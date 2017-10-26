“Our company does approximately 10 pro bono cases a month, hand picked by our surgeons using medical need and individual financial status as criteria for candidacy. It’s a way of giving back locally, because believe it or not, New York City very much succumbs to third world conditions in some areas, perhaps worse.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing David Anthony Greuner, MD FACS, cofounder and managing director, NYC Surgical Associates. Dr. David Anthony Greuner is the managing director and co-founder of NYC Surgical Associates. He is a double board certified surgeon with over 10 years of experience. His post graduate residency training was performed at University of Arizona and Mount Sinai School of Medicine affiliate hospitals (Morristown Memorial Hospital) where he was named chief resident of the year, and won the Hughes Dougan award for dedication to patient care and excellence in surgical technique his chief year. His fellowship training in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery was performed at Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York City. Although Dr. Greuner’s surgical training encompassed a broad base of surgical procedures; his area of interest lies specifically in minimally invasive procedures and minimal access/robotic surgery, including procedures involving the Da Vinci robot and percutaneous (no incision) access – allowing his patients the least disruption possible from their busy lives. He has developed and pioneered advanced surgical techniques such as the No-Knife EVLT, which has been featured in several nationwide television broadcasts. Due to his acknowledged expertise in minimally invasive and cardiovascular surgery, Dr. Greuner is regularly quoted in articles in major magazines and newspapers, and he has made frequent appearances on national television programs such as CBS’s “The Doctors”, the “Dr. Oz” show, Eyewitness News, and PIX 11. Dr. Greuner is active in continuing medical education, and lectures on a variety of surgical topics nationwide, including speaking engagements at Harvard University hospitals.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My story is definitely not one without a significant number of adverse events. There were a number of setbacks in my life that definitely tested my mettle and resilience. At one point, I was even homeless, and didn’t think there was a light at the end of the tunnel. I was so destitute, not a single person thought I would be able to crawl out of the hole I was in, including myself. I thought it was probably the worst thing to ever happen to me, and at the time, it was.

Long story short, I was given a chance by someone who I had met years before, at Columbia University as a rotating medical student. That person listened to my story, believed in me, and gave me a chance, which was a turning point in my life. I devoted my entire existence to making that person proud, and becoming the best surgeon I could, because someone gave me a chance no one else would. I refused to disappoint him.

Over the next 3 years, I scored in the top 1% percent on the residency training examinations, and became an exemplary surgical resident, winning several awards, amongst them chief resident of the year. I refused to accept anything other than excellence from myself and my team. My nickname became “SuperGreuner” as I was constantly in the hospital and striving to do my best. This time taught me that will power is by far the strongest weapon in your arsenal when it comes to performance and achievement, and that with determination, many more things are possible than we give ourselves credit for.

I take this lesson with me today. I have never forgotten, nor will I ever forget this time in my life, which although extremely unpleasant, became in retrospect, one of the BEST things to ever happen to me, instead of the worst, because of the lessons I was learned that secured my future.

The resilience I developed as a result has taken me through many situations I have experienced after, and allowed me to barrel through a lot of situations that would probably have derailed me had I not had this experience.

Yitzi: Can you tell me about the most interesting projects you are working on?

Currently, a lot of projects are in the air with our company, including a scheduled 3 part series hosted by Rob Lowe next month, about how technology is influencing modern surgery for the better, and demonstrating newer procedures that have evolved as a result.

A lot of what we do is educating the general population on what is possible today, that wasn’t possible as recently as 5 years ago. Medicine is taking an amazing turn for the better, outcomes are better than ever in the right hands, and risk and recovery time is decreasing annually.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

In general, I admire anyone who is compassionate, diligent, and meticulous. These three qualities, particularly in combination, allow one to be a significant contributor not to just an industry, but to change almost any situation for the better.

