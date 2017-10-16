5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Dr. Chris Tomshack, CEO and Founder of HealthSource

“We place a large focus on delivering life-changing, preventative healthcare to the millions of patients our clinics treat. Disease care is where most in the healing professions spend their lives.”

I had the pleasure to interview Chris Tomshack. When Chris was 14 years old, his career compatibility test resulted in contradictory choices: a doctor and businessman. Now, more than 20 years later, this premonition has become a reality. Dr. Tomshack embarked on his own practice directly out of chiropractic school and quickly saw success. Unlike many other doctors, he had a particular knack for the finance, marketing and operations spectrum of clinic ownership. Employing 37 chiropractors in order to welcome new patients, Dr. Tomshack grew his one chiropractic clinic to four, each of which was five times the size of a typical chiropractic office and seeing more than 100 new patients each month. Recognizing the potential for growth, he was inspired to replicate the model by franchising the clinics and began solidifying effective systems so that doctors could focus 100 percent on quality patient care. Since franchising HealthSource – America’s Chiropractor in 2006, he’s grown the business to become the nation’s most trusted provider of pain relief and chiropractic care with more than 360 clinics serving more than six million patients. With the nation’s opioid epidemic dominating the news right now, chiropractic care is becoming more and more prevalent as an alternative way to treat pain.

What is your “back story?”

When I was 14 years old, my career compatibility test resulted in contradictory choices: a doctor and businessman. I decided to study to become a doctor, but was also advised to take business classes on the side by my father. At first, I was planning to be an orthopedic surgeon. At 19 years old, I injured my neck while lifting weights and it turned out the only thing that “fixed” it was seeing a chiropractor. From then on, I knew I wanted to be a chiropractor. I graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration. After that, I attended Palmer College of Chiropractic and within one week of graduating, opened my own practice in Ohio.

I quickly saw success in this business. Unlike many other doctors, I had a knack for the finance, marketing and operations side of clinic ownership. Employing 37 chiropractors in order to welcome new patients in my Ohio clinic, I grew my one location to four, each of which was five times the size of a typical chiropractic office and seeing more than 1,000 new patients each month.

I recognized the potential for growth and was inspired to replicate the model by franchising the clinics and solidifying systems so that doctors could focus 100 percent on quality patient care. Since franchising HealthSource – America’s Chiropractor in 2006, I’ve grown the business to become the nation’s most trusted provider of pain relief and chiropractic care with 300 clinics serving more than 6 million patients. With the nation’s opioid epidemic right now, chiropractic care is becoming more and more prevalent as an alternative way to treat pain and our company has aggressive franchise growth plans.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Sir Winston Churchill. Setting aside all the atrocities and horrors of World War II, Winston Churchill was an amazingly effective leader in a time of massive crisis. In my opinion, he was the most effective leader of the 20th century, marshaling a war-torn and weary nation into actions that ultimately saved England from total annihilation. That action took incredible leadership skills, coupled with a very high level of strategic thinking.

Churchill stated “success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” In the life of an entrepreneur, there are endless failures. Those that achieve success do not give up. They get back up after being knocked down and continue to move forward. Entrepreneurs maintain a level of enthusiasm that is truly both unstoppable and inspirational.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

A successful business in the healthcare industry can have a very unique platform. We have the ability to harness and leverage our vision and apply it to millions of people. This is humbling. At HealthSource Chiropractic, we educate our hundreds of doctors and also their teams. We place a large focus on delivering life-changing, preventative healthcare to the millions of patients our clinics treat. Disease care is where most in the healing professions spend their lives. We need these dedicated people, yet the prevention of sickness, injury and disease is truly the most effective way to invest our healthcare dollars. This is the answer to ultimately leading healthier and happier lives.

The five things I wished someone told me when I started

Seek mentors very early in your career, preferably before you enter the ‘real’ world. The quickest way to get firmly on the path of success and happiness is to seek out those that have already done what you wish to do and establish a mentor-mentee relationship. Finding the right mentors will dramatically shorten the learning curve and save you from making countless wrong turns in life and in business. Simply having others with experience to bounce ideas off of lightens the stress load immensely. The first time I met with one of my mentors, Bob Campana, the experience blew me away. Here was this guy I barely knew, and he was giving freely of his time to listen to my business challenges and then he helped me solve them. And he wasn’t on the clock! From him I learned to seek out more mentors while also providing mentorship to others. This was quite a paradigm shift and it led to amazing growth.

From the start, invest in surrounding yourself with ‘A’ caliber team members. Early in my career, I tried very hard to control labor costs by hiring as inexpensively as possible. In fact, I asked job candidates in their interview what was the least amount of money they could work for. How misguided! Unfortunately, this practice forced highly qualified candidates to decline the job offer to come work in my company. As a result, some of my early team members were not as qualified as the people that turned down the offers. This certainly slowed our growth. And worse, it used to be hard for me to go economically negative on creating new, badly needed positions because I wanted to wait until revenue increased to be able to afford the new people. This, for me, was the wrong approach. I now do the opposite and create positions before they become ‘desperately needed.’ This has led to an incredibly skilled and diverse team and better growth for the company.

Design a huge ‘why’ in what you do early on. It’s not just about the money or having the biggest company in your niche. When first getting into business, my driving goal was to build the biggest business in my industry. While it certainly fueled explosive growth and we accomplished that goal, it certainly didn’t fill me up or make me any happier. In fact, it led to anxiety. Thinking deeply about why I wanted to accomplish the goals I had written down, such as fundamentally changing the way healthcare is delivered in America so that all our patients are indeed leading healthier lives, gave a much bigger reason ‘why’ my team does what it does. This bigger ‘why’ gives our entire team across America the ability to be a part of something so much bigger then ourselves. It’s very rewarding.

Place limits on your work life. I used to be firmly committed to the notion that I should always be available to both my team and the patients we serve, 24 hours a day. I really thought that was doing the right thing. What it did was drive me to exhaustion and negativity. Downtime is vitally important to our health, both physical and mental. Without uninterrupted rest, away from the pressures of business, I became jaded. For me, it got to the point that I started resenting others. This recipe didn’t work for me, so I changed it, putting strict limits on when I’m available and unavailable. This allows me to spend incredible time with my family and friends and to just simply relax and recharge.

In times of conflict, it’s not about who is right. It’s about understanding. One of my executives and I were having a very significant conflict. It was about the fundamental direction of the company. It got to the point that tempers became so inflamed that one of our Board members intervened, setting up a meeting with the three of us. The executive and I were so passionate about our position on this challenge that we both were unable to clearly see why the other person felt the way they did. This was an impasse that was impossible to cross. Today when a conflict arises, my immediate goal is to shut up and listen. As Larry King said, “I never learned anything while talking.” Quality listening can more effectively lead to a great discussion and wonderful decisions. Today’s culture seems bent on people talking over and interrupting others. Modeling great listening can change this culture to one of understanding, one person at a time.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might read this.