5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A YouTube Star: MaxNosleeves

I had the pleasure to interview Max Weisz known on YouTube as MaxNosleeves. Max is an American YouTuber and comedian. His pseudonym refers to his sleeveless T-shirts worn in all of his videos, which he is best known by. He uploads videos every Tuesday.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up in Boston and always enjoyed making funny videos. But it never occurred to me that it could ever be a career. I always thought you had to go to film school, then sign with an agent, and then audition for network shows.

But then a few of my friends started making YouTube videos and I began helping out because it was so much fun! I filmed and wrote some skits for them, and once my jokes started making it into the videos, I knew I could make it, so I began making my own videos. At the end of the day, I’m just a dude from Boston that likes to make people laugh.

Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

Oh man, so many! Maybe the time I pretended to puke up in my street and my neighbor called an ambulance for me. Or the time I was being filmed in super slow motion as my friends threw eggs at my face?

But probably the most interesting and memorable was this one time I was at a dive bar, and a biker dude with lots of tattoos and bad piercings kept staring at me from the bar. This guy looked like he was right out of Sons of Anarchy - SCARY looking dude and he kept giving me these mean looks. So finally he finishes his drink and walks right over to me and gets in my face and says, “... are you NoSleeves?”

Turns out he was a fan, and what I thought was going to turn into a fight, turned into us taking pictures together. It was amazing.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe it’s very important to give back. Whenever you get a modicum of success, it’s your duty to send it back down the line. I’ve spent a lot of time addressing the issues around cyber-bullying and the negative effects it has on kids. Ever since I started, I’ve personally experienced the cruelty of Internet bullying, and seen it so many times on my friend’s feeds or even strangers. It really amazes and saddens me how people can be so cruel to people on the Internet, and why?

I’m a big strong man and I still get shook by these hate comments, I can’t imagine how it would be for a kid at an insecure time in his or her life. Kids currently in high school and grade school are the first kids to ever have to deal with this and it’s something I’m working on addressing.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Elon Musk - he’s’ pretty much the Tony Stark in real life.

What are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a new show on Facebook called Relationship Goals - I do funny games and challenges with my Girlfriend that you can do at home.

And then there’s my favorite talk show, Chip Chat where I bring guests on and we discuss the most important issue of all time - Chips.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

That’s a no brainer - Tom Brady. Because I would finally try his famous avocado ice cream and I could try to talk him into letting me be his new best friend.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

#1: There are no days off: if you commit to making internet videos, if you want to travel the world and have these amazing experiences and get paid for being you, you have to be prepared to crank out content no matter what. Oh you’re sick? Too bad make a video about being sick. There’s a storm and the power’s out at your house? Doesn’t matter, figure it out! The microphone wasn’t working and everything you filmed has no sound? Better record a song and make a music video out of it. There’s no “I should’ve succeeded”, and nobody to give you a mulligan or say that it’s ok if you don’t get your stuff done. Things are going to go wrong. Figure. It. Out.

#2: Know how the Sausage gets made: I know it looks like we’re running around taping funny stuff with our friends, but the truth is it take a lot of work to make it look easy. Writing, acting, directing, editing - you have to be able to think of the concepts and then execute them and do them in a way that you can do them. You don’t have access to a helicopter or a CGI department? Better think of some camera tricks or learn to edit. Or both.

#3: Manage the Haters: No matter what you do, someone is going to hate it. You could make a video about puppies eating ice cream and somebody will think you’re an asshole. The problem is, on the Internet, people will write a nasty comment and it feels like you’re getting stabbed in the soul. That’s just the nature of the Internet. You have to learn to handle the irrational, illogical hate comments, shake it off, and get back to work. They never mean it anyway - I’ve had a million people write horrible things about me on the internet but when I call them out or meet them in person? They’re as cute as kittens.

#4: Start, Don’t Stop. I can’t even tell you how many times people have said to me “oh I want to start a YouTube channel, but I haven’t made anything yet because I want it to look really really good”. That’s the opposite of progress. You want to start a YouTube channel? The secret is starting the YouTube channel. Make a terrible first video. Watch it over and over again, figure out why it sucked, and make another one that’s slightly better.

No matter what you do, when you start you’re going to suck. You suck less by doing it again and again and trying things and failing and learning from your mistakes and eventually, you get good. But you’ll never get good if you don’t start.

#5: Nobody can do you better than you: If you’re doing something creative, you’re bound to have influences and inspirations. But don’t try to be a carbon copy of someone else because then the best you’ll be is a pretty good replica. If you focus on being the coolest, best version of yourself, then nobody can touch you. Find your own voice and not only will people respect it, you’ll respect yourself.

Thanks