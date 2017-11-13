5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Dr. Fred Fedok, Facial plastic surgeon

By: Yitzi Wiener

“Probably the most important thing that I wish I would have been bettered mentored about was the utmost importance of garnering the best most credible educational opportunities you are able to take advantage of... As I look at myself and other people's talents and other person's careers, it is very important to assemble the best educational pedigree you can.”

Dr. Fred Fedok

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Fred Fedok, facial plastic surgeon and President of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS)

What is your “backstory”?

My career is in facial plastic surgery and it really started during my internship. I was an intern at the Harbor UCLA Medical Center in LA. The volume was absolutely huge. In that environment, in Southern California with access to UCLA faculty, I began to see the quality of life similarities in both cosmetic and reconstructive patients. It allowed me to understand the importance of facial appearance to core self-esteem and quality of life for patients. Much of self-awareness in one's perception of who they are is centered around their facial appearance. That eventually led me to want to concentrate on the face as a career and I moved forward into training and exploring facial plastic surgery.

Which person ( or which company) do you most admire?

There is a wide spectrum of individuals that have influenced me during their lives by what they have done or accomplished, what they have said to me and what and how I've observed their behavior. The list is too long to really go into and includes a divergent list of individuals such as Jimi Hendrix, my mother, my wrestling coach, business associates, Steve Jobs from, my surgery chair, Andrew Grove from Intel, etc.

To use the phrase "most admire" I would have to touch on a person much more real and closer to my life. I am not going to mention him by name. He was one of my previous next-door neighbors. He is a very successful business person, and a respected professional. He appeared to be able to pull off the" proverbial" balance of work, family, life values that we should all ascribe to. He seemed to achieve this very effectively and seemed to have a good balance between recreation, family life and professional accomplishment. That is very hard to do but among the most important goals to achieve. As physicians and surgeons we are pounded by numerous forces that undermine this goal. We should all strive to create this balance. I have been able to do that during many periods during my life but, unfortunately, not as consistently as the person I am citing.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am very driven to" fix things". So I guess that's one of my personality characteristics that is adaptable to my work as a facial plastic surgeon. I enjoy and compelled to help people fix things.

It is truly much the same process whether or not it is a reconstructive issue after an accident or a rejuvenation issue as someone is concerned about the aging changes on their face. I do enjoy having the ability to help people in that respect. It is truly amazing for me that one can make a living doing something that so fulfilling.

Those of us in this field have been blessed with the privilege to change patient's lives for the better in many ways to restore self esteem and the quality of life. I have literally been called or heard form parents, counselors, spouses, psychiatrist, pastors, etc that "you have done more for them than anyone", "you have done more than my counseling", "you gave them the confidence to apply for that job." The impact at times is incredibly powerful and to be respected that we can help someone like that. It is an awesome responsibility to appropriately respond to the trust that patients have in us.

In another aspect of my career I have had the opportunity to train many residents and fellows and nurses. In that endeavor, hopefully, I have passed on some good advice and habits that they will perpetuate.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

1) Probably the most important thing that I wish I would have been bettered mentored about was the utmost importance of garnering the best most credible educational opportunities you are able to take advantage of. Of course, I have done pretty well - but who knows? As I look at myself and other people's talents and other person's careers, it is very important to assemble the best educational pedigree you can.

I will continue to answer this question in regard to statements and expressions that have been said to me and read and seem to be truisms. I actually use these to guide my decision-making at times. I may not have the wording of all the published expressions completely correct but here goes:

2) "100% of the shots you don't take don't go in" - attributed to Wayne Gretzky

3) "To fail to plan is to plan to fail" - Unknown

4) "When putting together a task force or committee, select 5 five people" -this was advised to me by a business associate in California

5) And from my son who is in his mid-forties now and is a very successful software engineer, "In ones life, among your biggest obstacles will be yourself, your fears, hesitations, etc”… Realize that and you can eliminate many of the obstacles to you pursuing a dream or a career path or plan.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!