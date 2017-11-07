5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me: Neal Simon, CEO of Bronfman Rothschild

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Neal Simon, the CEO of Bronfman Rothschild, an independent wealth management and retirement advisory firm with 10 offices nationwide and one of the fastest growing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms in the U.S. Bronfman Rothschild is the fifth company Neal has led, and he’s an experienced business leader with a track record of growing professional services companies by building strong teams and hiring, nurturing and incentivizing employees.

What is your "backstory"?

I am an entrepreneur within the professional services world. I began my career at William Kent International, a professional services firm, where I worked my way up to chief operating officer. In 1999, I then moved to become chairman and CEO of USLaw, a national network of small law firms. In 2001, I joined The Meltzer Group, a Washington, D.C. financial services company, as its president and chief operating officer, and in 2002, I founded a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that four years later became Highline Wealth Management. By 2015, my company managed more than $1.5 billion of assets under management (AUM). As one of the 50 largest RIAs in the country, Highline was then acquired by Bronfman Rothschild, and as part of the transaction, Bronfman Rothschild moved its corporate headquarters to Rockville, Md. and I was hired as its chief executive officer. Today, Bronfman Rothschild has grown to manage $5.4 billion of AUM, and we just opened our 10th office, bringing our total number of employees to 87.

What motivates you to do what you do?

When I started my company, Highline Wealth Management, part of my motivation was to fix a financial system that I saw as broken, where financial advisors were charging high commissions and hidden fees, and many advisors were not fiduciaries and frequently had clear conflicts of interest with clients. I built my company with the express intent of solving those kinds of problems. Since merging Highline with Bronfman Rothschild, I’ve focused on instilling and living our core values of being genuine and authentic, disciplined, principled and accessible.

What drives you and your company?

For my company, we started with the vision of being exceptional at service and what that means and looks like. Most cultures in wealth management are built around sales and making commissions. But, we focused on service, and then sought to hire people who like serving others and want to be exceptional at it. Then, we do other things that promote service in other ways — such as serving the communities in which we live and work.

What is your basic recipe for “choosing winning investments”?

For our clients who are placing their assets with us for managing, we always “keep it simple, keep it cheap and retain flexibility.” We do not believe in using a lot of expensive hedge funds and we try to avoid getting locked into an old way of doing things, like only buying blue-chip stocks. One of the most important thing we do for clients is helping them stay disciplined at times when they are tempted to react emotionally to current events.

For my company, I am focused on hiring and inspiring talented people. Part of my job is to create an environment where our advisors can be exceptional. I always treat everyone on the team as a partner. In the professional services field, where you are surrounded by smart, talented people, you can’t be autocratic – you have to be much more collegial and work with the team to solve problems. Especially when you’re merging two companies like we did, it’s a challenging situation where there are different corporate cultures and ways of doing things. You have to go beyond an organizational chart and bring people together around a common vision and purpose and learn to trust each other and move in the same direction. My role is expressing a vision of where we want to go, clarifying people’s responsibilities in that vision, and maintaining a culture where people think every day about how we can get better. What I think I have done right is surround myself with talented people, and I’ve never tried to make the company all about me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Public service has always been a part of my companies and my personal development, and I’m passionate about teaching my children about the importance of serving others in an authentic and meaningful way. As a child of immigrants, I believe in hard work, education and helping those who are less fortunate.

Within my company, we have an employee giving fund that I started 10 years ago. We match employee donations into the fund and have a committee of employees that decides which organizations we will support. Over the years, our employees have supported 20 different charitable organizations.

Outside of work, I am the current board chair of the Greater Washington Community Foundation, which gives away more than $70 million each year, making it the largest funder of local non-profit groups in the Washington, D.C. region. I also served for six years on the board for Interfaith Works, which helps vulnerable neighborhoods in Maryland’s Montgomery County fight poverty and homelessness. My wife and three children are also active volunteers in our community, most notably in our neighborhood clothing drive and food banks.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

Hire slowly, fire quickly. My uncle told me this when I was six or seven years into my career, and I wish I knew it sooner. Early on, I definitely made a few hasty hiring decisions and waited too long to fire someone who wasn’t working out.

People do not remember what you say, they remember how you make them feel. This is a variation of something poet Maya Angelou once said, and it’s an essential notion for both relationships and public speaking. Focus less on the what you’re saying and more on the how you’re saying it.

It’s ok to not have a plan. Don’t worry about planning everything out and figuring everything out. Life happens. My career has evolved somewhat opportunistically, and if I had committed myself to a specific plan and things happening when I thought they should have happened, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Focus on the process and the outcomes and good things will happen. If you do the right things every day and surround yourselves with the right people, and do your work with good honest intentions, good things will happen. It’s that simple and I see this happening all the time. If you work hard and with honesty, everything else will likely take care of itself.

Get out and see the world. I have been fortunate to have travelled to almost 50 countries and have spent a total of three years of my life living overseas. In college and business school, I studied in Paris, Tel Aviv, and Santiago. There is immense value in seeing the world beyond ourselves and being open to a diversity of perspectives.

Is there a person in the world, living or dead, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?