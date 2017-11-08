5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Social Media Star: Ceili the Puppy

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ceili the Puppy. Ceili is a 3 year old female shih tzu and viral sensation who has made appearances in New York Fashion Week & PetSmart events, and modeled for various brands and outlets including Vogue Italia. Ceili the Puppy is based in NYC and South Florida. She is known for her tongue thrust, her ‘dance,’ and sassy yet cute and loving personality.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

Thanks for having me! Well, it’s actually a funny story. My mom (Meg Connolly) brought me into the family a few years ago when her chronic illness (endometriosis) was at its worst. She couldn’t work for a little while after she had a major surgery, but missed doing her job - so she created an Instagram account for me. It was an outlet for her to be able to do what she loves to do and forget about the stress that came along with her recovery. Apparently I was providing a lot of entertainment for her with my cute little attitude, making her recovery easier. She was posting all of the adorable and funny things I did, and the followers started pouring in! Since then, it’s been a fun and wild ride!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

Yes! It was when I was a brand new puppy and just moved in with my fam. I was only 2 months old, still drinking water out of a hamster water bottle and my mom was still on bedrest recovering from surgery. At that time, she would often leave her Starbucks cup on the floor as her “endtable” when she was laying down on the couch, and one day I decided to go for it. I saw the straw in the cup, wanted what she was drinking, and went straight to drink it. I figured it out and my mom was cracking up! She caught it on camera and it went viral! As a young puppy, I did this every time a cup was on the floor, until I grew too big for the cup!

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve modeled in 3 New York Fashion Week events over the last couple of years, specifically in Anthony Rubio’s shows which promote animal rescue. It’s so important to me, especially as a dog where more than half my friends were rescued. But while modeling in NYFW is fun, it’s also meaningful that I can use my influence in a positive way. I try to remain very politically neutral on my Instagram… we like to keep my page as an escape from the crazy world that’s out there these days.

Ceili Modeling at New York Fashion Week

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

The Farmer’s Dog. They’re a rapidly growing company and I admire them tremendously because they understand that dog’s need to have food regulations too! The business has a subscription model, where the food and portion sizes are tailored to your dog… it’s absolutely DELICIOUS! I used to have a lot of different allergies to different foods, but I don’t anymore since I made the switch to The Farmer’s Dog about a year ago.

Yitzi: So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

The other day, I got the chance to have a “spaw” day at The Groomery by PetSmart with Tinkerbelle the Dog. It was awesome, we got to go before it opened and scope out the place, plus I had a nice grooming! Otherwise, I can’t really disclose much, but a lot is in the works. If you want to work with me, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my momager Meg Connolly at ceilithepuppy@gmail.com!

Getting Groomed

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Always remember to have fun! Having fun with your dog’s Instagram is the #1 priority… never forget that! Make tons of friends, talk to as many people as possible, and go to as many meetups as you’re able to attend! I’ve met amazing dog friends through the Instagram world, and my mom has made lifelong friends through my Instagram as well! Actually, great story - before my mom met my friend @LardonCanada and his fam in person, they were talking a lot on the internet. They are on the west coast, and we’re east coasters. Lard’s fam heard my mom was recovering from surgery in NYC, so they found a florist local to the hospital in NYC and sent flowers to her in the hospital! Now that’s a real friendship. Some people may make fun of your dadmanager/momager’s at first! A few years back, so many people made fun of my mom for making an Instagram for me. It wasn’t normal back then. Now so many people are doing it! There’s a lot of ‘dance moms’ kind of competition in the dog-instagram and entertainment industry. Some people may backstab you, but at the end of the day, if they really care so much about if their dog has more followers than you, they don’t have their priorities straight. Never forget that we dogs are here to love you unconditionally! The social media dog influencer world is secondary to the love we have to give you!

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I would absolutely love to meet Marnie the Dog one day. I love her story, and feel that I can relate to her as a fellow girl shih tzu. It’s funny- her mom holds her the same way my mom holds me. I’m 3 and she’s 16, so I look up to her a lot.