5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Mark Hughes, CEO & Co-Founder of C3 Metrics

I had the pleasure to interview Mark Hughes. Hughes grew eBay’s Half.com from 0 to 8 million customers as its VP of Marketing in less than three years. Half.com was sold to eBay for $300 million six months after launch. He is the son of a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, and Hughes’ own book, Buzzmarketing, is published in 15 languages. In its first year of release it was heralded by Fast Company as one of ‘The Ten Best Business Reads of the Year’ and named by The Financial Times of London as one of the ‘Best Business Books of the Year’ along with Freakonomics. He has spent over $100 million online and offline, planting the seeds for C3 Metrics’ advertising attribution data cloud helping Advertisers, Networks, and DSPs discover previously ignored revenue drivers that increase ROI with: viewability technology, X-Device, Fraud removal, and TV & Digital Attribution. Hughes brings a wealth of creative and quantitative experience in consumer marketing from PepsiCo’s Pizza Hut Division; Pep Boys, the automotive aftermarket retailer; and American Mobile Satellite. Mr. Hughes is a seven year student of Baptiste inspired power yoga, and holds his MBA from Columbia Business School in Marketing & International Business.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

A: I started my career at PepsiCo and wound up as an analyst even though I had an English degree. PepsiCo told me that if I wanted to become CMO of Pepsi, I had to get an MBA.

Off to Columbia Business School I went and landed at Pep Boys in marketing with DDB as my agency, but 1999 came around and I had the technology itch. Against all odds, Josh Kopelman picked me as his VP of Marketing & PR for the yet-to-be-launched half.com.

It was a crazy time where ads were bombarding everyone, and we had to break through the clutter…I came up with the (controversial) plan to to our brand on the map by literally putting it on the map…renaming the 350 person town of Halfway, Oregon to Half.com Oregon.

The Today Show called us and asked for the TV exclusive on our terms, and the press couldn't get enough of the story from the New York Times to USA Today. Chicago to China. 19 days after we launched, eBay called. Six months later we sold the company to eBay for over $300 million.

I learned that thinking differently pays off.

From there, I was charged with spending marketing dollars to acquire new customers so they bought stuff. I mixed both data-driven, analytical training from Pepsi and Columbia Business School along with the more popular method of "Buzzmarketing." Penguin's Portfolio division later published my book by the same name (Buzzmarketing) and translated it into 15 languages with blurbs from Steve Forbes to the Executive Editor of The Wall Street Journal.

After writing the book, one of my consulting clients coerced me back into the media buying business as a boutique agency, and that's when we discovered marketing's massive measurement and fraud crisis…creating 'C3 Metrics' which solves that advertising attribution meausurement and ad fraud problem with a team of nearly 50 employees an hour north of Boston along with the former President of DoubleClick and the former Chairman & CEO of Nielsen

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

A: Marc Benioff at Salesforce. He started out as a customer service rep at Oracle, rose high enough there and left to start Salesforce. No Venture Capitalist would give him money in the early days, he was thrown out of the best firms on Sand Hill Rd. But one of his employees Aaron Ross found a way to drive "Predictable Revenue" and later wrote a book by the same name. Benioff's also a good soul…he has his 1% charitable commitment, and Ohana is a key part of the culture there. He overcame a lot of odds, and replaced an antiquated software industry with SaaS.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

A: Between a lot of Yoga and hanging out with a different crowd, I had an awakening in life. In concert with that, I edited and published a book called Sons of Grace. We've given away over 20,000 books and try to reach at risk youth with the person from Chapter One leading the effort who was a former gang member in the "Sons of Silence" and one of their key enforcers who later left the gang for a more spiritual life (went to prison for 19 years) and got out in half the time because of his work in prison which he now does today.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

A: 1. Resourcefulness is your best asset. The phrase "It can be done" versus "it can't be done" comes down to resourcefulness.

2. What's obvious is not always apparent. As part of the IAB steering committee on digital display viewability, engineers from both Google and Microsoft said that solving digital display viewability in what's called the 'cross-domain i-frame' was impossible. Our company said…we've got to solve it. Google and Microsoft engineers be damned. 66% of how we solve attribution was dependent on just this alone. We almost bankrupted the C3 Metrics solving it…and have now solved it for mobile web in 2017. It was extremely risky, but we are a better company for it today. What's obvious isn't always apparent.

3. You're never as good as you think, and you're never as bad as you think. Avoid overconfidence, and avoid beating yourself up. If your process, you plan, and your purpose is sound…stay the course.

4. Think big. There's a time when you need to think big. Winston Churchill saved Great Britain, and likely all of Europe because he thought big. He recruited Roosevelt and America to join the Allies, and reverse the course of history. He thought big.

5. Do a ton of yoga. If everyone did yoga 4-5 times a week, we wouldn't have any confict or wars in this world. It's a great way to calm yourself in the face of adversity.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.