5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Social Media Star: Mariale Marrero

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Mariale Marrero, Youtube star with a following of more than 15 million, the most followed US Hispanic YouTuber.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Hi Yitzi! I’m so excited to be here. I come from very humble beginnings, I was born in Venezuela and my family really never had any money. I went to a public university and got a Bachelor’s degree in Biology, and in the meantime started making YouTube videos with a camera my boyfriend at the time gifted me for my birthday. For some reason people really seemed to enjoy my videos and 7 years later here I am!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

Well I don’t know if this is funny but it’s definitely interesting: I was visiting Mexico, where I have a large following, and I decided that I wanted to get together with my followers. This was completely improvised, with no prior notice and the meet-up was the following day, so I thought maybe 20 or 30 people would show up to have a nice chat. Long story short, 3000 people showed up and I almost got arrested for public disorder! It was an amazing and memorable experience for sure!

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

A large number of my followers are children or minors, so I feel a responsibility towards them to show my best side and give them advice for their future. I have many videos addressing different topics that will help them be their best possible version when they grow up. I also try to bring awareness to current events around the world. When the Mexico earthquake happened, I was very active on social media explaining how I personally got involved, and how people could help out.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

My most admired person is Michelle Obama. She is the perfect representation of a strong, independent woman who has worked tirelessly to achieve her dreams. She is an inspiration to so many women in the world.

Yitzi: So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m definitely keeping busy, I have 3 YouTube channels for which I produce content constantly, so that means I upload a video every day of the week, which is a lot of work. I also have my social media (IG, FB and Twitter) where I post daily, and I’ve also been working on a couple of other projects so I never have a single day off! I haven’t announced these projects so I can’t speak about them just yet, but needless to say great things are on the horizon!

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1) The path to success in YouTube is a long one. Some people believe that starting a YouTube channel is as simple as uploading videos and attaining thousands of views in a matter of days. Reality: it takes work and persistence! It took me 2 years just to get my first 100k followers and I don’t even want to say how long it took me to get my first million!

2) It gets better. Following up on the previous point, after a while doing YouTube some people become unmotivated as they don’t acquire the results they expected. More than once, I thought about throwing the towel, it’s not easy being consistently constant! But I carried on and the more I did it and the more I learned, the better the results. It’s like a snowball rolling down a mountain: the farther it gets, the faster and bigger!

3) Be yourself. Some people believe they need to act different in front of the camera, but that cannot be further from the truth! I’ve learned that viewers are smart at detecting fakeness, so if you want optimal engagement, you just have to be yourself! In my personal life I’m very loud and cheerful, but when I started my channel I tried to suppress those traits because other YouTubers at the time were very calm and serious. The funny thing is, once I embraced that side of me was when I really started growing!

4) Be prepared to work HARD. This is very important. Most people look at Influencers and think “they have it so easy, they don’t REALLY have to work”. I’ve been told more than once that it’s “ALMOST like a fulltime job.” However, let’s transparently set the record straight: this is WAY more demanding that one thinks. I work every single day from when I wake up until I go to sleep, and that includes weekends. I write, direct, act, and edit my content. After it’s uploaded, I engage with my followers. And outside that, I’m juggling brand partnerships! It’s an incredibly rewarding job and it’s extremely fun, but don’t make the mistake of assuming that means it’s easy!

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.