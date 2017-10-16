5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Working With Alzheimer’s Disease Patients And Their Caregivers: With Dr. Gary Small

“The greatest fear that most people have is losing their minds. And when patients do develop Alzheimer’s disease, what is behind that fear is losing their independence and losing their autonomy. So, how do people deal with it? They deal with it by denial, they don’t want to find out about it. And it’s easy to do that because Alzheimer’s disease is a very subtle, insidious problem. It comes on quite gradually.”

I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Gary Small. Dr. Small is a nationally-recognized Alzheimer’s disease specialist and The New York Times bestselling author. In addition, Dr. Small is the Director of Geriatric Psychiatry at UCLA Longevity Center and the UCLA Brain Institute.

What is your "backstory"?

I’ve been a doctor for a number of years. It all started when my father, who was a doctor, said to me, “Gary, you can do whatever you want in life, just make sure you go to medical school first.” So I decided to follow his advice, and even though part of me wanted to do something more creative – I played piano when I was young, I liked writing – I was always drawn to medicine because I like the idea of trying to help people. And it turned out that I was able to pursue creative things in my career through my research and writing. It was good that I followed my father’s advice!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your experience in treating patients with Alzheimer’s disease?

Many different stories come to mind. I even recall a few years ago, I wrote a book with my wife, we called it, The Other Side of the Couch, where we described some of the most unusual clinical cases throughout my career. And so, some of those always come to mind. One that really struck me was when I was starting out at Mass General Hospital in Boston and I was learning to do psychotherapy. And so I had a case where it was a woman, and I think she was from Haiti, and she came in and she had some hand pain or arm pain and I was trying to formulate a psychodynamic, psychological explanation for this and I was going through these explanations and I said, “well, this is what’s happening…I think your pain is due to psychosomatic disorder,” and she said, “Fine.” And then I said, “Well, I would like you to start coming in for therapy,” and she said, “Fine.” So she came in the next week and we started talking. I started asking about her week and what’s going on, and she said, “When does the therapy start?” and I said, “The therapy is really starting by just having this conversation.” And then she raised her arm and said, “No, when does the therapy start?” So I think that was an example of sort of a “neo-fied” psychiatrist trying to figure things out…

Over the course of a career trying to help people, there’s just so many unusual things that happen and some of them are humorous. In fact, humor can really be very helpful in healing people, especially these days when I see more families and patients with Alzheimer’s disease. People are really suffering, and if they can sometimes see the humor in the situation, it can give them perspective and really be therapeutic.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think that I’m fortunate. In the start of our conversation, I talked about my father, and both my parents were altruistic people. They liked helping others. They derived joy from that. And I think that to me, it’s been great to be able to do that…always makes me feel good to help others. And so it helps me to help you in a way. So I think that it’s great if I can discover something in science and then somehow I’ll figure out a way to bring that to patients, to the general population, it’s tremendously gratifying. So, I see that in many different ways.

For example, one of my jobs is directing the UCLA longevity center, and I say we are, “bench to bedside to curb side.” So, bench to bedside means that we make discoveries in the laboratory and then bring that to the patient, but then we take that a step further were we take it to the public. We’ve created memory training and healthy lifestyle programs that we license all over the country and different parts of the world; we’re in China and Canada, South America right now. It’s really great to see that that’s helping people. Or just with the books…sometimes people will tell me, “my God I read that book and it really helped me.” And I’m just amazed. It makes me feel that that’s quite remarkable that you can write something on a page, connect with someone somewhere in the world and they give you feedback and they thank you.

Do you think there is not a lot of awareness surrounding Alzheimer’s disease and if so, tell me why? Also, given recent clinical study outcomes, many AD patients and their caregivers may feel there is no hope or no treatments that can help. What would you say to those individuals?

There is not a lot of awareness. If you look at some of the recent data that’s been collected, about half of patients with Alzheimer’s disease are walking around and they don’t know they have it! They don’t have it because the health system pushes back on it, doctors are very busy they don’t have time to look into it, they know if they make a diagnosis it’s going to take more time, it’s going to cost more money, patients are afraid of the diagnosis, they don’t come in to get help. So, there’s a lot of education we have to do to teach people that yes, we have no cure, but we can do a lot. For example, in my career, we’ve come to find medicines that actually help with the symptoms. They don’t cure it, but they stabilize the symptoms and I’ve been working on a lot of different campaigns to educate family members, to educate patients, to educate physicians about how much we can do. Actually, I’m in Houston right now, I’m giving a talk to some doctors about a medication called Namzaric, which is the first combination pill of the two medicines that are available, and it’s always remarkable it me that these very bright physicians are not doing as much as they can do to help these patients and really make a difference in their lives.

