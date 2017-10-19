5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Social Media Star: Laci Kay Somers

“Always maintain a positive attitude no matter what.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Laci Kay Somers. Fitness model and social media influencer Laci Kay Somers has amassed nearly 10 Million rabid fans cross-platform, with 8.7 Million on Instagram alone and over 35 Million views on YouTube. Her quirky sense of humor, long blonde hair, bright blue eyes, ample assets and sultry smile make it easy to see why. The self-made entrepreneur is also a sports fan, animal rescuer, anti-bullying proponent and has a singing voice comparable to any pop star on the charts to date. www.lacikaysomers.com | @lacikaysomers

HP: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

Well, I started my modeling career in MMA and Playboy, and networked within those industries to start and grow my social media presence. Being at the Playboy mansion often, I was able to speak with a lot of high profile people and learn the “ins and outs” of Hollywood and how things worked. After a few years with Playboy, my social media accounts really started to gain a lot of momentum, and I began to build my own personal brand and image that continues to grow at a rapid pace today.

HP: Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

I’ve done a lot of cool things and have been very fortunate to travel the world via my modeling career, but the funniest and also most painful experience of my life was appearing on the TV show Wipeout. When I showed up for the show I signed these waivers that basically said: “Hey you’re going to get really hurt, but sign this anyway saying you understand.” Sure enough, I was on the show and during my obstacle course I got rocked by all of these moving parts to the course and needed a lot of meds afterward. Watching myself on tv after was hilarious, but the pain during that episode sucked.

HP: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve used my platform to bring a lot of positive energy to the world inspiring numerous people to just be themselves. I’ve always been outspoken and have never cared about what anyone thought of me. That positive self-image has rubbed off on a lot of people as thousands have emailed me thanking me for just being myself, and being able to be comfortable in my own skin and make fun of myself. Today, people are so ready to conform to what society tells them to do, I just do my own thing and I don’t care if people dislike me, I’ll never change. So being a positive role model and helping others believe in themselves has been my contribution to the world with my success and platform.

HP: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Jenny McCarthy! She’s so funny, sexy, and outspoken. She reminds me a lot of myself because we both have just embraced who we are and we haven’t changed for anyone. She has had an amazing career and made a name for herself simply by being herself! To me, there’s nothing better than that, she’s so talented.

HP: So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

The most exciting project right now is my music! I’ve been working on a debut album over the last few months that’s scheduled to be released next year, with my debut single dropping soon. I’m spending countless hours in the studio with my music team writing, producing, and creating new music and content every week. I’m also doing collaborations with a few top artists I can’t name yet. I have a lot of fun projects in the works but my music is my favorite one!

HP: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

• Be very careful about associating with the wrong people. I used to be associated with a brand that had a lot of egos and "big names" on the roster. Anything that they did reflected upon the company we were all apart of, which also affected my brand and name. When joining a company, brand, or movement, make sure you're very careful about who else is on board because at any moment one of those individuals could do something that not only damages the companies reputation but yours as well.

• Living a secluded life. A lot of people want to take advantage of you or bring you down, you can't trust most people's intentions. You want quality people in your life, not a lot of quantity. When you start to see success, it’s important to limit the number of people who are around you.

• You can't take a day off! Work harder than you think you have to in order to make it. Your drive is everything! Just know you will have to sacrifice along the way. Building a brand that’s followed by millions takes a lot of time. I’ve spent countless hours the last 4 years giving 1000%, making sure that my image and brand is where it needs to be. There is always going to be someone else, out there, trying to get what you want, you need to outwork them.

• Be prepared to make huge sacrifices in order to reach huge goals. I’ve given up partying, going out, and other social events in order to focus more on my career and long-term goals. You’re only gonna get out what you put in when it comes to your brand and your life, so choose wisely and invest your time into the right things.

• Always maintain a positive attitude no matter what. I’ve had a lot of challenges in my life, family deaths, and other unfortunate things happen to me over the years. I didn’t let those experiences define who I am, I pushed through those challenges and became stronger because of it

HP: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.