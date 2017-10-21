5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Digital Marketing: Corey Northcutt

“People don’t hate ads, they hate having their time wasted.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Corey Northcutt, a 3-time successful founder that currently operates a digital marketing agency called Northcutt. He and his team grow telecommunications, e-commerce, and saas brands using a proven approach to digital marketing.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up around family businesses. My dad was a high school dropout that started an appliance repair company, similar to his dad. Looking back, that probably gave me the confidence that I could do the same.

As a kindergartener, my mom caught me plucking rocks out the neighbor’s landscaping and selling them back on their doorstep. Later, a friend and I made an investment in a POG milk cap maker (yeah, remember when that was all the rage?) and sold them to our peers. In high school, I played guitar in various bands - everything from punk, to ska, to metal - totally convinced that each would “make it”.

During college, I registered a Godaddy reseller account, created ubiquityhosting.com, and became a one-man web hosting company. After a year, a friend with a few failed attempts at the same agreed to a partnership. We pooled our resources of $60 ($30 each) for a server at linode.com and a half dozen $5 web hosting clients each. My partner’s role was to take care of the server and mine was to attract business.

Around this time, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) was a still a weird, new concept to most. With a $0 budget, there weren’t many other options, so I got good. I ranked us for every major industry phrase, from “Linux hosting” to “dedicated servers”.

That grew to serve 10s of thousands of clients across a few different sub-brands. One that we picked up in a merger with another company. Business was good. So good, that my life became a drama that made The Social Network look like a Disney movie. A much longer story short, I sold my shares.

After that, I thought I was done with digital marketing. But after a few weeks of sitting around on a beach in Dominica, a former competitor asked me for SEO help. Happy with my work, he later referred a few of his competitors. I hired help to keep up and that became the digital marketing agency that I run today.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your marketing career?

One of the wackiest publicity campaigns that I’ve been party to involved a company that dealt sapphires online. It’s a profitable industry, but not one that you see often in major media conversation.

After a big iPad release, we had the idea of offering a sapphire-encrusted case worth over a half a million dollars. Nobody bought one but that wasn’t the point. It went viral overnight and is a great example of how the media machine works. Most clients approach us with a simple, direct request: make major journalists talk about our product.

But odds are that major media doesn’t care. Because their audience doesn’t care. Publications (and sometimes even writers) get paid by ad impressions. They’re not willing to take a pay cut. This client “got it” and we tapped into pop culture where their brand would typically have no place at all.

What is your basic recipe for “great marketing”?

I’m still an enormous believer in SEO and all its related buzzwords. Organic marketing, content marketing, inbound marketing, relationship marketing, digital PR, etc.

It’s better to own attention than rent. The building blocks aren't complicated: layer on content, layer on links, and keep the technical side in check. This has a compound effect over time.

It takes patience vs. paid media. It's less obvious to most founders and that's why it's such an opportunity. Bill Gates once said: “Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.” Paid ads make things happen fast and simply. That simplicity creates an efficient marketplace where your best case is usually break-even.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our agency’s mission is to out-care the competition. When working with clients, we’re transparent, consultative, and collaborative. That's at ends with most agencies, which are rife with shady, secret tricks.

I grew up hating all things associated with marketing, but SEO and inbound are different. People don’t hate ads, they hate having their time wasted, and unfortunately, that's what most ads do. Good search marketing gives you just what you’re seeking when you're seeking it. Account-based marketing anticipates desires in such a way that it doesn't interrupt your days like a billboard or T.V. ad.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1. Your energy.

A popular saying goes: either you run the day or the day runs you.

Time is limited, but it’s not only that. Various studies estimate that we can only make ~35,000 (very minor) decisions per day. This makes automating and delegating even minor tasks worth it. I’ve applied my background in systems analysis- taking inventory of every thought and click and questioning how I handle each.

This also applies to emotions. Often, wiping away 5 minutes of anxiety pays dividends in the form of hours of productivity.

2. Your systems.

I’m constantly asked “what tools should I use?” for SEO or marketing automation. There's this obsession with the next big cloud application. Nobody ever asks about systems, which are much more important than tools.

Tools are generic, made to be as inoffensive and flexible for as many businesses as possible. Systems are specific and more rigid. They dictate how you’ll use your resources: staff, tools, or otherwise. That's what really matters.

3. Your network.

How many people does it take to run a 12-person digital agency? A few decades ago, I’d have said 12. Today, I believe it takes 10s of thousands. Not only staff, but their families, clients, past clients, prospective clients, their friends, advocates, partners, peers, advisors, social responsibility, and ‘coopetition’.

I once focused inward. These days, it's all about being a humble, positive force for as many of these people as possible.

4. Your niche.

This might be the most common conversation we have with clients on brand strategy. I got it wrong for a long time too. Niches are key. You may want the whole pie, but that road is paved with “no’s” where opportunities don't align with where you're going.

Northcutt.com began working only with telecom and managed service brands. We spoke their language well and had a little more of these media relationships. But even if we didn’t, this would be important, because businesses don’t thrive on clicks alone. You need some invisible walls where word of mouth can bounce around. This is how reputations get built.

5. Your mindset.

Entrepreneurship has impressed on me the importance of staying mentally strong.

I was deathly afraid of heights until a friend got me into rock climbing. He shared some common climbing advice that's a great metaphor for most else in life:

“Don’t look down. I never look down. In fact, I rarely even look very far up, because that can be awful too. Just focus on what needs to happen next.”

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.