional level, strong work ethics run in my family. My dad started working in the Soviet Union when he was 14-years-old to support his family and, while my teenage jobs don’t compare to his labor, I like to think that I got the drive to work hard and earn my place in life from him and my mom. I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t working full-time or part-time. As a kid, I’d intern for both of my parents—my mom oversaw a Russian library in the Bronx when we first moved there—yes, that was a thing—and I would work checking books in and out several times a week. When my dad ran an international textile business in the city, I was his go-to summer intern, cutting out and mailing samples to all the major design houses. I counted every dollar I earned and couldn’t wait to get out into the working world after college and make a living. I started my career in accounting, working for a big 4 firm, and realized quickly it wasn’t the right career path for me. I loved my first ‘real’ job—the people, the structure, the association with a huge brand and its amazing clients—but I didn’t love the work as much as I knew I could. Eventually, I transitioned into a marketing analyst role at a major cosmetics company in New York, found my way to California to study marketing, and, after a few great sales, marketing and PR gigs, I founded Crowe PR.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The growth of Crowe PR and the changes in our industry over the past three years have been quite interesting to me. While I always envisioned having a team in place, I thought it would take a lot longer to get to where we are today. Fortunately, our focus on results and relationships has created new opportunities, which led to additional team members, etc. The change in the media landscape and influx of influencers has also kept things interesting, to say the least. We’re constantly challenged to think outside of the norm and outside of how ‘things have always been done.’ I love the opportunity to get creative with our clients and media partners and come up with initiatives and strategies that create value for everyone involved, including consumers.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Our firm helps brands and companies build brand awareness and reputation to drive sales and business growth. We work closely with media and influencers and help our clients share their compelling stories in an authentic and relevant way, specifically in the technology, consumer products (fitness, adventure, footwear/apparel) and hospitality industries. We focus on results for our clients and media partners as we want to ensure that we create value and our work truly makes a difference. In addition, we have a social platform—the Social Crowe™ -- that offers social media support to businesses of all sizes and connects brands with influencers.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I hate to say it but, growing up, I didn’t think much about giving back to anyone outside of my family and friends. I would spend hours reuniting a lost dog with their rightful owner whenever I saw a stray, but I didn’t have a huge desire to volunteer or support non-profits. In fact, I only started thinking about it after starting Crowe PR. It may be because I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to do what I love, to work with people I care for and respect, have a great support network and do it all in my favourite cities in the world. While each day presents a new challenge, I now feel a strong desire to give back where I can, to make someone’s life better, wherever possible.

So, there’s been a big shift for me personally in this ‘goodness’ department for past two and half years. We’ve implemented initiatives that give back and try to work with companies that make a difference in the world as much as we can. For instance, we’ve long had quarterly company retreats as part of our corporate culture. In the past, these have been solely about bonding and celebrations. This year, we added a giving back component to each. So, the first piece is giving back—be it volunteer hours or a contribution to an organization, following by a bonding event—or combing those together. Also, I think we have some of the best clients in the world—companies that make a huge impact, be it educating kids not to text and drive or using sustainable materials to create apparel—and I just love telling their stories to give them more notoriety and help change behavior.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

The first thing is probably something you’ve heard before: Be prepared to wear every single hat, but have a game plan in place. When I started the company, I was pretty much every single department—IT, marketing, PR, accounting, sales training, you name it. As we grew, I realized most of those roles weren’t the best use of my time, so I started hiring employees and contractors that specialized in those areas. I didn’t realize just how many hats I would wear as a CEO, nor did I realize how easy it was for me to part with those hats once I found the right people for them. Share your vision with others. Our days get busy. I think this is the case for most industries. But, finding the time to share your vision with your team and clients is essential – they won’t just pick up on it. Taking the time to explain where you see the company going and what you envision for your clients will save you hours of miscommunication. So, whether it’s a quarterly, bi-annual or annual touch base, I learned it’s essential to let others inside your mind, get them excited and on the same page. Learn to disconnect. As human beings, we all need a break. And, with technology at our fingertips and present in our lives more than ever, the expectations from team members, clients and partners have shifted—emails are expected to be opened and answered real-time and solutions found yesterday. As a CEO, your job is to lead and sometimes it is hard to disconnect and not worry about the things happening at the office. I’ve learned it not only helps me set boundaries, but also come up with great ideas that I can take back to the office. Ask for help. As a leader of an organization, the desire to always show your strength and that you’re on top of everything is great. The truth is – every day presents a new slew of obstacles and often, you can’t do it all. While it’s essential to be strong in the face of adversity, I wish someone told me to ask for help sooner. That would have saved me some senseless frustration. People make or break the company. Relationships have always been a huge priority in my life. If you ask most people I know personally, you’ll see there was no stopping me in seeing people that mattered, no matter what had to be done. Lives are fragile and it’s not easy to find people that truly matter in life and stand the test of time. So, when you do—you must nurture those relationships and ensure they stay in your life. As a CEO, hiring the right people is essential. They are the face of the company and your brand—they are the ones who execute your vision, cultivate the culture and work with clients. Sure, there will always be people seeking job opportunities, but I’ve learned it’s essential to take the time and hire only the right people, not just those who will get the job done.