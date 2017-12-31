5 Things to Do In Out-of-Bounds America in 2018! Happy New Year

I’m looking forward to 2018, because for the last two years, as an African American woman with a voice, I have existed in an Out-of-Bounds space. I have lived without peace and off-balance, while resisting the direction in which America has gone. I’ve felt dizzy every time I thought about 62 million Americans doing a final slam dunk on November 8th while pulling the lever for the Republican party. And what followed in 2017 has been, simply, exhausting! To add insult to injury, my year started with a serious fall down my stairs, leaving me in pain and unable to move for weeks. So I shout, “Good riddance 2017!”

The title of my work often times define what’s going on in my head. In 2012, my play Our Voices Our Stories was all about women telling their stories of abuse. At the time, I wanted women to understand that our power is in our voices. To drive the point home, a dancer danced to Say What You Need to Say by John Mayer while ushering the audience to their seats. Still, it’s a delight to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAYQbEvF5Uw So, I love #metoo.

But, lately it’s been all about understanding and describing the Out-of-Bounds space in which I find myself in my beloved America. Hence, I chose Out-of-Bounds as the title of my latest body of work: A digital series debuting for six Tuesdays on January 9th, a book, and a TV pilot script, which inspired it all.

I, intimately, understand the Out-of-Bounds space because I’m the mother of three tall, naturally athletic sons, who love basketball. Their dad, a former UCLA basketball player, and I met in college, so basketball has been in my life for decades. While raising the boys, basketball was an integral part of our lives. My two youngest always were drafted to varsity teams. I traveled the nation with my youngest as he played on elite travel ball teams. He was also on University of Michigan’s first winning team with Coach Beline, until he decided that he needed to allow his voice to be heard by writing. But, by then, I had spent over 20 years watching basketball games while learning the rules of the game.

Out-of-Bounds is the space during which a basketball game comes to a complete stop and the ball is handed to a referee. Perhaps, it’s stopped because one of the players has violated the hard-fast rule of stepping out-side of the line of the court, or because a fowl has been committed, or some other act has been committed that goes against the rules of the game. Whatever the case, the game comes to a complete stop, giving the players and the coaches a chance to reset and re-group.

I understand the space so well that, in 2016, when I found myself in an uncomfortable position because of my race and age, I immediately returned to the comforts of basketball to identify the space in which I found myself. I was in a writing workshop, where I was the only (real) black woman and the oldest in the workshop. The behavior of those in the workshop was Out-of-Bounds and disrespectful as far as I was concerned, which resulted in me feeling isolated and outside of the mainstream, i.e., Out-of-Bounds.

In the Out-of-Bounds space, I waited. I waited for the referee (some official in my MFA program or at the University ) to identify the wrong-doing, to stop the ball, so that I could reset, then proceed, according to the rules. Unfortunately, this never ocurred.

As an American citizen, in the Out-of-Bounds space, I’ve hoped that some moral authority would recognize that the space that America now occupies is completely Out-of-Bounds! Out-of Bounds of the lines of decency. Out-of-Bounds of a decent way of being, existing, governing, working, and living. It resembles nothing that I’ve grown accustomed to during my 50 something years of living. Out-of-Bounds America is on the outside of the line of justice for women, for people of color, and for the “have nots.”

Out-of-Bounds America has transcended the boundaries of normal understanding. The #Metoo Revolution is evidence of this. Additional evidence can be found in the field of the Las Vegas massacre. No decent society allows its citizens to kill others with automatic machine guns meant for battle fields of war. It’s evidenced in the chambers of the Congress and the Senate. Partisan politics is at an all-time high.

After having our only black President, the best in Barack Obama, we now have a country where Republicans championed nominating an alleged pedophile. White supremacists are emboldened. The racists marched in Charlottesville, more than 50 years after Martin Luther King gave his I Have A Dream speech in Washington. And while there, they killed Heather Heyer, and then came back and marched a second time.

Yet, Black Lives Matter, a movement organized to raise awareness of the injustices against black people, has been called a racist terrorist group by the FBI. And Colin Kaepernick, who, simply, took a knee to heightened awareness of the injustices in the country, has been banned from the NFL. The new tax bill will probably usher in a decrease in services for those who need the government’s support and soon government services will be withdrawn. I’ve grown tired of writing about my homeless friend who has lived on the streets just two blocks from for me for 15 years. I saw her today, sitting outside of Starbucks. And, recently, as I walked from the gym in my upscale neighborhood, I snapped a picture of the bedroom that another homeless person had set up.

America is Out-of-Bounds of justice, decency, and fairness, and, unfortunately, there’s no reset on the horizon. There’s no way to pull the country off the map and off of the political stage. We all continue to consume information from the news media, on Twitter, and in our Facebook feeds of events that are out-of-bounds. We can’t close the borders and shut down all the airport and schools. Businesses won’t stop selling services and goods. So, we’re all carrying on, doing our best, living in a country outside the boundaries of decency.

It’s been hard to move forward from this Out-of-Bounds state. I’ve been working on a new book, and I, honestly, am ready for a fresh start. I’ve changed the title three times. At first it was Broken Peace, which begin with an essay that contains my #Me-Too story. Next it was Bit-by-Bit, Making America Great, which started with a post about using our gifts in our own special way and how progress is made bit-by-bit. Both essays remain.

But, finally, I went back to Out-of-Bounds because this title best represents the season for me. Each and every time, something crazy and Out-of-Bounds has happened, I’ve had to write. I’m no longer waiting on the sidelines. I’ve, sorrowfully, accepted that there are no referees to save us. Yet, I end 2017, with a heart filled with hope!

In 2018, we must all be the referees. We must all decide what’s “In-bounds” and what’s “Out-of-Bounds” for America. And although it’s messy as heck, this is how a democracy works. So, although America remains Out-of-Bounds, I have faith that we Americans will do a great job of refereeing right from wrong in 2018.

2018 will be a great year, as long as we, as the referees of the American democracy, do the following:

1. Stay calm. We can't allow the chaos of the times to destroy our peace of mind. We mustn’t fall, like I did in the beginning of the year. We must stay calm, keep our peace, and remain focused.

2. Stay engaged. Volunteer for an organization that is aligned with your vision of America and meet other volunteers and those who run the organization.

3. Vote in ALL elections in which we’re required. I can’t wait until an artist draws a picture of the black women in Alabama walking towards the polls with Republican Roy Moore in the background riding his horse into the sunset.

4. Take time to relax and smell the roses. We must constantly rejuvenate ourselves while America is Out-of-Bounds. I’ve committed to eating healthier and exercising 4 times a week.

5. Be kind to others. Our acts of kindness will make an indelible impact and help America be a great country that cares for ALL of its citizens. A few weeks back I was in Starbucks getting my usual White Chocolate Mocha when the clerk said, “Your drink was paid for by the woman in front of you.” I thanked the woman, and then I paid for the coffee of the person behind me. The clerk said the kind act had been happening all morning.

Happy New Year 2018, America.