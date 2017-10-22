5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before Starting My Career: Stanlee Stahl, EVP Jewish Foundation for the Righteous

“My days are usually 12 hours long, in the office, and then several more when I get home. I usually work each Sunday for 4 to 5 hours.”

Stanlee J. Stahl

I had the pleasure of interviewing Stanlee J. Stahl, Executive Vice President, The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR), a leading US-Based Holocaust education and rescuer financial support nonprofit. The JFR supports righteous rescuers from during the Holocaust in Europe, and runs educational programming for teachers to learn how to teach the Holocaust.

Yitzi: What is your “backstory”?

I am named for my uncle Stanley Goldblum who was killed on May 28, 1944, in the battle of Rome. He is buried at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery which is on the north edge of the town of Nettuno, Italy, which is immediately east of the Anzio beachhead. The Italian campaign was brutal and we lost many young men. Rome was liberated on June 4, 1944, seven days after my uncle Stanley was killed. World War II and the Holocaust has been a part of my life and my being for as long as I can remember. Being hired as the director of The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous was the perfect fit for me.

Yitzi: What is the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In the world of the Holocaust, there is not much that is funny. However, what I remember vividly are the emotions when we reunite a Christian rescuer with the Jewish person he or she saved and they have not seen each other since 1945, the end of the war. The one reunion that stands out is when we reunited Mira Gutfilen with Helena Weglowska in 2013. Mira and her mother survived the Holocaust thanks to the courage and determination of Helena Weglowska and her family. Mira now lives in Rio de Janero with her three daughters and four grandchildren. While not a wealthy family, Mira and her family all came to New York to meet Helena and her daughter. The love shown to Helena and her daughter by Mira, her daughters, and grandchildren was exceptional and moving. The families have remained in close contact and Mira and her daughters saved so one of the grandchildren could go to Poland to visit Helena and her family. It is seeing the generations alive today and how they have contributed to their community because more than 75 years ago someone saved a Jewish mother and child.

At another reunion, when Krystyna, the rescuer, met Michael, the little Jewish boy she had saved, for the first time in more than 70 years, her first comment was, “you’re so old” – we all had a laugh. She remembered Michael as a little boy.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your organization do?

The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous provides monthly financial support to aged and needy non-Jews, Christians and Muslims, known as Righteous Gentiles, who risked their lives and often the lives of their family to save Jews during the Holocaust. The JFR preserves the legacy and memory of the rescuers through its national Holocaust teacher education program. The Foundation’s education program teaches the history of the Holocaust and within this contextual setting the rescue of Jews by non-Jews.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The JFR has enabled more than 2,500 aged and needy Righteous Gentiles to live out their remaining days in dignity. These men and women refused to be bystanders, now elderly and in financial need, they deserve to live out their remaining days in dignity. The Foundation has developed teaching materials using the stories of the Righteous to teach personal choice, moral responsibility, and the universe of obligation. The rescuers are living examples of moral and ethical exemplars.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became the Leader of a Nonprofit" and why?

There are never enough hours in the day.

My days are usually 12 hours long, in the office, and then several more when I get home. I usually work each Sunday for 4 to 5 hours.

Due to the special nature of the mission of the JFR and the sensitivities and commitment required to work with our population, it can be a challenge to attract staff.

Responsibility and pressure for raising funds as not only does the mission of the organization depend on a successful annual campaign, but staff and their families are also your responsibility.

If we do not raise sufficient funds to cover payroll, then staff will be laid off.

The sense of fulfillment and joy when everything works and goes the way it is supposed to.

When rescuers receive their funds and send their thanks for their being able to purchase food or medicine. The welcome I received when I make home visits in Poland, Ukraine or Lithuania. The teachers and their students whose classes I go to, who are eager to learn and to understand this complex history and their desire to make the world a better place.

Keeping true to the mission of the organization and avoiding organizational creep.

I became the director of the JFR in September 1992, 25 years ago. The JFR was founded by Rabbi Harold Schulweis to repay a debt of gratitude to non-Jews who risked their lives. Over the years, there have been pulls to change the mission of the foundation. These pulls have come with money. However, the board, after careful review and discussion, turned down these pulls.

