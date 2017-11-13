5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Miram Ebrahim, CEO & Founder of Common Connect

By: Yitzi Weiner

"Ever wonder how much synergy you could have with someone you passed on the street?”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Miram Ebrahim CEO & Founder, Ramey Ebrahim COO & Co-Founder, Arnell Milhouse, CTO & Co- Founder, and Cliff Choiniere, Lead Software Developer for creating Common Connect. Common Connect is a location based social networking app that allows you to search for people with specific job titles and industries in your area.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Miram Ebrahim CEO & Founder left Google to launch Common Connect. She saw a need to change the way professionals network today. In a city where there are thousands of people we cross paths with, she wanted to make it easier for people to find those that matter most to them in a specific field or with a specific job title. As for Ramey, COO & Co-Founder, he brought the idea to fruition and therefore the two siblings formed a networking company that solved the problem of opportunities being missed. We are so lucky to have brought on CTO & Co-Founder Arnell Milhouse who is a mentor to IVY League Start Up’s and has a ton of experience launching new companies. In addition, our Lead Software Developer, Cliff Choiniere developed Common Connect, but also finished with a perfect score at Harvard University's Global Coding Competition. Without such an intelligent and experienced team, Common Connect wouldn’t be where it is today.

Common Connect, the new professional networking app created to connect people based on interest, careers, and proximity. A woman-led mobile technology company based in the Greater New York City Area founded by an Ex-Googler. Common Connect takes a disruptive and intuitive approach to networking, answering the burning question—WHO are all the people I pass every day? All the professionals you would like to associate yourself with are at arm’s length.

What does your company do?

Fusing high-tech with the human experience of being out in the world today, Common Connect will integrate the people surrounding you into your business world. The people you need the most could be riding on the subway, a bus, or walking past you at any given moment.

Meet people by customizing your app preferences by selecting multiple industries and job titles, Common Connect allows you to increase your level of visibility whether you’re looking to hire, make a friend, and make new connections. The concept, spirited by CEO & Founder, Miram Ebrahim, COO Ramey Ebrahim, CTO Arnell Milhouse, and Lead Software Developer Clifton Choiniere, is simple but exponentially valuable. Perhaps you’ll connect with the ideal pastry chef for your restaurant or the venture capitalist specializing in launching your Start-Up. It’s someone you need, and that you need right now.

On Common Connect, you can add friends and message them directly whether it's to converse on career advice, gain a professional acquaintance or to connect with someone in a like-minded or in a different industry. We put you in the driver seat and allow you to network with the click of a button by choosing from a catered list of job titles and industries of interest within your current location.

Common Connect is a free app launching soon on iOS and coming to Android shortly after. Common Connect will revolutionize professional networking.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

As the CEO & Founder of Common Connect I am very grateful for my entire team. They have been the backbone of this company since Day 1 and I couldn’t thank them enough. Combining Wit and Intelligence with perseverance and passion the team is a force to be reckoned with. We are ecstatic to change the way the world networks today and without my team we wouldn’t have come so far.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We change the way connections are created. Common Connect looks to bring goodness to the world by allowing two or more people to connect organically on a busy New York City street. The app will revolutionize networking and will allow more people in a saturated area to connect more frequently whether you are looking to hire, make a new friend, change careers or industries, acquire a new client or fulfill a quick business need. With Common Connect in your pocket, you can choose any job title or any industry and it will show you those around you that have already signed up as a new user or signed in through Facebook and Linkedin.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1) How long it takes to develop an App

2) The financial commitment that goes along with it

3) How much research you need to do on the market

4) The patience and time it requires

5) How important team is and why you need to have the best synergy with them

I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Our team would love to have a private group breakfast with Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. The reason our team would love to have dinner with them would be to gain insights on how to grow a Startup at scale.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!