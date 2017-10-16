5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Miss USA, Actor, and Social Media Star, Shanna Moakler

“I think it’s really important to give back in any capacity that you can. I try to use all my contacts and all the lessons I’ve learned in the entertainment industry to help them so that hopefully they won’t have to go through some of the challenges that I went through.”

I had the pleasure to interview Shanna Moakler. Shanna is a Rhode Island native who became involved in beauty pageants early on, earning a number of titles before ultimately becoming Miss USA in 1995 representing New York. A successful model and budding actress, Shanna turned her attention to Hollywood where she landed a role in Adam Sandler’s 1998 comedy “The Wedding Singer,” before becoming a series regular on the USA Network police drama “Pacific Blue.” She would go on to appear in several films such as “Love Stinks,” “Big Momma’s House 2” and on to television shows such as MTV’s reality series on her life with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, “Meet the Barkers;” then “The Glades,” “NCIS,” “Entourage,” and many others, including “Growing Up Supermodel” which premiered in August 2017 on Lifetime.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I was born and raised in Rhode Island. I’m an East Coast girl at heart. I’ve been in Los Angeles now for about 20 years. When I was growing up I always wanted to be in the entertainment industry. I wanted to start modeling when I was around 14, but I didn’t hit puberty until I was about 16 years old and so my parents always thought I was not tall enough. I was bullied pretty badly in school because of it, but I started doing junior modeling and through that I entered beauty pageants and that’s when I became very successful modeling in Providence, Rhode Island and Boston, eventually modeling in Miami and New York. I won several titles and appeared in numerous magazines and television commercials. Then, finally ending up in L.A. after winning Miss USA.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

I think a funny story is the first job I ever got was on “The Wedding Singer” with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. I was so excited to be able to be a part of this project, but I actually only had one line and it was “This guy in Coach who thinks he’s Don Johnson just asked me to join the Mile High Club. He said I was great Top Choice meat.” I was there all day practicing my one line and when it was finally my turn, it was the last scene of the night and everyone was tired and wanted to go home and I couldn’t get this line right to save my life! It took like 16 takes to get it. I don’t think I ever even said it right and I could tell everyone was annoyed. I actually went home and cried. It was so awful that the next day I went to set to hang out with everyone and Adam was really cool and made a silly song called “16-Take Shanna.” But because of it I felt I could overcome any fear on set again!

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I just finished “Growing Up Supermodel” on Lifetime with my daughter Atiana De La Hoya and that was really fun and exciting because I got to do it with her and help guide her as she navigates through the entertainment industry. I’m also working with my cosmetics line Smoak cosmetics which I’m very proud of and I’m also pitching projects. I have a couple of shows that I’ll soon, hopefully, be moving into production with, so I’ll be taking a producing role and I’m really excited about that.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Gosh living in Hollywood for a couple decades now I’ve had the chance to meet so many awesome celebrities like Jack Nicholson, Sean Penn and Gerard Butler and, of course, I was engaged to Oscar De La Hoya with whom I have a beautiful daughter and my ex-husband Travis Barker of Blink-182, who I think is one of the most talented musicians of our time. So, I’ve just had a blast being able to travel the world with them and have a great time.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I’ve always been inspired by the great actors and actresses of the 30s and 40s like Fred Astaire, Ann Miller and Gene Kelly. I grew up watching great movie musicals like the “Easter Parade” and “Singing in the Rain,” “Oklahoma” and some others, so they always connected with my spirit. I just love the fact that these great actors did it all – they sang, they danced, they acted, they modeled and I just feel really moved and inspired when I see the creativity that comes from that genre of film.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

A film actress that I really admire and look up to is Jessica Lange. I just think she’s timeless and effortless and she’s just so incredibly inspiring and talented that I really admire her and I would love to have a career like hers one day.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think it’s really important to give back in any capacity that you can. Through pageantry and being the executive director for the miss Nevada USA pageant, I’m able to work with young women ages 14 to 27 and I try to use all my contacts and all the lessons I’ve learned in the entertainment industry to help them so that hopefully they won’t have to go through some of the challenges that I went through. I love that I can be able to guide them and be a mentor to them and have some of them actually go on to compete at Miss USA and win. I know it’s changed their lives. I’ve watched them transform into such young, beautiful and confident women and knowing that I was a small piece of that journey is very fulfilling.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why? Please share a story or example of each.

First I guess I wish someone had told me not to listen to what other people say or if someone tells you that you can’t do something. I know now that if you have a desire and the drive and ambition that you want to do something, then do it! I was told I would never win a pageant because I was too little. But not only did I win, but then when I was told I would never be able to model because I was a pageant girl, I became a model and I was successful at it. Then when I was a model, I was told I would never be an actress because, you know models can’t be actresses, but I didn’t listen. I became an actress and I wish people wouldn’t listen to third parties and just pursue their dreams. Second, I wish someone had told me to keep a log or journal of all the contacts and all the people that I met through the years because I never did that and some of the people that I started out with have turned out to be really successful. I wish that I had stayed in contact with them or kept just a log of all the different people that I had worked with over the years. Third, I guess would be hire a business manager. I learned the hard way and I probably lost a ton of money just being young and stupid and just not knowing how to do taxes and how to invest properly. Now I have that covered, but I feel like I could’ve saved myself a lot of heartache and sorrow if I had just hired a business manager and invested properly from the start. Fourthly, I guess I would say don’t take your friends or situations for granted. There are so many times that I look back and I just thought that certain people would just be there forever and you realize that life has a funny way of taking people out of your life sometimes. And sometimes when you’re on a project or work environment and you think “Oh God, I don’t like this, but later on you’re like, “Wow, that was a really awesome job! I should’ve really appreciated it more!” So I guess I just would say that I wish I had at times I just appreciated the moment more and the people I was surrounded by. And I guess lastly, I wish that someone had told me to do my homework and if someone offered me a job or a certain project to really research them and make sure that they’re on the up and up. Because there’s so many con artists and there are so many people trying to scam young girls and models that I think it’s important to really do your homework and research these people before you work with them. Always take a friend and just be safe and cautious when you’re going around to different auditions and castings.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in business, VC funding, sports and entertainment. Is there a person in the world or in the U.S. whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch and why? He or she may see this or I might be able to introduce you.