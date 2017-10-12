5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before Launching a Startup: Christina Crawford, Celebrity Entrepreneur and Founder, Bubble Pop Beauty

“Fear would at times paralyze me from moving forward and I would have to use everything in me to push forward. This happened time and again.”

Christina Crawford

I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Crawford, CEO and founder of BubblePopBeauty.com, an Atlanta-based, e-commerce hair and skincare brand designed for young female consumers. Before launching Bubble Pop Beauty, Crawford held various positions in marketing, branding, and promotions at various corporations for more than 13 years. She holds a B.A., in Communications from New York University and an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I am from Washington DC and I think back to how I became the President of an emerging beauty brand and the mom to two little bugs that I absolutely adore. I have traveled many paths to get to where I am today. I remember it like yesterday, my dad pulling off, and I was left standing in front of my dorm at NYU in the middle of New York - in the village, fighting back tears of joy because I was ready to attack this next chapter in my life but really I was only 17 and terrified.

After graduation, I worked in marketing for several large companies and then I obtained a master’s degree from Florida Institute of Technology in Marketing. At that point, I wanted to prove that I could handle it all by being a grad student and a mom, all while working a day job.

Today, I am the founder of Bubble Pop Beauty, an emerging beauty brand that started with a simple conversation with my daughter. I took her dream and made it a reality by finding creative ways to fund a dream, from saving to investing to bartering. I recall countless sleepless nights, running from multiple jobs and taking on marketing contracts. I bootstrapped a dream without anyone giving me a dime.

I look back and I am humbled by journey. I am extremely proud because Bubble Pop’s single purpose as a beauty brand is bettering the lives of women. We believe that women should define their own paths and as cliche as it sounds, pop the bubble to be themselves. My purpose and my company’s purpose is to inspire and help women be the best versions of themselves.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

I had a website and products and I had run out of money. I can laugh at it now but then it was not funny. I asked myself how do I have a product line and no money left to promote it. I dug deep and I pushed through to barter, became innovative, and make it work.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

We are an international beauty company dedicated to innovation and optimism, that stands for the everyday woman that juggles life’s challenges with grace and ease. We are a brand dedicated to providing products with state-of-the-art formulations that deliver simple but superior solutions.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We started a company with the sole purpose of giving women hope to be who and what they want to be in life by “Popping the Bubble”. Our goals are to create programs to help others. We are in the process of working with influencers to help promote our products in which a portion of our proceeds will be given to a charity of the influencer’s choosing.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

Entrepreneurship has the biggest ups but sometimes the biggest downs. It’s like being on a roller coaster, especially in the early days. Being an entrepreneur can be lonely. Most of my friends have regular jobs, so it was difficult to chat with others about what it’s like to own a business and work in isolation. Running a profitable business can be overwhelming because I tried to do it all by myself in the beginning but then learned that I need to hire the right talent if I wanted to scale properly. Fear would paralyze me from moving forward and I would have to summon everything in me to push forward. I think this is something that most entrepreneurs experience, especially in the early days. But each milestone and win has been worth the sacrifice and compromise. All of those sleepless nights helped me get where I am today.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?