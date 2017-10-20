5 Things I Wish Someone Told me When I First Started Acting: Actor Bzhaun Rhoden

“Well - I’m a very easy going and lighthearted person, so I tend to make those around me feel good. Their guard goes down. I hope I can just continue to Spread those good vibes, but on a larger level, you know?”

credit: Leslie Alejandro.

Canadian actor Bzhaun Rhoden can be currently seen in SyFy’s Van Helsing.

We’d love to learn more about your career, please tell us how you got into acting.

It started in 9th grade when I forced myself to go an audition for the first time. The play was Rosencrantz & Guildenstern. The school didn’t even have the budget to do the full play, so we only did half the show.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

During some ensemble work, we all had to prepare a comedic movement transition into a tableau. I missed the “comedic” note and did something along the lines a contemporary dancer...except more dramatic; like I was trying to win an Oscar with this transition. Yeah that got a laugh at my expense.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us more about Van Helsing?

Van Helsing season 2 is really pushing the envelope. The stakes are higher, the limits of characters are being tested as the Vampire manages to pose an even greater threat. Most importantly, it’s darker.

Can you tell us a story on how it was like working with your cast mates on Van Helsing?

Being my first job, it was a crash course in the professionalism of the industry. Working across from Christopher Heyerdahl forced me to stay in the moment. After one scene together, he said “Good playing.” Until that moment I had forgotten that’s all I’m trying to do. Play.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Albert Einstein. His quotes in regards to education have always inspired me. He really advocates self-belief.

Who do you aspire to be like one day?

Idris Elba. He’s such a boss! Honestly, from the way he conducts himself in interviews, the he carries himself...the roles he plays. The fact that he DJs and pursued something like kickboxing in his 40s?!? I, yes. I aspire to be Idris Elba.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Great question, well - I’m a very easy going and lighthearted person, so I tend to make those around me feel good. Their guard goes down. I hope I can just continue to Spread those good vibes, but on a larger level, you know?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

BE YOURSELF:

You are all you will ever need. I went into my first independent audition two years ago, absolutely unsure about what to do. So I did nothing except tried my best. It was the first part I ever got. 2 years later, I’m talking to you guys.

HONESTY IS IN VULNERABILITY:

To be honest is to be in the moment. To be in the moment, you have to be vulnerable. It feels good to trust someone.

KEEP IT SIMPLE:

Everything you’ll ever need is within you...me, and everyone else. The script is never complicated. The script will never have something in it that is beyond your understanding or capabilities because it’s based on you. My best scenes come from the ones I’ve “worked” on the least. Have faith you have all the tools.

HARDWORK BEATS TALENT:

Sure, acting is something you either get or you don’t. But it’s still something you need to practice. The more I practiced improv, the more I learned how to be in the moment. Which is where, you know...where all the juicy stuff is.

BE HONEST WITH YOURSELF:

Acting problems are life problems. If we’re honest with ourselves, we’d know what fears in life are holding us back. Afraid of speaking up because you hate conflict? Don’t ask for help because your prideful? What inhibits growth in life will inhibit your abilities in performance.

Is there a person in the world, living or dead whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Uhhh, Jim Carrey. He seems like someone who spends time reflecting. I would just ask him how he got over all the hurdles.

Please share with us where people can find you on social media.

Instagram: nedohrb Facebook: Bzhaun Rhoden

What’s next for you?