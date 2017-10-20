5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Nasiba Adilova, Co-Founder of The Tot

“Growing up in communist Russia, you might be surprised to hear that my love of fashion started there. It was the ‘80s and I constantly admired my mom’s crazy and insanely cool outfits.”

Nasiba Adilova is Co-Founder of The Tot, premier destination and one stop shop for eco-friendly, expert tested and safe products for yourself and little one. Nasiba is a self-made entrepreneur that came from communist Russia to make a better life for herself and has invested in some of the largest names in the fashion industry from reformation to bandier.

What is your backstory?

Growing up in communist Russia, you might be surprised to hear that my love of fashion started there. It was the ‘80s and I constantly admired my mom’s crazy and insanely cool outfits. I moved to US to go to school and ended up with a masters in Arts in diplomacy and international relations. After graduate school I worked in the non profit world until I joined a large scale development project in Montenegro where I was in charge of sales, business development, marketing and pr for Eastern Europe. I ended up meeting my best friend and business partner, Miroslava Duma, in Montenegro. We immediately bonded and after my move to US I joined Miroslava in her venture the global lifestyle website, Buro 24/7.

As a venture capitalist and investor, I’m constantly on the look out for the next business I can help nurture and grow.

Funnily enough, Miroslava and I became pregnant at the same time and were obsessed with reading everything we could about pregnancy, childbirth and parenting. I’ve always been a proponent of healthy living, but from the moment I knew I was pregnant, my life changed. I suddenly felt this tremendous responsibility for someone else’s life. The more I researched, the more shocked I became. I read about toxic dyes in toys, BPA in bottles, harmful chemicals used in baby (and adult) bath wash, and petroleum and alcohols in baby lotion. It was totally disheartening. I wanted the best for my baby, but how could I ensure that the products I bought him were as safe as possible? It seemed like an insurmountable task.

And for a while, it was. I went to all the usual suspect big box stores and websites to find what I wanted – products that were made with as many natural, organic materials as possible, free from harmful toxins and chemicals – and came away with nothing. Sometimes I could find a few things I wanted, but there was no ‘one-stop’ shop to find all the products I needed.

Eventually, it got to the point where I had done so much research on so many different sites that I wanted to put all of my knowledge in one online destination. Miroslava said that she felt exactly the same way and that she’d been thinking of a kids market as an opportunity for a long time. So we married our ideas together and that’s how The Tot was born.

Today The Tot serves as an online resource guide for new moms looking for unbiased information and advice coupled with healthy, safe and innovative products curated and tested by moms themselves. It has always been part of our mission to help educate new parents on everything and anything parenthood related. We work with amazing experts who write for us on safety of products, nutrition, women's health, and issues that mothers face such as postpartum depression, miscarriage, IVF and issues getting pregnant.

It’s also a platform where we can shine a light on small businesses trying to make a difference by creating better and safer products for families as well as our interviews with working moms like Rachel Zoe from our Being Mama series.

We now have two brick and mortar stores in Dallas where people can shop as well as attend in store events that range from story time to educational sessions with breastfeeding and behavioural experts. I’m also excited to announce that we are in the process of expanding The Tot to London.

Which person or company do you admire and why?

To be completely honest, I cannot choose just one!

When it comes to motherhood, Gowri Motha, who I call my Fairy God Mother, is an incredible soul. She's a doctor, practitioner, and author whose book, The Gentle Birth Method, served as a catalyst for me to launch The Tot.com and helped me to open my mind and embrace pregnancy and birth without fear.

My dear friends, mentors and now advisors to The Tot, Ruth and Tom Chapman of matchesfashion.com are a constant source of inspiration when it comes to growing our brand.

My personal heroes have always been Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. They are genius visionaries with ideas beyond our time that were able to build two game-changing companies.

I also admire Yael Aflalo who built the eco friendly clothing brand, Reformation. This brand has mastered sustainable fast fashion.

As a member of the Great Plains Regional Board of Directors as part of my voluntary leadership work for UNICEF, I constantly strive to give back and make the world a better place.

At The Tot, we recently partnered with Levi’s and digital media artist, Alex Israel, to create a limited edition collection of 19 denim jackets with 100% of the proceeds going to TWO X TWO and The Dallas Museum of Art.

The Tot also has partnerships with Tiny Bee Gift Co. For each Tiny Bee book purchased from The Tot, Tiny Bee donates a second book to Baby2Baby, who provide low-income children with the basic necessities (including books!) that every child deserves.

On social media and in-store, we’ve done a huge campaign with Bambo Nature diapers to get diaper donations for Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston. The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation has also teamed with The Tot to do story time for kids from underprivileged neighborhoods.

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started & Why

1. Define your brand.

When launching a new business, it’s important to a have a simple one liner or elevator pitch. This is how you’re going to win your investors and your customers. It’s also how you’re going to stay on track and not lose sight of the WHO and WHY of your brand.

2. Trust your instincts.

The moment I truly understood the meaning of this, everything that I saw as a challenge was no longer one.

3. Value your time.

Family is the most important thing in my life. However, it’s easy to become not only financially invested in a business, but emotionally. Managing my work-life balance is something I continue to work hard on getting better at.

4. It takes a village to raise…a start up.

Trying to make a start-up happen on your own is a recipe for disaster. It’s important to know your own strengths and then delegate or outsource to maintain quality and efficiency. If your team has a clear definition of their role and enough support, everyone will be much more motivated and energetic, which makes for a well-oiled company

5. Have fun.