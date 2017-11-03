5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Ben Harris, CEO and Co-founder of Decibel Insight

“The U.S. is an amazing country full of opportunity and scale: It may sound obvious, but the U.S. offers a utopia of opportunity and an exciting environment. Once you have a product you believe in, book a one-way flight!”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Harris, the CEO and co-founder of Decibel Insight. Having started a London-based digital agency in 2002, Ben became increasingly aware of the gap between traditional web analytics and the ability to make informed decisions to improve website performance, so, he and software architect Timothy de Paris set about creating Decibel Insight. Ben's vision for Decibel Insight is to make customer experience a science; reinventing the ways companies create, measure and optimize digital experiences in ways that are obvious, compelling and actionable. Ben has worked more than 20 years in the delivery of digital projects for clients including Microsoft, NYSE, Nestle, Nokia and Citrix.

What is your backstory?

Coming from a long line of entrepreneurs, my aspirations of starting a business go back as far as I can remember. Growing up, I spent many summers working for my father at his retail business, which – despite being hard work at the time – instilled a strong work ethic and gave me my first taste of what it takes to build a successful company.

After graduating from The University of West England with a degree in business, I joined what was then known as Price Waterhouse to work in their business development department. It was there that I realized my heart was routed in helping brands better reach their customers, so I decided to pursue this passion and spent a few years working at digital agencies, including Publicis and Ogilvy.

In the early 2000s – at age 27 – I started my own agency, setting out to help friends starting dot coms navigate the complex marketing landscape. Over the years, I learned about the importance of transparency and working as a team, as well as how tough it is to scale a service business. When my agency outgrew our offices and I discovered our rent would increase by 500%, it was clear the business model wasn’t right. It was then that my CTO and I decided to develop a recurring revenue model and explore an idea we’d been toying with: technology that could help our clients better understand the cause of problem areas on their website.

From that idea Decibel Insight was born, and it has been immensely exciting to be leading a technology company at the forefront of customer experience and digital analytics. We’re helping the world’s leading companies – including LEGO, British Airways and CBS – leverage machine learning that measures and understands how customers feel when interacting with websites and apps so they can create better experiences.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I’m always impressed when a company enters an established market as a challenger brand and really shakes things up.

A great example of this is Uber. Hailo was first to market and had gained a lot of traction in London when Uber appeared on the scene. Uber was a word growing in popularity at the time (everything was “uber...something”) and not only did it capture this, it captured the whole one-click concept. I remember the first time I tried it and about five black limousines turned up!

Another company I admire is Slack. In a market already dominated by countless chat/messenger tools, email service providers and productivity tools, they saw an opportunity to offer something new and very quickly became famous for bringing people, information and tools together in an engaging, easy and fun way. They’ve continued to challenge the norm, innovating and staying ahead of the curve to become one of a few key players that other companies now look up to. There’s a lot to respect and learn from the entrepreneurial leadership that led to their success.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As Decibel grows in the UK and overseas, we want to give back to our communities and invest in the future of our team and workspace. To give back to our communities, we're soon employing 'charity days' where staff can take a day out of the office to support the charity of their choice. We're also passionate about diversifying the field and are getting more involved in STEM-based meet-ups to help empower women interested in pursuing a career in STEM. In order to have a meaningful impact on the broader community, we realize that empowering our employees comes first, and as such are implementing a mentorship program and renovating our London office to better allow our team members to innovate and transform the digital world (and enabling our clients to do the same). Our work culture encourages employees to be their authentic selves and promotes employee happiness, retention and productivity, so I'm thrilled to create an environment where people want to be every day.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

1. Be strategic, not just opportunistic: When launching a startup, most entrepreneurs don't think strategically about what they're trying to achieve with their business. They're mostly opportunistic, taking the path that seems most interesting and defining the company's journey as they go. Instead, being strategic and working backwards by identifying where you want to be and how you'll get there allows entrepreneurs to set the right goals and give focus to the organization, setting them up for a true chance at success.

2. Not all businesses are equal: It's important to keep in mind that not all businesses are the same; i.e., the same effort in one organization to another doesn't equal the same reward. I'd encourage startup founders to really consider the type of business they're launching – an agency, a product company, a services company, etc. – again having clear goals in mind from what they’re looking to achieve – e.g., a staff-less company, an international one, five-year exit plan, etc.

3. The U.S. is an amazing country full of opportunity and scale: It may sound obvious, but the U.S. offers a utopia of opportunity and an exciting environment. Once you have a product you believe in, book a one-way flight! We recently opened our U.S. headquarters in Boston and another office in Denver (both big tech hubs), because these cities offered top quality talent and geographies where our customers are based.

4. You can't make every decision by yourself: Your team knows more because they deal with customers day-to-day, so the role of a manager is to empower their team and build their confidence to make decisions.