In specific however, Elon Musk is one of the people I respect tremendously. His apetite for risk, prowess in navigating the world of business, and philanthropic endeavors are second to none when looked at collectively. He accomplished a tremendous amount at a very young age, and despite being very successful in his own right, was willing to roll the dice again for a cause he believed in.

In many ways, I try to emulate these qualities, albeit coming up significantly shorter than Mr. Musk J

Keeping the employees of a large company happy, in good spirits, and proud, is no easy task and requires leadership skills, patience, leading by example, and the ability to weather storms that shake you to your core without it being externally visible. These are things that Ive learned over the years, and the more I learn, the more I respect individuals that are able to manage it all, and still remain benevolent and philanthropic as well.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Well, this is an easy answer, and my profession allows me to have an almost unfair advantage over a lot of others who would be equally as benevolent, given the chance.

In terms of technical gifts, as a surgeon, the ways you can help people are practically endless. I have travelled routinely to far away countries, such as the Amazon region of Brazil, Honduras, China, and Africa to support charitable causes, and bring my expertise teaching other surgeons, and helping those in need.

I learned a lot in these areas as well. In many locations, we had a significant amount of things hampering us that would never be encountered in the US, such as no anesthesiologist, inappropriate tools, and even veterinary equipment. Suffice it to say, figuring out how to operate in those environments safely and effectively definitely expanded my skill set! Using those skill sets has given me a significant advantage in terms of widening my mind to different possibilities in surgery. One of the things I am most known for is developing alternative approaches that are tailor made to my patients unique problems, and I truly believe should I not have had some of those experiences, I would not have this mindset.

Surgical care, specifically in New York City, is extremely expensive. Our company does approximately 10 pro bono cases a month, hand picked by our surgeons using medical need and individual financial status as criteria for candidacy. It’s a way of giving back locally, because believe it or not, New York City very much succumbs to third world conditions in some areas, perhaps worse.

Two years ago, we started our own charity corporation (NYC Surgical Cares) to be less restricted in terms of distribution of funds, and although we don’t take external donation, it is very liberating idea to channel your own help where you think it is appropriate.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

5 things I wish someone told me….there are a lot more than 5 but Ill do my best to be succinct.

a. Picking the right partner is probably the most important thing you will ever do.

In my mind, there are several criteria for the appropriate business partner. You must trust them implicitly. They must do something that you either don’t want to do, or cannot do. 3. They must understand you, and how you react to stress, as well as accomplishment 4. You must have similar values and goals.

In my opinion, finding the right partner is probably harder than finding the right spouse. In short, its extremely difficult. I was extremely lucky in this regard, and I believe that it was instrumental in my success. You will be broke together, wealthy together, and you will have to share and rely on each other as well as accept and designate blame and reward. When you reach the lows that are inevitable in running a business, you must be more stable together than alone.

b. Nothing is more valuable than quality staff

Believe it or not, you cant do it yourself. Other than an excellent partner, key employees are the next integral element for a success in any growing organization. These people represent you, execute your orders, and are the representatives of your organization. Without them, your product has no value. Spend time identifying employees that are crucial, and treat them as such. They truly deserve it.

c. Find a single metric that defines your company’s progress reliably, and utilize it regularly.

Progress is defined in many different ways depending on your viewpoint. It can be financial, it can be growth, it can be another absolute number such as productivity or countless other factors. The two things it must be, are reliable and reproducible. Without this metric, your will forever be guessing in terms of the status of your company. And this leads to incorrect decisions, frustration, and a host of other untoward consequences.

d. The fastest and cheapest way to increase the value of your customer base is to increase the number of synergistic services provided to them.

What do I mean? As an example, one of the largest metal manufacturers in the world bought several automobile companies in the past few years, which allowed several advantages. They manufactured the chief production material (metal), as well as the end product (the automobile). In addition, they allowed cross usage of parts over several of their brands, as well as models. This dramatically decreases productivity costs, and allows for profit to be reached at a significantly lower margin than if they were to purchase supplies from another vendor.

e. Delighted customers are the lifeline to any business.