If you have a concern about your memory, go see the doctor and find out about it. The good news can be that there’s nothing to worry about. But if the doctor detects a problem, the sooner they get on medication, the better off they are going to be. There’s been many studies showing that. In fact, when you have greater cognitive ability, that’s when you can benefit from the treatment the most. And it’s not just medication treatments, there are the symptomatic treatments that are available like Namzeric, but there are also lifestyle choices people can make that can help stabilize the symptoms and if you’re at risk, and don’t have dementia just yet, you can actually lower your risk and stave off the onset of symptoms…so, physical exercise, stress management, treating medical conditions like hypertension and high cholesterol, dealing with diabetes, proper diet. All these simple strategies have a huge impact on a persons’ brain health.

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Why do you believe it’s so important raise awareness and get that message out there to either caregivers, patients with Alzheimer’s and even for those who aren’t necessarily affect one way or another with Alzheimer’s?

The greatest fear that most people have is losing their minds. And when patients do develop Alzheimer’s disease, what is behind that fear is losing their independence and losing their autonomy. So, how do people deal with it? They deal with it by denial, they don’t want to find out about it. And it’s easy to do that because Alzheimer’s disease is a very subtle, insidious problem. It comes on quite gradually. It looks like very normal aging…you forget your keys, you can’t remember someone’s name and you just sloth that off, “all my friends have that problem.” But, those early symptoms could be a signal that something worse is going on and the doctor can help to find out what is going on.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started working with Alzheimer’s disease patients and their caregivers” and why.

1. Slow Down:

I joke with people, I like to practice what I preach and I exercise regularly, but I have a Type A brain with a Type B body. So, I tend to do too much and push myself too much and I injure myself. And I think with that kind of Type A personality I tend to be impatient and want things to go quickly, but I find that if I can slow myself down and take my time, the answers come. And I’m less likely to make mistakes, it goes along with multi-tasking – doing too much at one time. Slowing down would be a great lesson I wish I had embraced at a younger age.

2. After Twenty-Years in the Business, You’ll become an Overnight Success:

What that’s about is that you take baby steps and just be methodical and do the systematic studies that need to be done or help patients in that way very slowly and you can see there’s a building over time, there’s a building of trust, you find that the little pieces of the jigsaw puzzle start fitting together. So I think taking those baby steps is an important lesson.

3. Be Empathetic:

This is something that happened to me later in life and that is Alzheimer’s struck people close to me. And I think that has given me much more empathy for what people go through. I studied it in books, with patients and I understood it intellectually, but I think until it struck you personally, you really don’t completely understand what it’s like for patients and families and what they’re going through.

4. Connect with People Outside of Your Field:

I would think of this broadly, not just in terms of working with the families, but in terms of the research, and that would be connect with people outside of your field. When I look back at the most impactful discoveries of our team, it really had to do with working with people in other areas of expertise who brought other ideas, fresh ideas, in looking at the problem on the table. For example, a number of years ago, we discovered the first brain head scan technology to be able to visualize Alzheimer’s disease in living people, amyloid plaques and tau tangles, and that resulted from conversations between me, a clinical investigator, a chemist, and a neuroscientist who worked with animal models. Each of us was coming to the problem from a different point-of-view and together we were able to move forward in a way that changed our method of looking at the problem.

5. It’s Easier to Protect a Healthy Brain than Try to Repair Damage Once its Extensive:

A big part of our clinical program, our research program, is trying to detect people early and trying to help them prevent problems rather than try to treat the problem later on. And I see this very much in the way the field has gone. For example, there have been studies showing associations between taking anti-inflammatory drugs and the lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and what happened as a result for that is doctors tested anti-inflammatory drugs in patients that already had dementia, so patients who are further along…didn’t work. But when they started using the medicine or other anti-inflammatory treatments as prevention approaches, it looks like it may have more of a benefit.

So, in real estate, the three most important things are location, location, location, but I think in Alzheimer’s disease, it might be timing, timing, timing that makes a difference.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?