5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Social Media Star: Julianne

I had the pleasure of interviewing Julianne (@Juli.annee). Julianne is a model and social media star who has built a community of millions. She has worked with a wide variety of high-profile brands and has had the opportunity to travel the world doing what she loves. She also takes pride in being a mom to her beautiful daughter, Kyli.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Thanks for having me! Before Instagram, I was a young mom, working full-time as a manager in a frozen yogurt place. I then went on to work as a live-in caregiver for an 18 year old with special needs. It was a very eye-opening experience for me. I worked in that role for a little over a year. At that same time, I started growing pretty quickly on social media, so I decided to pursue it full time. It’s been a wild ride ever since!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

Fyre Festival. I’d have to say the biggest joke of my career was everything associated with the Fyre Festival gig, haha. If you are not familiar with the story, google it for some quality entertainment. Everything ended up okay on my end though, a local resort took me and my friends in, and I spent the rest of my time in the Bahamas and Miami before I had to go back to California.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve been fortunate to build a community of over 4.7 million loyal followers. With this large network, I feel it is my duty to use my influence in order to speak out about issues that are important to me.

Which person do you most admire and why?

The person I admire the most is my daughter, Kyli. She has taught me so much about life and is a constant inspiration for me to work harder and be a better person. It’s amazing what kids can teach you.

Yitzi: So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

I just partnered with Meg Connolly (instagram.com/megconnolly), my social media consultant and manager, and we’re working on a lot of exciting things for my brand that we can’t yet disclose.. But stay tuned! If you are interested in partnering or working with me, please email mgmt@missjulianne.com.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Stay focused on your goals. Life will throw obstacles your way, but you have to keep your eye on the prize. Relationships are so important in this industry. It is important to be social both online as well as in person. When you’re out of sight, you’re out of mind, and you don’t want to be out of brands’ sights! You will meet a ton of friends and foes. Luckily, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to make a ton of awesome friends! You’re always working. Social media never sleeps. I can’t go a weekend without posting. Every post is important because it’s 100% crucial in growing my community which is how I make my living for myself and my daughter. Stay grounded. With the attention you get on social media, it can be difficult to focus on what really matters. Never forget what really matters!

