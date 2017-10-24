5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started The Shabbat Project: Chief Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein

“The fascinating thing that I’ve discovered through the Shabbat Project is actually, paradoxically, the power of disconnecting.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chief Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein. Rabbi Dr. Goldstein is the Chief Rabbi of The Union of Orthodox Synagogues of South Africa since 2005. He is the first Chief Rabbi of South Africa who was born in South Africa and the youngest person ever to be appointed to that post, at age 32. He is also the organizer of the Shabbat Project, the global, grassroots movement that brings Jews from across the world together to celebrate and keep one complete Shabbat. It all started in South Africa in 2013, when Chief Rabbi Dr Warren Goldstein called on the community to keep the Shabbat of 14 October together – to astonishing effect. In the days and weeks that followed, communities across the Jewish world lit up with the excitement of the prospect of bringing The Shabbat Project to their city. The idea is simple: Jews from all walks of life, from across the spectrum of religious affiliation, young and old, from all corners of the world – come together to experience the magic of one full Shabbat kept together – in full accordance with Jewish law. The wholehearted embrace of The Shabbat Project by Jews from across every conceivable divide – language, culture, background, geography, level of observance – demonstrates in the most graphic fashion the depth and beauty of the connection between Shabbat and the Jewish people. The Shabbat Project transcends the barriers that divide us. It’s our opportunity to renew family and community life, restore Jewish identity, and unite Jews across the globe. In past years more than 1 million Jews kept the Shabbat Project together.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us Rabbi Goldstein. I am honestly in awe at what you have accomplished. What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

The Shabbat Project has been an amazing journey of discovery. I have learnt so much and it has been a truly eye-opening experience.

Challah Bake Johannesburg

Power of a Team

The first thing that has struck me is the power of a team. We have the most remarkable team of volunteers – around 8,000 partners in 1,152 cities around the world – devoting incredible time and effort to bringing the Shabbat Project to their communities. We also have a truly exceptional team at our headquarters in Johannesburg and our international call centre in Tel Aviv – strategists, designers, copywriters, social media gurus, project managers – all experts in their field, who are committed, loyal, and love the project. They who do what they do not because it’s a job, but because it’s a calling, something they truly believe in. When great people come together like this you can really change the world.

8000 at Challah Bake and Concert in Buenos Aires

Resonated with the Modern World

The second thing that has been so eye-opening about the Shabbat Project is how its message has resonated with the modern world. I came across an amazing quote a few years ago from Rabbi Pinchas Mordechai Teitz from Elizabeth, New Jersey – one of the great American rabbis of the 20th century – who said, ‘The Torah speaks in the language of tomorrow”. And I see this so powerfully with the idea of Shabbat. Because what does the modern world crave more than anything else today? A sense of togetherness in a world of fragmentation; a sense of tranquillity in a world of unrelenting pressure; a sense of connectedness in a world where we are constantly besieged by electronic communication, and by the unceasing demands of the working world. Into this maelstrom, Shabbat arrives as an island of tranquillity – an opportunity to really live. Shabbat is something so powerful and so compelling for our age; it’s as if the Torah is speaking directly to the needs of our times.

Tel Aviv Challah Bake

Power of a People’s Movement

The third eye-opening discovery I’ve made during the course of this journey is the power of a people’s movement. The Shabbat Project is not a top-down bureaucratic organisation – it’s a movement of the people; a grassroots initiative being driven by thousands and thousands of people throughout the world who have taken on the project and owned it and made it their own; who connect with its ideals and objectives, and feel a sense of responsibility for bringing it to their communities and bringing it to life. A well-known social commentator, Nico Meller, wrote a book called The End of Big discussing how the major changes being made in the world today are being driven by passionate individuals rather than big bureaucratic structures, and the Shabbat Project has really shown that to be true.

University of Central Florida Challah Bake

The Power of Connection

The fourth surprising thing that I’ve discovered is – perhaps related to the way it has been embraced by a modern world – the power of connection. We imagine that we live in a world that is so connected – and people are connected – but it’s at a superficial level. We have virtual friends and virtual colleagues and virtual communities but what people crave more than anything else are real connections with real people. And that has been the journey of the Shabbat Project. We’ve seen how people want to connect globally with others all around the world. But how they are also hungry for connection on a more basic, intimate level – for parents to connect with their children and for children to connect with their parents, for husbands and wives to connect with each other, for friends to connect, for community to connect, for us to connect with ourselves, and with G-d and with our spirituality. And that is the magic that Shabbat enables.

Melbourne Kids Challah Bake

The Power of Disconnecting

The fifth fascinating thing that I’ve discovered through the Shabbat Project is actually, paradoxically, the power of disconnecting. On the one hand we are so hungry for information and we want to know what’s happening in the world and there is this intense fear of missing out. We want to know everything that’s going on and what’s happening in other lives, and we’re constantly attuned to the 24-hour news cycle. And, yet, at the same time there is a deep, deep desire to disconnect from all of those distractions because we know that every moment that we spend looking at a screen we are not connecting to the people around us. Every moment that we are looking at a screen we are not connecting with ourselves, with G-d, with our spirituality. And that is what Shabbat provides. It’s an island in times that allows us to disconnect from all of the distractions that surround us so that we can truly connect with who we are and with the people around us.